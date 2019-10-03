Genetic Technologies : US Annual Report on Form 20-F

Log in
0
10/03/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

  • REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

OR

  • SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Commission file number 000-51504

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter and translation of Registrant's name into English)

Australia

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia

(Address of principal executive offices)

Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia

Telephone: 011 61 3 8412 7000; Facsimile: 011 61 3 8412 7040

(Name, telephone, e-mail and/or facsimile number and address of company contact person) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which

Title of each class

registered

N/A

N/A

N/A

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: American Depositary Shares, each representing 600 Ordinary Shares

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

Number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

There were 2,938,134,143 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes _ No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _ No

Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

_ Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer _

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

  • The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued

Other

'

by the International Accounting Standards Board _

'

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17 Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes _ No

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item 1.

Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers

1

Item 2.

Offer Statistics And Expected Timetable

1

Item 3.

Key Information

1

Item 3.A

Selected Financial Data

1

Item 3.B

Capitalization and Indebtedness

4

Item 3.C

Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds

4

Item 3.D

Risk Factors

5

Item 4.

Information on the Company

17

Item 4.A

History and Development of the Company

17

Item 4.B

Business Overview

19

Item 4.C

Corporate Structure

28

Item 4.D

Property, Plant and Equipment

28

Item 5.

Operating and Financial Review and Prospects

29

Item 5.A

Operating Results

29

Item 5.B

Liquidity and Capital Resources

33

Item 5.C

Research and Development, Patents and Licenses, etc.

34

Item 5.D

Trend Information

34

Item 5E.

Off-balance sheet arrangements

35

Item 5F.

Information about contractual obligations

35

Item 6.

Directors, Senior Management and Employees

36

Item 6.A

Directors and Senior Management

36

Item 6.B

Compensation

37

Table of Contents

Item 6.C

Board Practices

45

Item 6.D

Employees

47

Item 6.E

Share Ownership

48

Item 7.

Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions

48

Item 7.A

Major Shareholders

48

Item 7.B

Related Party Transactions

48

Item 7.C

Interests of Experts and Counsel

52

Item 8.

Financial Information

52

Item 8.A

Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information

52

Item 8.B

Significant Changes to Financial Information

53

Item 9.

The Offer and Listing

53

Item 9.A

Offer and Listing Details

53

Item 9.B

Plan of Distribution

53

Item 9.C

Markets

53

Item 9.D

Selling Shareholders

53

Item 9.E

Dilution

53

Item 9.F

Expenses of the Issue

53

Item 10.

Additional Information

54

Item 10.A

Share Capital

54

Item 10.B

Our Constitution

54

Item 10.C

Material Contracts

55

Item 10.D

Exchange Controls and Other Limitations Affecting Security Holders

56

Item 10.E

Taxation

57

Item 10.F

Dividends and Paying Agents

64

Item 10.G

Statement by Experts

64

Item 10.H

Documents on Display

64

Item 10.I

Subsidiary Information

64

Item 11.

Quantitative And Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

64

ii

Table of Contents

Item 12.

Description Of Securities Other Than Equity Securities

65

Item 12.A

Debt Securities

65

Item 12.B

Warrants and Rights

65

Item 12.C

Other Securities

65

Item 12.D

American Depositary Shares

66

Item 13.

Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies

66

Item 14.

Material Modifications to The Rights Of Security Holders and Use Of Proceeds

66

Item 15.

Controls and Procedures

67

Item 15.A

Disclosure controls and procedures

67

Item 15.B

Management's annual report on internal control over financial reporting

67

Item 15.C

Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm

68

Item 15.D

Changes in internal control over financial reporting

68

Item 16.A

Audit Committee Financial Expert

69

Item 16.B

Code Of Ethics

69

Item 16.C

Principal Accountant Fees and Services

69

Item 16.D

Exemptions From The Listing Standards For Audit Committees

70

Item 16.E

Purchases Of Equity Securities By The Issuer And Affiliated Purchasers

70

Item 16.F

Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

70

Item 16.G

Corporate Governance

70

Item 16.H

Mine Safety Disclosure

70

Item 17.

Financial Statements

70

Item 18.

Financial Statements

70

Item 19.

Exhibits

71

iii

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

In this Annual Report, the "Company," "Genetic Technologies", "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genetic Technologies Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Our consolidated financial statements are set out beginning on page F1 of this Annual Report (refer to Item 18 "Financial Statements").

References to the "ADSs" are to our ADSs described in Item 12.D "American Depositary Shares" and references to the "Ordinary Shares" are to our Ordinary Shares described in Item 10.A "Share Capital".

Our fiscal year ends on June 30 and references in this Annual Report to any specific fiscal year are to the twelve month period ended on June 30 of such year.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Annual Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "future", "intends" and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. This Annual Report also contains forward-looking statements attributed to certain third parties relating to their estimates regarding the growth of Genetic Technologies and related service markets and spending. You should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Annual Report. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks faced by us described below under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are contained in cautionary statements in this Annual Report including, without limitation, in conjunction with the forward-looking statements included in this Annual Report and specifically under Item 3.D "Risk Factors".

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these cautionary statements.

ENFORCEMENT OF LIABILITIES AND SERVICE OF PROCESS

We are incorporated under the laws of Western Australia in the Commonwealth of Australia. The majority of our directors and executive officers, and any experts named in this Annual Report, reside outside the U.S. Substantially all of our assets, our directors' and executive officers' assets and such experts' assets are located outside the U.S. As a result, it may not be possible for investors to affect service of process within the U.S. upon us or our directors, executive officers or such experts, or to enforce against them or us in U.S. courts, judgments obtained in U.S. courts based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. In addition, we have been advised by our Australian solicitors that there is doubt that the courts of Australia will enforce against us, our directors, executive officers and experts named herein, judgments obtained in the U.S. based upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the U.S. or will enter judgments in original actions brought in Australian courts based upon the federal securities laws of the U.S.

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

