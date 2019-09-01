Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Genetic Technologies Limited    GTG   AU000000GTG7

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.006 AUD   +20.00%
08/22GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/06GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Operational Update – Blockchain Activities
PU
08/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies : New Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

ASX Market Announcement

GTG New Board Appointment

Genetic Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Burrows as Non-Executive Director to the board.

Mr Burrows is a contemporary independent Non-Executive Director across the Listed, Government and Private sectors with significant expertise in corporate governance, and strategic, commercial, financial and risk management oversight.

His current diverse multi-sector portfolio includes Non-Executive Directorships of Clean Seas Seafood Limited, Metro Tasmania Pty Ltd, TasWater, and a number of private companies. Nick also provides Board, governance, audit and risk advisory services to entities within the IT, tourism and hospitality, debt recovery, agribusiness, forestry, and Local / State Government sectors

Mr Burrows was Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Tassal Group Limited for 21 years from 1988 to 2009 and accordingly brings to the Board strong independent c-suite commercial experience and the benefits of an extensive and contemporary senior executive ASX200 listed entity background.

Mr Burrows is a respective Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia, Governance Institute of Australia Ltd and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia and is also a Chartered Accountant and Registered Company Auditor. Nick also served as National President of the Governance Institute of Australia in 2002 and served on their National Board for 6 years

Dr Paul Kasian commented "The company is extremely happy to welcome Mr Burrows to the board given his wealth of experience, in assisting companies in both commercialization of opportunities and corporate governance, in what is a very exciting time for the company."

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
08/22GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/06GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Operational Update – Blockchain Activities
PU
08/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
07/30GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : to Appeal Nasdaq Delisting Notice
PU
05/22GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Offering of Approximately USD 1.2 Million of Am..
AQ
05/17GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChi..
AQ
05/10GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (ASX CO : GTG; NASDAQ Ticker: GENE) announces succe..
AQ
05/03Genetic Technologies Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter
GL
04/16GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : and The Translational Genomics Research Institute of Phoe..
AQ
04/16GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Extension of Interim CEO Contract
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 17,6 M
Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genetic Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Alexander Kasian Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Keith Mathieson Viney Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard Allman Scientific Director
Lindsay Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jerzy Muchnicki Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED0.00%12
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.55%30 393
LONZA GROUP37.34%26 251
INCYTE CORPORATION28.67%17 597
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 594
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION93.87%15 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group