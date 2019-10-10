Genetic Technologies : Rights Issue Offer Document 0 10/10/2019 | 08:06pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Market Announcement Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document Melbourne - 11 October 2019: Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 (ASX: GTG) ("GTG" or "the Company"), is pleased to provide the Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document pursuant to the Non-Renounceable Rights Issue announced on 4 October 2019. The Offer Document follows this announcement. The Company confirms that the Offer Document, along with the Entitlement and Acceptance form, is to be mailed to all eligible shareholders on 11 October 2019. The Company is pleased to confirm that the offer is now underwritten (up to $4 million) by Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd- with sub-participationunderwriting support by various exempt investors including two GTG Directors namely Dr George (Jerzy) Muchnicki (as to $1.333m of the underwritten amount) and Mr Peter Irwin Rubinstein (as to $666,667 of the underwritten amount). Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd will receive a 2% management fee plus be entitled to options on a basis of 1 option for each 2 GTG shares the subject of the underwriting. Each option will have a 3 year expiry date and an exercise price equal to the lower of: $0.008; and the implicit price per GTG share at which any raise is done by Aegis within 3 months from the Company's shareholder approval on 26 September 2019, but in any event with a floor exercise price equal to $0.004 (being the rights issue price). Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd intend to allocate the Underwriting Options pro rata to the sub-underwriters in proportion to the amount of their individual sub-underwriting. To the extent that Dr Muchnicki and Mr Rubinstein would be entitled to any options they would be subject to prior shareholder approval or failing approval payment of 6% of their proportion of the sub-underwriting. Further details of the underwriting arrangements are available in Sections 2.9 and 2.11 of the Offer Document. The Company will apply the net proceeds from the Offer towards general product, research and development, global expansion in particular in Australia and the United States and funding the validation and further commercialisation of polygenic risk tests with TGen in the United States. In addition, where fully subscribed the Offer is designed to satisfy and remedy the NASDAQ Deficiency Notice as announced to the market on 30 July 2019. GTG interim CEO Dr Muchnicki commented on this significant support for the Company, "I believe the introduction and availability of GTG's next generation Genomic tests will revolutionise major disease management by predicting risk and allowing practitioners to create personalised precise strategies for the management of potential life threatening diseases." Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street www.gtglabs.com Fitzroy Victoria 3065 info@gtglabs.com Australia ABN 17 009 212 328 +61 3 8412 7000 Justyn Stedwell Company Secretary On behalf of the Board of Directors Genetic Technologies Limited About Genetic Technologies Limited Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead products GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.gtglabs.com Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street www.gtglabs.com Fitzroy Victoria 3065 info@gtglabs.com Australia ABN 17 009 212 328 +61 3 8412 7000 Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 (ASX code: GTG) Non-renounceable rights issue Offer Non-renounceablepro-rata offer (underwritten to $4 million with the right to take oversubscriptions of up to an additional $500,000) to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of 1 New Share for every 2 Shares held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of $0.004 (0.4 cents) per New Share (Offer). Important Notice This Offer Document is not a prospectus or other form of disclosure document under the Corporations Act. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the Offer or about the rights attaching to the New Shares offered by this Offer Document. This Offer Document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand its content or are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your stockbroker or professional adviser without delay. Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement & Acceptance Form regarding the acceptance of your Entitlement. This Offer Document is not for release, publication or distribution in the United States or elsewhere where such an offer would be in contravention of securities laws. 2 Important Notes Offer document

This Offer Document has been prepared by Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 (the Company ). This Offer Document is not a prospectus or other form of disclosure document under the Corporations Act 2001 Cth ( Corporations Act ) and has not been lodged with ASIC. The Offer contained in this Offer Document is being made without disclosure in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issue) Instrument 2016/84.

As a result, it is important for Eligible Shareholders to read and understand the information on the Company and the Offer made publicly available, before accepting all or part of their Entitlement. In particular, please refer to the information in this Offer Document, the Company's annual reports and other announcements made available at www.gtglabs.com or www.asx.com.au . This is an important document

The information contained in this Offer Document does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account each Eligible Shareholder's

investment objectives or financial circumstances. You should seek advice from your professional adviser before deciding to invest. Investing in the Company involves risks.

The Offer Document does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the Offer or about the rights attaching to the New Shares offered by this Offer Document. Disclaimer

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

To the extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor any other person warrants the future performance of the Company or any return on any investment made under this Offer Document, except as required by law and then only to the extent so required. Future performance and forward looking statements

Neither the Company nor any other person warrants, represents or guarantees (expressly or by implication) the future performance of the New Shares or any particular rate of return on any investment made pursuant to Offer, or any particular tax treatment.

This Offer Document contains certain "forward

looking statements". Forward-looking statements include those words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "will", "plan", "should", "may", "intend", "likely", "forecast" and other similar expressions but not limited to statements regarding the outcome and effects of the Offer. Forward- looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in the information in this Offer Document are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements in this Offer Document are current and speak only as at the date of this Offer Document.

No representation or warranty (express or implied) is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this Offer Document.

While due care and attention have been used in the preparation of forward-looking statements, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to such information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. Past performance

Investors should note that the Company's past performance including Share price performance provides no guarantee or guidance as to future Share price performance.

Any past performance information given in this Offer Document is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance including the Company's future financial position or Share price performance. 3 Risks

An investment in the Company is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its board, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements in this Offer Document.

Refer to the 'Risks' section included in section 6 of this Offer Document for a summary of general and specific risk factors that may affect the Company. Eligibility

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on an original Entitlement & Acceptance Form sent with this Offer Document (or payment via Bpay®, as described herein). The Entitlement & Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Offer. Overseas Shareholders

This Offer does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer or to issue this Offer Document. No action has been taken to permit a public offering of the New Shares under the Offer in any jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand.

It is not practicable for the Company to comply with the securities laws of any other overseas jurisdictions other than Australia and New Zealand having regard to the number of overseas Shareholders, the number and value of the New Shares these Shareholders would be offered and the cost of complying with regulatory requirements in each relevant jurisdiction.

It is the responsibility of any Applicant to ensure compliance with any laws of a country relevant to their application. Return of a duly completed Entitlement & Acceptance Form (or payment by Bpay®) will be taken by the Company as a representation that there has been no breach of such laws, that the Applicant is an Eligible Shareholder and that the Applicant is physically present in Australia or New Zealand. Shareholders outside Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Foreign Shareholders) should refer to Section 2.15 for details of how their Entitlement will be dealt with. Shareholders resident in New Zealand should consult their professional advisors as to whether any government or other consents are required, or other formalities need to be observed, to enable them to take up their Entitlements under the Offer. Not for Distribution outside Australia and New Zealand

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The New Shares have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (U.S. Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

The Entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold to, any person in the United States or any person that is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This document may not be released or distributed in the United States. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may also be restricted by law and any such restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws . Currency

All references to A$, $A, dollar or $ in this Offer Document are to Australian currency. Definitions and references to time

Capitalised words and expressions in this Offer Document have the meaning given to them in Section 7. Unless otherwise stated, any reference to time in this Offer Document is a reference to Melbourne, Australia time. Date of this Offer Document

This Offer Document is dated 11 October 2019. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

