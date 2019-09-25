Log in
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/25
0.005 AUD   --.--%
09/25GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Results of Meeting
PU
09/23GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Director Resignation
PU
09/22GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and TGen
PU
Genetic Technologies : Results of Meeting

09/25/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

ASX Market Announcement

Results of General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 & section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided to the ASX in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Genetic Technologies Limited ('Company'), at its General Meeting of shareholders held on 26 September 2019.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed on a show of hands. The Company received 199,902,693 valid proxy votes in respect of each resolution. The Chairman voted all undirected proxies held at his discretion in favour of each resolution. The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Chairman's

Excluded

Discretion

1.

Ratify 24/10/18

84,240,870

10,180,216

1,415,408

4,064,993

100,001,206

Share Issue

2.

Ratify 6/05/19 Share

80,697,064

13,248,616

1,890,814

4,064,993

100,001,206

Issue

3.

Ratify 23/05/19

180,848,676

13,248,616

1,630,408

4,174,993

0

Securities Issue

4.

Ratify 23/05/19

181,055,936

13,248,616

1,533,148

4,064,993

0

Securities Issue

5. Approve proposed

176,569,764

17,529,619

1,738,317

4,064,993

0

placement

Justyn Stedwell

Company Secretary

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products.

For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 03:42:02 UTC
