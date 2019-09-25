Genetic Technologies : Results of Meeting

ASX Market Announcement

Results of General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Genetic Technologies Limited ('Company'), at its General Meeting of shareholders held on 26 September 2019.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed on a show of hands. The Company received 199,902,693 valid proxy votes in respect of each resolution. The Chairman voted all undirected proxies held at his discretion in favour of each resolution. The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstain Chairman's Excluded Discretion 1. Ratify 24/10/18 84,240,870 10,180,216 1,415,408 4,064,993 100,001,206 Share Issue 2. Ratify 6/05/19 Share 80,697,064 13,248,616 1,890,814 4,064,993 100,001,206 Issue 3. Ratify 23/05/19 180,848,676 13,248,616 1,630,408 4,174,993 0 Securities Issue 4. Ratify 23/05/19 181,055,936 13,248,616 1,533,148 4,064,993 0 Securities Issue 5. Approve proposed 176,569,764 17,529,619 1,738,317 4,064,993 0 placement Justyn Stedwell Company Secretary

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com