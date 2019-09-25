Genetic Technologies : Results of Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Genetic Technologies Limited ('Company'), at its General Meeting of shareholders held on 26 September 2019.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed on a show of hands. The Company received 199,902,693 valid proxy votes in respect of each resolution. The Chairman voted all undirected proxies held at his discretion in favour of each resolution. The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
Chairman's
Excluded
Discretion
1.
Ratify 24/10/18
84,240,870
10,180,216
1,415,408
4,064,993
100,001,206
Share Issue
2.
Ratify 6/05/19 Share
80,697,064
13,248,616
1,890,814
4,064,993
100,001,206
Issue
3.
Ratify 23/05/19
180,848,676
13,248,616
1,630,408
4,174,993
0
Securities Issue
4.
Ratify 23/05/19
181,055,936
13,248,616
1,533,148
4,064,993
0
Securities Issue
5. Approve proposed
176,569,764
17,529,619
1,738,317
4,064,993
0
placement
Justyn Stedwell
Company Secretary
About Genetic Technologies Limited
Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.
Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.
