Genetic Technologies : US Annual Report on Form 20-F

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to OR SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of event requiring this shell company report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Commission file number 000-51504 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter and translation of Registrant's name into English) Australia (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia (Address of principal executive offices) Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia Telephone: 011 61 3 8412 7000; Facsimile: 011 61 3 8412 7040 (Name, telephone, e-mail and/or facsimile number and address of company contact person) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which Title of each class registered N/A N/A N/A Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: American Depositary Shares, each representing 600 Ordinary Shares Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None Number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report. There were 2,938,134,143 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. † Yes _ No If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. † Yes _ No Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. _ Yes † No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer † Accelerated filer † Non-accelerated filer _ Emerging growth company † If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. † The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing: U.S. GAAP † International Financial Reporting Standards as issued Other † ' by the International Accounting Standards Board _ ' If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. † Item 17 † Item 18 If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). † Yes _ No Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers 1 Item 2. Offer Statistics And Expected Timetable 1 Item 3. Key Information 1 Item 3.A Selected Financial Data 1 Item 3.B Capitalization and Indebtedness 4 Item 3.C Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds 4 Item 3.D Risk Factors 5 Item 4. Information on the Company 17 Item 4.A History and Development of the Company 17 Item 4.B Business Overview 19 Item 4.C Corporate Structure 28 Item 4.D Property, Plant and Equipment 28 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 29 Item 5.A Operating Results 29 Item 5.B Liquidity and Capital Resources 33 Item 5.C Research and Development, Patents and Licenses, etc. 34 Item 5.D Trend Information 34 Item 5E. Off-balance sheet arrangements 35 Item 5F. Information about contractual obligations 35 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 36 Item 6.A Directors and Senior Management 36 Item 6.B Compensation 37 Table of Contents Item 6.C Board Practices 45 Item 6.D Employees 47 Item 6.E Share Ownership 48 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 48 Item 7.A Major Shareholders 48 Item 7.B Related Party Transactions 48 Item 7.C Interests of Experts and Counsel 52 Item 8. Financial Information 52 Item 8.A Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information 52 Item 8.B Significant Changes to Financial Information 53 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 53 Item 9.A Offer and Listing Details 53 Item 9.B Plan of Distribution 53 Item 9.C Markets 53 Item 9.D Selling Shareholders 53 Item 9.E Dilution 53 Item 9.F Expenses of the Issue 53 Item 10. Additional Information 54 Item 10.A Share Capital 54 Item 10.B Our Constitution 54 Item 10.C Material Contracts 55 Item 10.D Exchange Controls and Other Limitations Affecting Security Holders 56 Item 10.E Taxation 57 Item 10.F Dividends and Paying Agents 64 Item 10.G Statement by Experts 64 Item 10.H Documents on Display 64 Item 10.I Subsidiary Information 64 Item 11. Quantitative And Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 64 ii Table of Contents Item 12. Description Of Securities Other Than Equity Securities 65 Item 12.A Debt Securities 65 Item 12.B Warrants and Rights 65 Item 12.C Other Securities 65 Item 12.D American Depositary Shares 66 Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 66 Item 14. Material Modifications to The Rights Of Security Holders and Use Of Proceeds 66 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 67 Item 15.A Disclosure controls and procedures 67 Item 15.B Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting 67 Item 15.C Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm 68 Item 15.D Changes in internal control over financial reporting 68 Item 16.A Audit Committee Financial Expert 69 Item 16.B Code Of Ethics 69 Item 16.C Principal Accountant Fees and Services 69 Item 16.D Exemptions From The Listing Standards For Audit Committees 70 Item 16.E Purchases Of Equity Securities By The Issuer And Affiliated Purchasers 70 Item 16.F Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 70 Item 16.G Corporate Governance 70 Item 16.H Mine Safety Disclosure 70 Item 17. Financial Statements 70 Item 18. Financial Statements 70 Item 19. Exhibits 71 iii Table of Contents INTRODUCTION In this Annual Report, the "Company," "Genetic Technologies", "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genetic Technologies Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries. Our consolidated financial statements are set out beginning on page F1 of this Annual Report (refer to Item 18 "Financial Statements"). References to the "ADSs" are to our ADSs described in Item 12.D "American Depositary Shares" and references to the "Ordinary Shares" are to our Ordinary Shares described in Item 10.A "Share Capital". Our fiscal year ends on June 30 and references in this Annual Report to any specific fiscal year are to the twelve month period ended on June 30 of such year. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "future", "intends" and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. This Annual Report also contains forward-looking statements attributed to certain third parties relating to their estimates regarding the growth of Genetic Technologies and related service markets and spending. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Annual Report. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks faced by us described below under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are contained in cautionary statements in this Annual Report including, without limitation, in conjunction with the forward-looking statements included in this Annual Report and specifically under Item 3.D "Risk Factors". All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these cautionary statements. ENFORCEMENT OF LIABILITIES AND SERVICE OF PROCESS We are incorporated under the laws of Western Australia in the Commonwealth of Australia. The majority of our directors and executive officers, and any experts named in this Annual Report, reside outside the U.S. Substantially all of our assets, our directors' and executive officers' assets and such experts' assets are located outside the U.S. As a result, it may not be possible for investors to affect service of process within the U.S. upon us or our directors, executive officers or such experts, or to enforce against them or us in U.S. courts, judgments obtained in U.S. courts based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. In addition, we have been advised by our Australian solicitors that there is doubt that the courts of Australia will enforce against us, our directors, executive officers and experts named herein, judgments obtained in the U.S. based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. or will enter judgments in original actions brought in Australian courts based upon the federal securities laws of the U.S. iv This is an excerpt of the original content. 