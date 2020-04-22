Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Genetic Technologies Limited    GTG   AU000000GTG7

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22
0.006 AUD   0.00%
08:38pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Section 708A Notice
PU
04/20GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : US$1.44 Million capital raising
PU
04/20Genetic Technologies Announces $1.44 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies : Section 708A Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

ASX Market Announcement

Section 708A(5)(e) Notification

Melbourne - 23 April 2020: Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 (ASX: GTG) ("Genetic Technologies" or "the Company"), refers to the issue of 433,501,200 ordinary shares in the Company on 22 April 2020.

The Corporations Act 2001 (the Act) restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under Section 708 or 708A of the Act. By the Company giving this notice, sale of securities noted above will fall within the exemption in Section 708A (5) of the Act.

In accordance with section 708A (6) of the Act, the following information is provided:

  1. this notice is given within 5 business days after the day of the issue;
  2. the issue is without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. this notice is given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information to be provided in accordance with section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

Justyn Stedwell

Company Secretary

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
08:38pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Section 708A Notice
PU
04/20GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : US$1.44 Million capital raising
PU
04/20Genetic Technologies Announces $1.44 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
04/17COVID-19 Testing Capacity at Genetic Technologies Accredited Laboratory
GL
04/15GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : 20 April 2020 General Meeting Update
PU
04/06Genetic Technologies Announces Closing of $1.8 Million Registered Direct Offe..
GL
04/06GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Section 708A Notice
PU
04/05GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Closing of US $1.8 Million Registered Direct Offering
PU
04/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : US$1.8 Million Capital Raising
PU
04/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $1.8 Million Registered Direct Offering
AQ
More news
Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genetic Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Muchnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer
Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer
Lindsay Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Rubinstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED0.00%18
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.90%78 662
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-28.64%35 698
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.79%21 142
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.71%14 735
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.41%14 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group