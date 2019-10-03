Genetic Technologies : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

ASX Market Announcement

Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) is pleased to provide an opportunity for holders of shares in the Company (Shareholders) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, (Eligible Shareholders) as at 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 (Record Date) to participate in a non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue (Rights Offer or the Offer).

Pursuant to the Rights Offer, the Company will issue up to 1,125,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.004 (0.4 cents) per New Share to raise up to a maximum amount of $4,500,000 before transaction costs. The New Shares will be offered to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held in the Company as at the Record Date (Entitlement) with oversubscriptions (if any) to be scaled back on a pro-rata basis based on the application amount.

Fractional entitlements under the Offer will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. The New Shares will be fully paid, will rank equally with the Company's existing issued Shares and the Company will make an application to the ASX for official quotation of the New Shares.

The Company will apply the net proceeds from the Offer towards general product, research and development, expansion in the People's Republic of China and funding the development of polygenic risk tests with TGen in the United States. In addition, where fully subscribed the Offer is designed to satisfy and remedy the NASDAQ Deficiency Notice as announced to the market on 30 July 2019.

The rights to subscribe for the New Shares in accordance with an Entitlement under the Offer are non- renounceable which means that Eligible Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe for some or all of their Entitlement will be unable to sell their respective Entitlements.

The Offer will also include a shortfall offer under which Eligible Shareholders who take up their full Entitlement may apply for additional New Shares not taken up by other Eligible Shareholders (Shortfall Offer). There is no guarantee that applicants under the Shortfall Offer will receive all or any of the additional New Shares they apply for under the Shortfall Offer. In the event of oversubscriptions from the Shortfall Offer, Shortfall Offer applications will be scaled back on a pro-rata basis based on the application amount. Directors retain the right to place any shortfall following acceptance of Shortfall Offer applications at their discretion (Shortfall Placement).

The number of issued Shares at the date of this announcement and the total number of issued Shares at the close of the Offer (if fully subscribed) are as follows: