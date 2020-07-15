Log in
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies : Plans Scaled Manufacturing of Covid-19 Test

07/15/2020 | 09:24am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Genetic Technologies Ltd. plans large-scale manufacturing of a test that could predict whether a person is at risk of a severe course of Covid-19 if infected, the company said Wednesday.

The test could be used to help design quarantine measures against the disease, and to determine who ought to have the highest priority for vaccination if a vaccine becomes available, Genetic Technologies said.

The Australian diagnostics company said it has filed a patent for the test in Australia, adding that its facilities will have the capacity to produce 250,000 tests a year. It also will work with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to create additional global manufacturing capacity, the company said.

Genetic Technologies also is working toward approval for the test in the U.S. with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, the company said.

The company's American depositary receipts climbed more than 25% to $2.85 in premarket trading Wednesday morning.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 9.09% 0.006 End-of-day quote.9.09%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 2.25% 387.46 Delayed Quote.19.27%
Financials
Sales 2019 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2019 -6,43 M -4,51 M -4,51 M
Net cash 2019 2,19 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,46x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 28,8 M 29,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 99,7x
EV / Sales 2019 607x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Muchnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Rubinstein Chairman
Stan Sack Chief Operating Officer
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer
Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.09%31
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.25%83 262
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-33.05%33 411
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.07%24 449
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS11.04%18 258
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED110.20%16 455
