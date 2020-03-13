Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Genetic Technologies Limited    GTG   AU000000GTG7

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
08:16pGenetic Technologies Limited Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification Letter from Nasdaq
GL
03/06GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3G
PU
02/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification Letter from Nasdaq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) (the “Company”), a  leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, today announced that after the close of the ASX market on March 13, 2020, it received a determination letter (the “Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that it did not comply with the Listing Rule 5550(b) (the “Equity Rule”) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which requires the Company to have a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders’ equity or market value of listed securities of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.

The Letter indicates that Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B) does not permit an issuer that is deficient in stockholders’ equity to present a plan of compliance to the Nasdaq Staff if such issuer has failed to comply with that provision within one year of a Hearing Panel (the “Panel”) determination of compliance. On November 6, 2019, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with the Equity Rule (the “Compliance Letter”).

The Letter states that since the Company is out of compliance with the Equity Rule within one year of the Compliance Letter, the Staff cannot allow the Company to submit a plan of compliance. As a result, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff’s determination by requesting a hearing before a Panel before 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2020, trading of Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on March 24, 2020, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company intends to request an appeal hearing with the Panel by March 20, 2020, to review the delisting determination. Upon Nasdaq’s receipt of a timely hearing request by the Company, it will ‘stay’ the suspension of the Company’s securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel’s decision.

There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing, or that the Company will meet the Equity Rule during any compliance period or in the future, or otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, or that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary, or that the Company will be able to ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company’s lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com.

Investor Relations and Media (US)
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)
Cell: US 407 491 4498
dave@redchip.com 

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
08:16pGenetic Technologies Limited Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification Lett..
GL
03/06GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3G
PU
02/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
02/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (6-K)
PU
01/31GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
PU
01/13Genetic Technologies to provide Corporate & Strategic Update at 2020 Biotech ..
GL
01/0720 Medical centers across 8 US states set to offer Breast Cancer Test
GL
01/07GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Breast Cancer Test US Sales Update
PU
2019GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
2019GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Updated Form F-1 Prospectus SEC Filing
PU
More news
Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genetic Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Muchnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer
Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer
Lindsay Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Rubinstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.09%15
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-22.82%71 207
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-31.32%34 358
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-10.86%19 401
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.02%13 319
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.34%12 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group