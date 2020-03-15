MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Genetic Technologies Limited GTG AU000000GTG7 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (GTG) Add to my list End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13 0.005 AUD -16.67% 03/13 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification Letter from Nasdaq GL 03/06 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3G PU 02/27 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Genetic Technologies : USA Form F3 Registration Statement Lodged with SEC 0 03/15/2020 | 09:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM F-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Not Applicable (Translation of registrant's name into English) Australia Not Applicable (State or other Jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of Identification No.) Incorporation or Organization) 60-66 Hanover Street Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia Tel: 011613-9415-1135 (Address and telephone number of registrant's principal executive offices) Jerzy Muchnicki 60-66 Hanover Street Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia Tel: 011613-9415-1135 (Name, address and telephone number of agent for service) Copies of all communications, including communications sent to agent for service, should be sent to: Darrin M. Ocasio, Esq. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 37th Floor New York, NY 10038 (212) 930-9700 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement. If only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. † If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. _ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. † If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. † If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.C. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box † If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.C. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box † Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Emerging growth company † If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. † Table of Contents CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Title of each class of securities Amount to be Proposed maximum Proposed maximum Amount of offering price aggregate offering to be registered registered(1) per unit(2) price(3) registration fee(4) Ordinary Shares, no par value per share, in the form of American Depositary Shares (5) Preference Shares Warrants Units Total $75,000,000 $ 75,000,000 $ 9,735.00 There are being registered under this registration statement such indeterminate number of ordinary shares, preference shares, warrants, and units, as may be sold by the registrant from time to time, which collectively shall have an aggregate initial offering price not to exceed $75,000,000. The securities registered hereunder also include such indeterminate number of ordinary shares or preference shares as may be issued upon conversion, exercise or exchange of warrants that provide for such conversion into, exercise for or exchange into ordinary shares or preference shares. In addition, pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, the ordinary shares and preference shares being registered hereunder include such indeterminate number of ordinary shares and preference shares as may be issuable with respect to the shares being registered hereunder as a result of stock splits, stock dividends, or similar transactions. Not specified as to each class of securities to be registered pursuant to General Instruction II.C. of Form F-3. An indeterminate aggregate amount of securities is being registered as may from time to time be sold at indeterminate prices. The registration fee has been calculated pursuant to Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act on the basis of the maximum aggregate offering price of the securities listed. American depositary shares issuable upon deposit of the ordinary shares registered hereby have been registered pursuant to a separate registration statement on Form F-6 (File No. 333-183861). Each ADS represents 600 ordinary shares. The Registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, acting pursuant to such Section 8(a), may determine. Table of Contents The information in this prospectus may be changed. We may not sell these securities until this registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is declared effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to Completion, Dated March 13, 2020 PROSPECTUS $75,000,000 American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares Preference Shares Warrants Units Genetic Technologies Limited We may offer, issue and sell from time to time up to $75,000,000 of our ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, preference shares, warrants to purchase ordinary shares, in the form of ADSs and a combination of such securities, separately or as units, in one or more offerings. Each ADS represents 600 ordinary shares. This prospectus provides a general description of offerings of these securities that we may undertake. We refer to our ADSs, ordinary shares, preference shares, warrants, and units collectively as "securities" in this prospectus. Each time we sell our securities pursuant to this prospectus, we will provide the specific terms of such offering in a supplement to this prospectus. The prospectus supplement may also add, update, or change information contained in this prospectus. You should read this prospectus, the accompanying prospectus supplement, together with the additional information described under the heading "Where You Can More Find Information," before you make your investment decision. We may, from time to time, offer to sell the securities, through public or private transactions, directly or through underwriters, agents or dealers, on or off the Nasdaq Capital Market, at prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. If any underwriters, agents or dealers are involved in the sale of any of these securities, the applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the names of the underwriter, agent or dealer and any applicable fees, commissions or discounts. Our ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "GENE" and our ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, or ASX, under the symbol "GTG." The aggregate market value of our outstanding ordinary shares held by non-affiliates as of the date of this prospectus was approximately $8,515,885 based on 4,063,134,143 ordinary shares outstanding as of such date, of which 1,836,997,964 were held by non-affiliates, and a price per ordinary share of A$0.007 based on the closing sale price of our ordinary shares on the ASX on 6 March, 2020. We have securities in the aggregate amount of $1,950,757 pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on, and includes, the date of this prospectus. On March 12, 2020, the last sale price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $2.36 per ADS and the last sale price of our ordinary shares on the ASX was A$0.006 per share. Investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk. Please carefully consider the risks discussed in this prospectus under "Risk Factors" in this prospectus, in any accompanying prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus for a discussion of the factors you should carefully consider before deciding to purchase these securities. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission, nor any other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2020. Table of Contents Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 1 PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 2 RISK FACTORS 5 CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS 5 USE OF PROCEEDS 5 DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL AND CONSTITUTION 5 DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES 9 DESCRIPTION OF PREFERENCE SHARES 15 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 15 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 16 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 17 TAXATION 20 EXPENSES 20 LEGAL MATTERS 20 EXPERTS 21 ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITIES 21 INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE 21 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 22 i Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, using a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may sell our securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings up to a total dollar amount of $75,000,000. Each time we offer our securities, we will provide you with a supplement to this prospectus that will describe the specific amounts, prices and terms of the securities we offer. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. This prospectus, together with applicable prospectus supplements and the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplements, includes all material information relating to this offering. Please read carefully both this prospectus and any prospectus supplement together with additional information described below under "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference." You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different or additional information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. The information contained in this prospectus is accurate only as of the date of this prospectus, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any sale of securities described in this prospectus. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement, as well as information we have previously filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference, is accurate as of the date on the front of those documents only. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. This prospectus may not be used to consummate a sale of our securities unless it is accompanied by a prospectus supplement. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, all references in this prospectus to the "Company," "Genetic Technologies," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genetic Technologies Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries. References to "ordinary shares," "ADSs," "preference shares," "warrants" and "share capital" refer to the ordinary shares, ADSs, preference shares, warrants and share capital, respectively, of the Company. Certain figures included in this prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. For investors outside of the United States: We have not taken any action to permit this offering or possession or distribution of this prospectus in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than in the United States. You are required to inform yourselves about and to observe any restrictions relating to this offering and the distribution of this prospectus. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential" and "should," among others. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this prospectus and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief, or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified under "Risk Factors." In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a guarantee by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. 1 Table of Contents Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the successful launch of our two new cancer risk assessment tests and our new tests under development;

our competitive position in the molecular risk assessment and predictive testing area;

our plans to research, develop, and launch our product candidates;

the size and growth potential of the markets for our products;

our ability to raise additional capital;

our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection;

our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel;

our ability to retain and maintain relationship with third party consultants and advisors and their ability to perform adequately;

our estimates regarding future revenue, expenses and needs for additional financing; and

regulatory developments in the United States, China and other jurisdictions and our compliance with such regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this prospectus, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. You should read this prospectus and the documents that we reference in this prospectus and have filed as exhibits to the registration statement, of which this prospectus is a part, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. PROSPECTUS SUMMARY You should read the following summary together with the more detailed information about us, the securities that may be sold from time to time, and our financial statements and the notes thereto, all of which appear elsewhere in this prospectus or in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus. Overview Founded in 1989, Genetic Technologies listed its ordinary shares on the ASX (GTG) in 2000 and its ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market (GENE) in 2005. Genetic Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health. The Company's legacy product, BREVAGenplus, was a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and was first in its class. BREVAGenplus improved upon the predictive power of the first generation BREVAGen test and was designed to facilitate better informed decisions about breast cancer screening and preventive treatment plans. BREVAGenplus expanded the application of BREVAGen from Caucasian women to include African-Americans and Hispanics, and was directed towards women aged 35 years or above who have not had breast cancer and have one or more risk factors for developing breast cancer. The Company successfully launched the first generation BREVAGen test across the U.S. via its U.S. subsidiary Phenogen Sciences Inc., and believes the addition of BREVAGenplus, launched in October 2014, significantly expanded the applicable market. The Company marketed BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals 2 Table of Contents in comprehensive breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists (OBGYNs) and breast cancer risk assessment specialists (such as breast surgeons). In May 2019, the Company announced that it had developed two new cancer risk assessment tests branded as GeneType for Breast Cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer. The new breast cancer test provides substantial improvement over the Company's legacy breast cancer test BREVAGenplus, by incorporating multiple additional clinical risk factors. This test will provide healthcare providers and their patients with a 5-year and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing breast cancer. The colorectal cancer test will provide healthcare providers and their patients a 5-year,10-year, and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing colorectal cancer. Both tests require the patient to submit a DNA sample to our testing laboratory for analysis. Currently, we have a fully- licensed laboratory in Australia at which we previously analyzed samples provided by users of our BREVAGen and BREVAGenplus testing products. We intend to open additional laboratories in the United States and other locations across the globe as demand increases for our testing products and services. With the release of these two predictive genetic tests, and a pipeline of new tests under development, we believe that we are poised to increase collaboration with world-leading genetics institutes and research facilities and to commence product distribution in multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. and China, in addition to Australia. GeneType for Breast Cancer Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer affecting women. It is estimated that in the United States approximately one in eight women will develop the disease in their lifetime; in 2018 over 250,000 women were diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and approximately 40,000 died as a result. Thus, there is a need to predict which women will develop the disease, and to apply measures to prevent it. The identification in 2007 of a number of genetic biomarkers, consisting of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), each with an associated small relative risk of breast cancer, led to the development of the first commercially available genetic risk test for sporadic breast cancer, BREVAGen. The Company launched the product in the U.S. in June 2011. In October 2014, we released our next generation breast cancer risk assessment test, BREVAGenplus. This new version of the test incorporated a 10-fold expanded panel of SNPs known to be associated with the development of sporadic breast cancer, providing an increase in predictive power relative to its first-generation predecessor test. In addition, the new test was clinically validated in a broader population of women including, African American and Hispanic women. This increased the applicable market applicable to the first generation test beyond Caucasian women, and simplified the marketing process in medical clinics and breast health centers in the U.S. The expanded panel of SNPs incorporated into our breast cancer tests were identified from multiple large-scalegenome-wide association studies and subsequently tested in case-control studies utilizing specific Caucasian, African American and Hispanic patient samples. BREVAGenplus was a clinically validated, predictive risk test for sporadic breast cancer which examined a woman's clinical risk factors, combined with seventy seven scientifically validated SNPs to allow for more personalized breast cancer risk assessment and risk management. In May 2019, we announced the development of our next generation breast cancer risk assessment test, 'GeneType for Breast Cancer'. The new breast cancer test provided substantial improvement over our legacy breast cancer test BREVAGenplus by incorporating key clinical risk factors: family history, mammographic breast density and polygenic risk. This test will provide healthcare providers and their patients with a 5-year and lifetime risk assessment of the patient developing breast cancer. Germline genetic testing for mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 allows for the identification of individuals at significantly increased risk for breast and other cancers. However, such mutations are relatively rare in the general population and account for less than 10% of all breast cancer cases. The remaining 90% of non-familial or sporadic breast cancer have to be defined by other genetic/clinical markers common to the population at large and this is where we have focused our attention. We believe that there are over 90 million women in the United States over the age of 35 who will benefit from using a breast cancer risk assessment using the GeneType technology. The newly developed GeneType for 3 Table of Contents Breast Cancer test is aimed at providing the most accurate risk assessment for breast cancer, whether or not the patient has a family history of breast cancer or has been identified as having high breast density. GeneType for Colorectal Cancer Globally in 2018, an estimated 1.8 million people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC), almost 10% of all cancers. In the United States, 1 in 22 men and 1 in 24 women will receive a colorectal cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Detection relies on screening programs that unaffected individuals typically avoid, despite how crucial early detection is to survival. Accurate risk assessment to determine those individuals at a higher risk is important for providing personalized screening and intervention plans. Questionnaire-based risk assessment models perform well on a population level, but are less able to predict "individual" risk. GeneType for Colorectal Cancer is designed to address this and enable "personalized" risk assessment. Most national screening programs only use age as a risk factor, where all patients within an age range are invited to screening. Tests that more accurately identify those patients at increased risk of colorectal cancer, such as GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, have the potential to impact healthcare at the system level down to the patient level. One reason being, patients can be flagged as "high risk" and therefore offered more intensive surveillance and/or risk reducing options. GeneType for Colorectal Cancer targets men and women 30 years of age or older and individuals of Caucasian descent. We intend to broaden the applicable market for this test as we introduce future versions of GeneType for Colorectal Cancer. GeneType for Colorectal Cancer is the only genomic-based colorectal risk assessment that combines genetic risk markers with clinical risk markers to provide an integrated colorectal cancer risk score for the patient. This test minimizes the uncertainty associated with self-reported risk factors and incorporates an unambiguous combination of SNPs to calculate the CRC polygenic risk score. Patients are stratified into risk categories of either average or increased risk compared to that of the population average. Tailored prevention and surveillance options for those at increased risk include personalized screening regimens, risk reducing medications and lifestyle changes. We believe that there are over 200 million men and women in the United States over the age of 30 who will benefit from using a colorectal cancer risk assessment using the GeneType technology. Recent Information On October 29, 2019, we completed a rights offering to the holders of our ordinary shares (the "Rights Offering"), in which we issued 1,125,000,000 ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.004, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company before transaction costs of A$4,500,000, or approximately US$3,043,000 at current exchange rates. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Rights Offering to commence sales of its latest breast cancer and colorectal cancer risk assessment products in the United States and Australia and to fund the development of additional polygenic risk tests. The Rights Offering also enabled the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b), which requires a minimum of $2,500,000 of stockholders' equity. On November 28, 2019, the Company's shareholders approved a change of the Company's name to "Genetype Limited" to better reflect its current business strategy and product branding. The name change will not be effective until the Company makes requisite filings with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"), which we anticipate will occur in the first quarter of 2020. Corporate Information Our corporate headquarters and laboratory is located at 60-66 Hanover Street, Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia and our telephone number is 61 3 8412 7000. The offices of our U.S. subsidiary, Phenogen Sciences Inc., are located at 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 157, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269. The telephone number for the Phenogen Sciences office is (877) 992-7382. Our website address is www.gtglabs.com. The information in our website is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus and should not be considered as part of this prospectus. 4 Table of Contents RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves significant risk. The prospectus supplement applicable to each offering of our securities will contain a discussion of the risks applicable to an investment in the Company. Prior to making a decision about investing in our securities, you should carefully consider the specific factors discussed below and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement, together with all of the other information contained or incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement or appearing or incorporated by reference in this prospectus. You should also consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and any subsequent Annual Reports on Form 20-F we file after the date of this prospectus, and all other information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus or the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, as updated by our subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the risk factors and other information contained in any applicable prospectus supplement before acquiring any of our securities. These risks might cause you to lose all or part of your investment in the offered securities. Risks Related to our Business Declining general economic or business conditions, including as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, may have a negative impact on our business. Continuing concerns over economic and business prospects in the United States and other countries have contributed to increased volatility and diminished expectations for the global economy. These factors, coupled with the prospect of decreased business and consumer confidence and increased unemployment resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak, may precipitate an economic slowdown and recession. If the economic climate deteriorates, our business, including our access to patient samples and the addressable market for diagnostic tests that we may successfully develop, as well as the financial condition of our suppliers and our third-party payors, could be adversely affected, resulting in a negative impact on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. CAPITALIZATION A prospectus supplement or report on Form 6-K incorporated by reference into the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part will include information on our consolidated capitalization. USE OF PROCEEDS Except as otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement, we intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities offered by this prospectus to support the introduction and distribution of our new products in the United States; for general product research and development, including the development of polygenic risk tests with TGen in the United States; expansion into China; and working capital and other general corporate purposes. The intended application of proceeds from the sale of any particular offering of securities using this prospectus will be described in the accompanying prospectus supplement relating to such offering. The precise amount and timing of the application of these proceeds will depend on our funding requirements and the availability and costs of other funds. DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL AND CONSTITUTION The following description of our share capital is only a summary. Our constituent document or governing rules is a Constitution. Our Constitution is subject to the terms of the Listing Rules of the ASX and the Australian Corporations Act 2001. The rights and restrictions attaching to ordinary shares are derived through a combination of our Constitution, the common law applicable to Australia, the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, the Corporations Act 2001 and other applicable law. A general summary of some of the rights and restrictions attaching to ordinary shares are summarized below. Each ordinary shareholder is entitled to receive notice of and to be present, to vote and to speak at general meetings. We encourage you to read our Constitution which is included as an exhibit to this registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. We do not have a limit on our authorized share capital and do not recognize the concept of par value under Australian law. Subject to restrictions on the issue of securities in our Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001 and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange and any other applicable law, we may at any time issue shares and grant options or warrants on any terms, with the rights and restrictions and for the consideration that the board of directors determine. Dividends Holders of ordinary shares are entitled to receive such dividends as may be declared by the board of directors. All dividends are declared and paid according to the amounts paid up on the shares in respect of which the dividend is paid. As of the date of this prospectus, there have been no dividends paid to holders of ordinary shares. 5 Table of Contents Any dividend unclaimed after a period of twelve years from the date of declaration of such dividend shall be paid to, and held by, the Public Trustee of Victoria. The payment by the board of directors of any unclaimed dividend, interest or other sum payable on or in respect of an ordinary share into a separate account shall not constitute us as a trustee in respect thereof. Constitution Our constituent document is a Constitution which is similar in nature to the by-laws of a company incorporated under the laws of the U.S. Our Constitution does not provide for or prescribe any specific objects or purposes of the Company. Our Constitution is subject to the terms of the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange and the Corporations Act 2001. Our Constitution may be amended or repealed and replaced by special resolution of shareholders, which is a resolution passed by at least 75% of the votes cast by shareholders who vote by person or proxy at a duly convened shareholders meeting. Shareholders Meetings We must hold an annual general meeting within five months of the end of each fiscal year. Our end of fiscal year is currently June 30 each year. At the annual general meeting, shareholders typically consider the annual financial report, directors' report and auditor's report and vote on matters, including the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor (if necessary) and fixing the aggregate limit of non-executive directors' remuneration. We may also hold other meetings of shareholders from time to time. The annual general meeting must be held in addition to any other meetings which we may hold. The board of directors may call and arrange a meeting of shareholders, when and where they decide. The directors must call a meeting of shareholders when requested by shareholders who hold at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at the meeting or at least 100 members who are entitled to vote at the meeting or as otherwise required by the Corporations Act 2001. Shareholders with at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a meeting may also call and hold a general meeting, subject to the notification requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Unless applicable law or our Constitution requires a special resolution, a resolution of shareholders is passed if more than 50% of the votes at the meeting are cast in favor of the resolution by shareholders in person or proxy entitled to vote upon the relevant resolution. A special resolution is passed if the notice of meeting sets out the intention to propose the special resolution and it is passed if at least 75% of the votes at the meeting are cast by shareholders in person or proxy entitled to vote upon the relevant resolution. A special resolution usually involves more important questions affecting the Company as a whole or the rights of some or all of our shareholders. Special resolutions are required in a variety of circumstances under our Constitution and the Corporations Act 2001, including without limitation: to change our name;

to amend or repeal and replace our Constitution;

to approve the terms of issue of preference shares;

to approve the variation of class rights of any class of shareholders;

to convert one class of shares into another class of shares;

to approve certain buy backs of shares;

to approve a selective capital reduction of our shares;

to approve financially assisting a person to acquire shares in the Company;

to remove and replace our auditor;

to change our company type;

with the leave of an authorized Australian court, to approve our voluntary winding up;

to confer on a liquidator of the Company either a general authority or a particular authority in respect of compensation arrangements of the liquidator; and

to approve an arrangement entered into between a company about to be, or in the course of being, wound up. 6 Table of Contents Shareholder Voting Rights At a general meeting, every shareholder present (in person or by proxy, attorney or representative) and entitled to vote has one vote on a show of hands. Every shareholder present (in person or by proxy, attorney or representative) and entitled to vote has one vote per fully paid ordinary share and that portion of a vote for any partly paid share that the amount paid on the partly paid share bears to the total amounts paid and payable, on a poll. This is subject to any other rights or restrictions which may be attached to any shares. In the case of an equality of votes on a resolution at a meeting (whether on a show of hands or on a poll), the chairman of the meeting has a deciding vote in addition to any vote that the chairman of the meeting has in respect of that resolution. Issue of Shares and Changes in Capital Subject to our Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001, the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange and any other applicable law, we may at any time issue shares and grant options or warrants on any terms, with preferred, deferred or other special rights and restrictions and for the consideration and other terms that the directors determine. Our power to issue shares includes the power to issue bonus shares (for which no consideration is payable to the Company), preference shares (including redeemable preference shares) and partly paid shares. Pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, our Board may in their discretion issue securities to persons who are not related parties of our Company, without the approval of shareholders, if such issue, when aggregated with securities issued by us during the previous 12-month period would be an amount that would not exceed 15% of our issued share capital at the commencement of the 12-month period (or a combined limit of up to 25% of our issued share capital, subject to certain conditions, if prior approval for the additional 10% is obtained from shareholders at our annual meeting of shareholders). Other allotments of securities require approval by an ordinary resolution of shareholders unless these other allotments of securities fall under a specified exception under the Listing Rules. The Company may issue preference shares, by approval of a special majority, which is a resolution of which notice has been given and that has been passed by at least 75% of the voting rights represented at the meeting, in person, by proxy, or by written ballot and entitled to vote on the resolution. There are no preference shares issued or allotted as at the date of this prospectus. Subject to the requirements of our Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001, the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange and any other applicable law, we may: consolidate or divide our share capital into a larger or smaller number by resolution passed by shareholders at a general meeting;

reduce our share capital by special resolution passed by at least 75% of the votes cast by shareholders who vote by person or proxy at a duly convened shareholders meeting (and are not otherwise excluded by law) provided that the reduction is fair and reasonable to our shareholders as a whole, and does not materially prejudice our ability to pay creditors;

undertake an equal access buyback of our ordinary shares by ordinary resolution of shareholders (although if we have bought back less than 10% of our shares over the period of the previous 12 months, shareholder approval may not be required); and

undertake a selective buyback of certain shareholders' shares by special resolution passed by at least 75% of the votes cast by shareholders who vote by person or proxy at a duly convened shareholders meeting (and are not otherwise excluded by law), with no votes being cast in favor of the resolution by any person whose shares are proposed to be bought back or by their associates. In certain circumstances, including the division of a class of shares into further classes of shares, the issue of additional shares or the issue of a new class of shares, we may require the approval of any class of shareholders whose rights are varied or are taken to be varied by special resolution of shareholders generally and by special resolution of the holder of shares in that class whose rights are varied or taken to be varied. 7 Table of Contents Dividends may be paid on shares of one class but not another and at different rates for different classes. Exchange Controls Australia has largely abolished exchange controls on investment transactions. The Australian dollar is freely convertible into U.S. dollars. In addition, there are currently no specific rules or limitations regarding the export from Australia of profits, dividends, capital or similar funds belonging to foreign investors, except that certain payments to non-residents must be reported to the Australian Cash Transaction Reports Agency, which monitors such transaction, and amounts on account of potential Australian tax liabilities may be required to be withheld unless a relevant taxation treaty can be shown to apply. Takeover Approval Provisions Any proportional takeover scheme must be approved by those shareholders holding shares included in the class of shares in respect of which the offer to acquire those shares was first made. The registration of the transfer of any shares following the acceptance of an offer made under a scheme is prohibited until that scheme is approved by the relevant shareholders. The Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 Under Australian law, in certain circumstances foreign persons are prohibited from acquiring more than a limited percentage of the shares in an Australian company without approval from the Australian Treasurer. These limitations are set forth in the Australian Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act, or the Takeovers Act. Under the Takeovers Act, as currently in effect, any foreign person, together with associates, or parties acting in concert, is prohibited from acquiring 20% or more of the shares in any company having total assets of A$266 million or more (or A$1,154 million or more in case of U.S. investors). "Associates" is a broadly defined term under the Takeovers Act and includes: spouses, lineal ancestors and descendants, and siblings;

partners, officers of companies, the company, employers and employees, and corporations;

their shareholders related through substantial shareholdings or voting power;

corporations whose directors are controlled by the person, or who control a person; and

associations between trustees and substantial beneficiaries of trust estates. In addition, a foreign person may not acquire shares in a company having total assets of A$266 million or more (or A$1,154 million or more in case of U.S. investors) if, as a result of that acquisition, the total holdings of all foreign persons and their associates will exceed 40% in aggregate without the approval of the Australian Treasurer. If the necessary approvals are not obtained, the Treasurer may make an order requiring the acquirer to dispose of the shares it has acquired within a specified period of time. The same rule applies if the total holdings of all foreign persons and their associates already exceeds 40% and a foreign person (or its associate) acquires any further shares, including in the course of trading in the secondary market of the ADSs. At present, we do not have total assets of A$266 million or more and therefore no approval would be required from the Australian Treasurer. Each foreign person seeking to acquire holdings in excess of the above caps (including their associates, as the case may be) would need to complete an application form setting out the proposal and relevant particulars of the acquisition/shareholding. The Australian Treasurer then has 30 days to consider the application and make a decision. However, the Australian Treasurer may extend the period by up to a further 90 days by publishing an interim order. The Australian Treasurer has issued a guideline titled Australia's Foreign Investment Policy which provides an outline of the policy. The policy provides that the Treasurer will reject an application if it is contrary to the national interest. 8 Table of Contents If the level of foreign ownership exceeds 40% at any time, we would be considered a foreign person under the Takeovers Act. In such event, we would be required to obtain the approval of the Australian Treasurer for us, together with our associates, to acquire (i) more than 20% of an Australian company or business with assets totaling over A$266 million; or (ii) any direct or indirect ownership in Australian residential real estate and certain non-residential real estate. The percentage of foreign ownership in us would also be included determining the foreign ownership of any Australian company or business in which it may choose to invest. Since we have no current plans for any such acquisition and do not own any property, any such approvals required to be obtained by us as a foreign person under the Takeovers Act will not affect our current or future ownership or lease of property in Australia. Our Constitution does not contain any additional limitations on a non-resident's right to hold or vote our securities. Australian law requires any off market transfer of our shares to be made in writing. Otherwise, while our ordinary shares remain listed on the ASX, transfers take place electronically through the ASX's exchange process and requirements. No stamp duty will be payable in Australia on the transfer of ADSs. Liquidation Rights After satisfaction of the claims of creditors, preferential payments to holders of outstanding preference shares and subject to any special rights or restrictions attached to shares, on a winding up, any available assets must be used to repay the capital contributed by the shareholders and any surplus must be distributed among the shareholders in proportion to the number of fully paid shares held by them. For this purpose a partly paid share is treated as a fraction of a share equal to the proportion which the amount paid bears to the total issue price of the share before the winding up began. If we experience financial problems, the directors may appoint an administrator to take over our operations to see if we can come to an arrangement with our creditors. If we cannot agree with our creditors, Genetic Technologies Limited may be wound up. A receiver, or receiver and manager, may be appointed by order of a court or under an agreement with a secured creditor to take over some or all of the assets of a company. A receiver may be appointed, for example, because an amount owed to a secured creditor is overdue. We may be wound up by order of a court, or voluntarily if our shareholders pass a special resolution to do so. A liquidator is appointed when a court orders a company to be wound up or the shareholders of a company pass a resolution to wind up the company. A liquidator is appointed to administer the winding up of a company. DESCRIPTION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary, will register and deliver ADSs. Each ADS represents six hundred ordinary shares (or a right to receive six hundred ordinary shares) deposited with HSBC Bank Australia Limited, as custodian for the depositary. Each ADS also represents any other securities, cash or other property which may be held by the depositary. The depositary's corporate trust office at which the ADSs are administered, and its executive offices, are located at 240 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10286. You may hold ADSs either (A) directly (i) by having an American depositary receipt, which is a certificate evidencing a specific number of ADSs, registered in your name, or (ii) by holding ADSs in the Direct Registration System, or (B) indirectly through your broker or other financial institution. If you hold ADSs directly, you are an ADS holder. This description assumes you hold the ADSs directly. If you hold the ADSs indirectly, you must rely on the procedures of your broker or other financial institution to assert the rights of ADR holders described in this section. You should consult with your broker or financial institution to find out what those procedures are. 9 Table of Contents The Direct Registration System is a system administered by DTC pursuant to which the depositary may register the ownership of uncertificated ADSs, which ownership shall be confirmed by periodic statements issued by the depositary to the ADS holders entitled thereto. As an ADS holder, we will not treat you as one of our shareholders and you will not have shareholder rights. Australian law governs shareholder rights. The depositary will be the holder of the shares underlying the ADSs. As a holder of ADSs, you will have ADS holder rights. A deposit agreement among us, the depositary and you, as an ADS holder, and the beneficial owners of ADSs set out ADS holder rights as well as the rights and obligations of the depositary. New York law governs the deposit agreement and the ADSs. The following is a summary of the material provisions of the deposit agreement. For more complete information, you should read the entire deposit agreement and the form of American depositary receipt. Directions on how to obtain copies of those documents are provided under "Where You Can Find Additional Information." Dividends and Other Distributions If we Pay a Dividend or Other Distribution, How Will You Receive Dividends and Other Distributions on the Shares? In the event that we pay a cash dividend or make another distribution, the depositary has agreed to pay to you the cash dividends or other distributions it or the custodian receives on shares or other deposited securities, after deducting its fees and expenses. You will receive these distributions in proportion to the number of shares the ADSs represent. Cash . The depositary will convert any cash dividend or other cash distribution we pay on the shares into U.S. dollars, if it can do so on a reasonable basis and can transfer the U.S. dollars to the United States. If that is not possible or if any government approval is needed and cannot be obtained, the deposit agreement allows the depositary to distribute the foreign currency only to those ADR holders to whom it is possible to do so. It will hold the foreign currency it cannot convert for the account of the ADS holders who have not been paid. It will not invest the foreign currency and it will not be liable for any interest.

Before making a distribution, any withholding taxes, or other governmental charges that must be paid will be deducted. The depositary will distribute only whole U.S. dollars and cents and will round fractional cents to the nearest whole cent. If exchange rates fluctuate during a time when the depositary cannot convert the foreign currency, you may lose some or all of the value of the distribution.

. The depositary will convert any cash dividend or other cash distribution we pay on the shares into U.S. dollars, if it can do so on a reasonable basis and can transfer the U.S. dollars to the United States. If that is not possible or if any government approval is needed and cannot be obtained, the deposit agreement allows the depositary to distribute the foreign currency only to those ADR holders to whom it is possible to do so. It will hold the foreign currency it cannot convert for the account of the ADS holders who have not been paid. It will not invest the foreign currency and it will not be liable for any interest. Before making a distribution, any withholding taxes, or other governmental charges that must be paid will be deducted. The depositary will distribute only whole U.S. dollars and cents and will round fractional cents to the nearest whole cent. Shares . The depositary may distribute additional ADSs representing any shares we distribute as a dividend or free distribution. The depositary will only distribute whole ADSs. It will sell shares which would require it to deliver a fractional ADS and distribute the net proceeds in the same way as it does with cash. If the depositary does not distribute additional ADSs, the outstanding ADSs will also represent the new shares.

. The depositary may distribute additional ADSs representing any shares we distribute as a dividend or free distribution. The depositary will only distribute whole ADSs. It will sell shares which would require it to deliver a fractional ADS and distribute the net proceeds in the same way as it does with cash. If the depositary does not distribute additional ADSs, the outstanding ADSs will also represent the new shares. Rights to Purchase Additional Shares . If we offer holders of our securities any rights to subscribe for additional shares or any other rights, the depositary may make these rights available to you. If the depositary decides it is not legal and practical to make the rights available but that it is practical to sell the rights, the depositary will use reasonable efforts to sell the rights and distribute the proceeds in the same way as it does with cash. The depositary will allow rights that are not distributed or sold to lapse. In that case, you will receive no value for them. If the depositary makes rights available to you, it will exercise the rights and purchase the shares on your behalf. The depositary will then deposit the shares and deliver ADSs to you. It will only exercise rights if you pay it the exercise price and any other charges the rights require you to pay. 10 Table of Contents U.S. securities laws may restrict transfers and cancellation of the ADSs represented by shares purchased upon exercise of rights. For example, you may not be able to trade these ADSs freely in the United States. In this case, the depositary may deliver restricted depositary shares that have the same terms as the ADSs described in this section except for changes needed to put the necessary restrictions in place. Other Distributions . The depositary will send to you anything else we distribute on deposited securities by any means it thinks is legal, fair and practical. If it cannot make the distribution in that way, the depositary has a choice. It may decide to sell what we distributed and distribute the net proceeds, in the same way as it does with cash. Or, it may decide to hold what we distributed, in which case ADSs will also represent the newly distributed property. However, the depositary is not required to distribute any securities (other than ADSs) to you unless it receives satisfactory evidence from us that it is legal to make that distribution. The depositary is not responsible if it decides that it is unlawful or impractical to make a distribution available to any ADS holders. We have no obligation to register ADSs, shares, rights or other securities under the Securities Act. We also have no obligation to take any other action to permit the distribution of ADSs, shares, rights or anything else to ADS holders. This means that you may not receive the distributions we make on our shares or any value for them if it is illegal or impractical for us to make them available to you. Deposit, Withdrawal and Cancellation How Are ADSs Issued? The depositary will deliver ADSs if you or your broker deposits shares or evidence of rights to receive shares with the custodian. Upon payment of its fees and expenses and of any taxes or charges, such as stamp taxes or stock transfer taxes or fees, the depositary will register the appropriate number of ADSs in the names you request and will deliver the ADSs to or upon the order of the person or persons entitled thereto. How Do ADS Holders Cancel an ADS? You may turn in the ADSs at the depositary's corporate trust office. Upon payment of its fees and expenses and of any taxes or charges, such as stamp taxes or stock transfer taxes or fees, the depositary will deliver the shares and any other deposited securities underlying the ADSs to you or a person you designate at the office of the custodian. Or, at your request, risk and expense, the depositary will deliver the deposited securities at its corporate trust office, if feasible. Voting Rights How Do You Vote? You may instruct the depositary to vote the deposited securities, but only if we ask the depositary to ask for your instructions. Otherwise, you won't be able to exercise your right to vote unless you withdraw the shares. However, you may not know about the meeting enough in advance to withdraw the shares. If we ask for your instructions, the depositary will notify you of the upcoming vote and arrange to deliver our voting materials to you. The materials will (1) describe the matters to be voted on and (2) explain how you may instruct the depositary to vote the shares or other deposited securities underlying the ADSs as you direct. For instructions to be valid, the depositary must receive them on or before the date specified. The depositary will try, as far as practical, subject to the laws of Australia and our Constitution, to vote or to have its agents vote the shares or other deposited securities as you instruct. The depositary will only vote or attempt to vote as you instruct or as described below. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in the deposit agreement, the depositary will not exercise a discretionary proxy in respect of the deposited securities for which it has not timely received instructions. 11 Table of Contents If we ask the depositary to solicit your instructions but the depositary does not receive voting instructions from you by the specified date, it will consider you to have authorized and directed it to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by us to vote the number of ordinary shares represented by your ADSs. The depositary will give a discretionary proxy in those circumstances to vote on all questions as to be voted upon unless we notify the depositary that: we do not wish to receive a discretionary proxy;

there is substantial shareholder opposition to the particular questions; or

the particular question would have an adverse impact on our shareholders. We are required to notify the depositary if one or more of the conditions specified above exists. We cannot assure you that you will receive the voting materials in time to ensure that you can instruct the depositary to vote your shares. In addition, the depositary and its agents are not responsible for failing to carry out voting instructions or for the manner of carrying out voting instructions. This means that you may not be able to exercise your right to vote and there may be nothing you can do if your shares are not voted as you requested. In order to give you a reasonable opportunity to instruct the depositary as to the exercise of voting rights relating to deposited securities, if we request the depositary to act, we will try to give the depositary notice of any such meeting and details concerning the matters to be voted upon sufficiently in advance of the meeting date. Fees and Expenses Persons Depositing or Withdrawing Shares Must Pay: For: x US$5.00 (or less) per 100 ADSs (or portion of 100 ADSs) x Issuance of ADSs, including issuances resulting from a distribution of shares or rights or other property x Cancellation of ADSs for the purpose of withdrawal, including if the deposit agreement terminates x US$0.02 (or less) per ADS x Any cash distribution to you x A fee equivalent to the fee that would be payable if x Distribution of securities distributed to holders of deposited securities distributed to you had been shares and the shares securities which are distributed by the depositary to ADS had been deposited for issuance of ADSs holders x Expenses of the depositary x Cable, telex and facsimile transmissions (when expressly provided in the deposit agreement) x Converting foreign currency to U.S. dollars x Taxes and other governmental charges the depositary or the x As necessary custodian have to pay on any ADS or share underlying an ADS, for example, stock transfer taxes, stamp duty or withholding taxes x Any charges incurred by the depositary or its agents for x As necessary servicing the deposited securities x US$0.02 (or less) per ADS per year x Depositary services The depositary collects its fees for issuance and cancellation of ADSs directly from investors depositing shares or surrendering ADSs for the purpose of withdrawal or from intermediaries acting for them. The depositary collects fees for making distributions to investors by deducting those fees from the amounts distributed or by selling a portion of distributable property to pay the fees. The depositary may collect its annual fee for depositary services by deduction from cash distributions or by directly billing investors or by charging the book-entry system accounts of participants acting for them. The depositary may generally refuse to provide fee-attracting services until its fees for those services are paid. 12 Table of Contents Payment of Taxes You will be responsible for any taxes or other governmental charges payable on the ADSs or on the deposited securities represented by any of the ADSs. The depositary may refuse to register any transfer of the ADSs or allow you to withdraw the deposited securities represented by the ADSs until such taxes or other charges are paid. It may apply payments owed to you or sell deposited securities represented by the ADSs to pay any taxes owed and you will remain liable for any deficiency. If the depositary sells deposited securities, it will, if appropriate, reduce the number of ADSs to reflect the sale and pay to you any proceeds, or send to you any property, remaining after it has paid the taxes. Reclassifications, Recapitalizations and Mergers If we: Change the nominal or par value of our shares

Reclassify, split up or consolidate any of the deposited securities

Recapitalize, reorganize, merge, liquidate, sell all or substantially all of our assets, or take any similar action Amendment and Termination How May the Deposit Agreement Be Amended? Then: The securities received by the depositary will become deposited securities. Each ADS will automatically represent its equal share of the new deposited securities.

The depositary may, and will if we ask it to, deliver new ADRs or ask you to surrender your outstanding ADRs in exchange for new ADRs identifying the new deposited securities. We may agree with the depositary to amend the deposit agreement and the ADSs without your consent for any reason. If an amendment adds or increases fees or charges, except for taxes and other governmental charges or expenses of the depositary for registration fees, facsimile costs, delivery charges or similar items, or prejudices a substantial right of ADS holders, it will not become effective for outstanding ADSs until 30 days after the depositary notifies ADS holders of the amendment. At the time an amendment becomes effective, you are considered, by continuing to hold the ADS, to agree to the amendment and to be bound by the ADRs and the deposit agreement as amended. How May the Deposit Agreement Be Terminated? The depositary will terminate the deposit agreement at our direction by mailing a notice of termination to the ADS holders then outstanding at least 90 days prior to the date fixed in such notice for such termination. The depositary may also terminate the deposit agreement by mailing a notice of termination to us and the ADS holders then outstanding if at any time 90 days shall have expired after the depositary shall have delivered to our company a written notice of its election to resign and a successor depositary shall not have been appointed and accepted its appointment. After termination, the depositary and its agents will do the following under the deposit agreement but nothing else: collect dividends and other distributions on the deposited securities, sell rights and other property, and deliver shares and other deposited securities upon cancellation of ADSs. One year after termination, the depositary may sell any remaining deposited securities by public or private sale. After that, the depositary will hold the money it received on the sale, as well as any other cash it is holding under the deposit agreement for the pro rata benefit of the ADS holders that have not surrendered their ADSs. It will not invest the money and has no liability for interest. The depositary's only obligations will be to account for the money and other cash. After termination our only obligations will be to indemnify the depositary and to pay fees and expenses of the depositary that we agreed to pay. 13 Table of Contents Limitations on Obligations and Liability Limits on Our Obligations and the Obligations of the Depositary; Limits on Liability to Holders of ADSs The deposit agreement expressly limits our obligations and the obligations of the depositary. It also limits our liability and the liability of the depositary. We and the depositary: are only obligated to take the actions specifically set forth in the deposit agreement without negligence or bad faith;

are not liable if either of us is prevented or delayed by law or circumstances beyond our control from performing our obligations under the deposit agreement;

are not liable if either of us exercises discretion permitted under the deposit agreement;

have no obligation to become involved in a lawsuit or other proceeding related to the ADSs or the deposit agreement on your behalf or on behalf of any other party if it involves expenses or liability unless you furnish satisfactory indemnity; and

may rely upon the advice of or information from legal counsel, accountants, any person presenting shares for deposit and any other holder of ADSs or any other person if we believe in good faith such person is competent to give such advice or information.

In the deposit agreement, we and the depositary agree to indemnify each other under certain circumstances. Requirements for Depositary Actions Before the depositary will deliver or register a transfer of an ADS, make a distribution on an ADS, or permit withdrawal of shares, the depositary may require: payment of stock transfer or other taxes or other governmental charges and transfer or registration fees charged by third parties for the transfer of any shares or other deposited securities;

satisfactory proof of the identity and genuineness of any signature or other information it deems necessary; and

compliance with regulations it may establish, from time to time, consistent with the deposit agreement, including presentation of transfer documents. The depositary may refuse to deliver ADSs or register transfers of ADSs generally when the transfer books of the depositary or our transfer books are closed or at any time if the depositary or we think it advisable to do so. Your Right to Receive the Shares Underlying Your ADRs You have the right to cancel the ADSs and withdraw the underlying shares at any time except: When temporary delays arise because: (i) the depositary has closed its transfer books or we have closed our transfer books; (ii) the transfer of shares is blocked to permit voting at a shareholders' meeting; or (iii) we are paying a dividend on our shares.

When you or other ADS holders seeking to withdraw shares owe money to pay fees, taxes and similar charges.

When it is necessary to prohibit withdrawals in order to comply with any laws or governmental regulations that apply to ADSs or to the withdrawal of shares or other deposited securities.

This right of withdrawal may not be limited by any other provision of the deposit agreement. 14 Table of Contents DESCRIPTION OF PREFERENCE SHARES Subject to any limitations under the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules or the Constitution, our board of directors may issue preference shares with any preferential rights, privileges or conditions. The rights and restrictions attaching to any preference shares are set out in our Constitution or in a special resolution of shareholders. Our Constitution does not limit the amount of preference shares that we may issue. We do not have any preference shares outstanding as of the date of this prospectus. In the future we may issue preference shares that could be converted into ordinary shares. A prospectus supplement will contain and describe the material terms of any preference shares that we offer to the public in the United States, along with any material U.S. federal or Australian income tax considerations relating to the offer of such preference shares. Consistent with the ASX Listing Rules and our Constitution, any preference shares issued by us must confer on the holders of those preference shares: the same rights as holders of ordinary shares to receive notices of general meetings, other notices, reports and accounts and to attend general meetings;

the right to vote in each of the following circumstances and in no others: (i) in a period during which a dividend (or part of a dividend) in respect of the share is in arrears; (ii) on a proposal to reduce our share capital; (iii) on a resolution to approve the terms of a buy-back agreement; (iv) on a proposal that affects rights attached to the shares; (v) on a proposal to wind up our company; (vi) on a proposal for the disposal of the whole of our property, business and undertaking; (vii) during the winding up of our company; (viii) subject to the ASX Listing Rules and Nasdaq, in any additional circumstances specified in the terms of issue of such preference shares by us relating to the shares upon issuance;

buy-back agreement; (iv) on a proposal that affects rights attached to the shares; (v) on a proposal to wind up our company; (vi) on a proposal for the disposal of the whole of our property, business and undertaking; (vii) during the winding up of our company; (viii) subject to the ASX Listing Rules and Nasdaq, in any additional circumstances specified in the terms of issue of such preference shares by us relating to the shares upon issuance; a dividend in preference to holders of ordinary shares; and

a return of capital in preference to holders of ordinary shares if we were to be wound up. The ASX Listing Rules impose certain limitations on the issuance of preference shares by companies such as our company that are listed on ASX, including: any dividends on preference shares must be at a commercial rate; and

any anti-dilution rights must be limited to the right to adjust the number of ordinary shares into which preference shares convert in the event of a share split or consolidation ( i.e. , reverse stock split), a bonus or entitlement issue (e .g. , stock dividend), or other capital reconstruction. Further, the Corporations Act places certain limitations on payment of dividends, including preferred dividends. A right to receive dividends on a preference share may be expressed to be cumulative where it cannot be paid due to legal limitations. DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS We may issue and offer warrants under the material terms and conditions described in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. The accompanying prospectus supplement may add, update or change the terms and conditions of the warrants as described in this prospectus. We may issue warrants to purchase our ordinary shares represented by ADSs. Warrants may be issued independently or together with any securities and may be attached to or separate from those securities. The warrants may be issued under warrant or subscription agreements to be entered into between us and a bank or trust company, as warrant agent, all of which will be described in the prospectus supplement relating to the warrants we are offering. The warrant agent will act solely as our agent in connection with the warrants and will not have any obligation or relationship of agency or trust for or with any holders or beneficial owners of warrants. 15 Table of Contents The particular terms of the warrants, the warrant or subscription agreements relating to the warrants and the warrant certificates representing the warrants will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement, including, as applicable: the title of such warrants;

the aggregate number of such warrants;

the price or prices at which such warrants will be issued and exercised;

the currency or currencies in which the price of such warrants will be payable;

the date on which the right to exercise such warrants shall commence and the date on which such right shall expire;

if applicable, the minimum or maximum amount of such warrants which may be exercised at any one time;

if applicable, the designation and terms of the securities with which such warrants are issued and the number of such warrants issued with each such security;

if applicable, the date on and after which such warrants and the related securities will be separately transferable;

if applicable, any provisions for cashless exercise of the warrants;

if applicable; any exercise limitations with respect to the ownership limitations by the holder exercising the warrant;

information with respect to book-entry procedures, if any;

book-entry procedures, if any; any material Australian and United States federal income tax consequences;

the anti-dilution provisions of the warrants, if any; and

anti-dilution provisions of the warrants, if any; and any other terms of such warrants, including terms, procedures and limitations relating to the exchange and exercise of such warrants. Holders of warrants will not be entitled, solely by virtue of being holders, to vote, to consent, to receive dividends, to receive notice as shareholders with respect to any meeting of shareholders for the election of directors or any other matters, or to exercise any rights whatsoever as a holder of the equity securities purchasable upon exercise of the warrants. The description in the applicable prospectus supplement of any warrants we offer will not necessarily be complete and will be qualified in its entirety by reference to the applicable warrant agreement and warrant certificate, which will be filed with the SEC if we offer warrants. For more information on how you can obtain copies of the applicable warrant agreement if we offer warrants, see "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference." We urge you to read any applicable prospectus supplement and the applicable warrant agreement and form of warrant certificate in their entirety. DESCRIPTION OF UNITS We may issue units comprised of one or more of the other securities described in this prospectus in any combination. Each unit will be issued so that the holder of the unit is also the holder of each security included in the unit. Thus, the holder of a unit will have the rights and obligations of a holder of each included security. The unit 16 Table of Contents agreement under which a unit is issued may provide that the securities included in the unit may not be held or transferred separately, at any time or at any time before a specified date. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe: the designation and terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units, including whether and under what circumstances those securities may be held or transferred separately;

any unit agreement under which the units will be issued;

any provisions for the issuance, payment, settlement, transfer or exchange of the units or of the securities comprising the units; and

whether the units will be issued in fully registered or global form. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any units. The preceding description and any description of units in the applicable prospectus supplement does not purport to be complete and is subject to and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the unit agreement and, if applicable, collateral arrangements and depositary arrangements relating to such units. For more information on how you can obtain copies of the applicable unit agreement if we offer units, see "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference." We urge you to read the applicable unit agreement and any applicable prospectus supplement in their entirety. PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION The securities being offered by this prospectus may be sold: through agents;

to or through one or more underwriters on a firm commitment or agency basis;

through put or call option transactions relating to the securities;

to or through dealers, who may act as agents or principals, including a block trade (which may involve crosses) in which a broker or dealer so engaged will attempt to sell as agent but may position and resell a portion of the block as principal to facilitate the transaction;

through privately negotiated transactions;

purchases by a broker or dealer as principal and resale by such broker or dealer for its own account pursuant to this prospectus;

directly to purchasers, including our affiliates, through a specific bidding or auction process, on a negotiated basis or otherwise; to or through one or more underwriters on a firm commitment or best efforts basis;

exchange distributions and/or secondary distributions;

ordinary brokerage transactions and transactions in which the broker solicits purchasers;

in "at-the-market" offerings, within the meaning of Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act to or through a market maker or into an existing trading market, on an exchange or otherwise;

"at-the-market" offerings, within the meaning of Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act to or through a market maker or into an existing trading market, on an exchange or otherwise; transactions not involving market makers or established trading markets, including direct sales or privately negotiated transactions; 17 Table of Contents transactions in options, swaps or other derivatives that may or may not be listed on an exchange;

through any other method permitted pursuant to applicable law; or

through a combination of any such methods of sale. At any time a particular offer of the securities covered by this prospectus is made, a revised prospectus or prospectus supplement, if required, will be distributed which will set forth the aggregate amount of securities covered by this prospectus being offered and the terms of the offering, including the name or names of any underwriters, dealers, brokers or agents, any discounts, commissions, concessions and other items constituting compensation from us and any discounts, commissions or concessions allowed or re-allowed or paid to dealers. Such prospectus supplement, and, if necessary, a post-effective amendment to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, will be filed with the SEC to reflect the disclosure of additional information with respect to the distribution of the securities covered by this prospectus. In order to comply with the securities laws of certain states, if applicable, the securities sold under this prospectus may only be sold through registered or licensed broker-dealers. In addition, in some states the securities may not be sold unless they have been registered or qualified for sale in the applicable state or an exemption from registration or qualification requirements is available and is complied with. The distribution of securities may be effected from time to time in one or more transactions, including block transactions and transactions on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other organized market where the securities may be traded. The securities may be sold at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices relating to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The consideration may be cash or another form negotiated by the parties. Agents, underwriters or broker-dealers may be paid compensation for offering and selling the securities. That compensation may be in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions to be received from us or from the purchasers of the securities. Any dealers and agents participating in the distribution of the securities may be deemed to be underwriters, and compensation received by them on resale of the securities may be deemed to be underwriting discounts. If any such dealers or agents were deemed to be underwriters, they may be subject to statutory liabilities under the Securities Act. Agents may from time to time solicit offers to purchase the securities. If required, we will name in the applicable prospectus supplement any agent involved in the offer or sale of the securities and set forth any compensation payable to the agent. Unless otherwise indicated in the prospectus supplement, any agent will be acting on a best efforts basis for the period of its appointment. Any agent selling the securities covered by this prospectus may be deemed to be an underwriter, as that term is defined in the Securities Act, of the securities. To the extent that we make sales to or through one or more underwriters or agents in at-the-market offerings, we will do so pursuant to the terms of a distribution agreement between us and the underwriters or agents. If we engage in at-the-market sales pursuant to a distribution agreement, we will sell any of our listed securities to or through one or more underwriters or agents, which may act on an agency basis or on a principal basis. During the term of any such agreement, we may sell any of our listed securities on a daily basis in exchange transactions or otherwise as we agree with the underwriters or agents. The distribution agreement will provide that any of our listed securities which are sold will be sold at prices related to the then prevailing market prices for our listed securities. Therefore, exact figures regarding proceeds that will be raised or commissions to be paid cannot be determined at this time and will be described in a prospectus supplement. Pursuant to the terms of the distribution agreement, we also may agree to sell, and the relevant underwriters or agents may agree to solicit offers to purchase, blocks of our listed securities. The terms of each such distribution agreement will be set forth in more detail in a prospectus supplement to this prospectus. If underwriters are used in a sale, securities will be acquired by the underwriters for their own account and may be resold from time to time in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or under delayed delivery contracts or other contractual commitments. Securities may be offered to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more firms acting as underwriters. If an underwriter or underwriters are used in the sale of securities, an underwriting agreement will be executed with the underwriter or underwriters, as well as any other underwriter or underwriters, with respect to a particular underwritten offering of securities, and will set forth the terms of the transactions, including compensation of the underwriters and dealers and 18 Table of Contents the public offering price, if applicable. The prospectus and prospectus supplement will be used by the underwriters to resell the securities. If a dealer is used in the sale of the securities, we or an underwriter will sell the securities to the dealer, as principal. The dealer may then resell the securities to the public at varying prices to be determined by the dealer at the time of resale. To the extent required, we will set forth in the prospectus supplement the name of the dealer and the terms of the transactions. We may directly solicit offers to purchase the securities and may make sales of securities directly to institutional investors or others. These persons may be deemed to be underwriters within the meaning of the Securities Act with respect to any resale of the securities. To the extent required, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any such sales, including the terms of any bidding or auction process, if used. Agents, underwriters and dealers may be entitled under agreements which may be entered into with us to indemnification by us against specified liabilities, including liabilities incurred under the Securities Act, or to contribution by us to payments they may be required to make in respect of such liabilities. If required, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms and conditions of the indemnification or contribution. Some of the agents, underwriters or dealers, or their affiliates may be customers of, engage in transactions with or perform services for us or our subsidiaries. Any person participating in the distribution of securities registered under the registration statement that includes this prospectus will be subject to applicable provisions of the Exchange Act and the applicable SEC rules and regulations, including, among others, Regulation M, which may limit the timing of purchases and sales of any of our securities by that person. Furthermore, Regulation M may restrict the ability of any person engaged in the distribution of our securities to engage in market-making activities with respect to our securities. These restrictions may affect the marketability of our securities and the ability of any person or entity to engage in market-making activities with respect to our securities. Certain persons participating in an offering may engage in over-allotment, stabilizing transactions, short-covering transactions, penalty bids and other transactions that stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the offered securities. These activities may maintain the price of the offered securities at levels above those that might otherwise prevail in the open market, including by entering stabilizing bids, effecting syndicate covering transactions or imposing penalty bids, each of which is described below: a stabilizing bid means the placing of any bid, or the effecting of any purchase, for the purpose of pegging, fixing or maintaining the price of a security.

a syndicate covering transaction means the placing of any bid on behalf of the underwriting syndicate or the effecting of any purchase to reduce a short position created in connection with the offering.

a penalty bid means an arrangement that permits the managing underwriter to reclaim a selling concession from a syndicate member in connection with the offering when offered securities originally sold by the syndicate member are purchased in syndicate covering transactions. These transactions may be effected on an exchange or automated quotation system, if the securities are listed on that exchange or admitted for trading on that automated quotation system, or in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. If so indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will authorize agents, underwriters or dealers to solicit offers from certain types of institutions to purchase offered securities from us at the public offering price set forth in such prospectus supplement pursuant to delayed delivery contracts providing for payment and delivery on a specified date in the future. Such contracts will be subject only to those conditions set forth in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus supplement will set forth the commission payable for solicitation of such contracts. In addition, the securities may be issued upon conversion of or in exchange for debt securities or other securities. 19 Table of Contents Any underwriters to whom offered securities are sold for public offering and sale may make a market in such offered securities, but such underwriters will not be obligated to do so and may discontinue any market making at any time without notice. The offered securities may or may not be listed on a national securities exchange. No assurance can be given that there will be a market for the offered securities. Any securities that qualify for sale pursuant to Rule 144 or Regulation S under the Securities Act, may be sold under Rule 144 or Regulation S rather than pursuant to this prospectus. In connection with offerings made through underwriters or agents, we may enter into agreements with such underwriters or agents pursuant to which we receive our outstanding securities in consideration for the securities being offered to the public for cash. In connection with these arrangements, the underwriters or agents may also sell securities covered by this prospectus to hedge their positions in these outstanding securities, including in short sale transactions. If so, the underwriters or agents may use the securities received from us under these arrangements to close out any related open borrowings of securities. We may enter into derivative transactions with third parties or sell securities not covered by this prospectus to third parties in privately negotiated transactions. If the applicable prospectus supplement indicates, in connection with those derivatives, such third parties (or affiliates of such third parties) may sell securities covered by this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, including in short sale transactions. If so, such third parties (or affiliates of such third parties) may use securities pledged by us or borrowed from us or others to settle those sales or to close out any related open borrowings of shares, and may use securities received from us in settlement of those derivatives to close out any related open borrowings of shares. The third parties (or affiliates of such third parties) in such sale transactions will be underwriters and will be identified in the applicable prospectus supplement (or a post- effective amendment). We may loan or pledge securities to a financial institution or other third party that in turn may sell the securities using this prospectus. Such financial institution or third party may transfer its short position to investors in our securities or in connection with a simultaneous offering of other securities offered by this prospectus or in connection with a simultaneous offering of other securities offered by this prospectus. TAXATION The material Australian and U.S. federal income tax consequences relating to the purchase, ownership and disposition of any of the securities offered by this prospectus will be set forth in the prospectus supplement offering those securities. EXPENSES The following is a statement of expenses in connection with the distribution of the securities registered. All amounts shown are estimates except the SEC registration fee and FINRA fee. The estimates do not include expenses related to offerings of particular securities. Each prospectus supplement describing an offering of securities will reflect the estimated expenses related to the offering of securities under that prospectus supplement. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee $ 9,735 Legal fees and expenses 40,000 Accounting fees and expenses 38,000 Printing expenses 5,000 Depositary fees and expenses 4,000 Other miscellaneous fees and expenses 3,380 Total $ 100,115 LEGAL MATTERS Certain legal matters with respect to Australian law with respect to the validity of the offered securities will be passed upon for the Company by K&L Gates, Melbourne, Victoria. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, New York, New 20 Table of Contents York, will be passing upon matters of United States law for us with respect to securities offered by this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements incorporated in this Registration Statement by reference to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2019 have been so incorporated in reliance on the report (which contains an explanatory paragraph relating to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as described in Note 2(a) to the consolidated financial statements) of PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent registered public accounting firm, given on the authority of said firm as experts in auditing and accounting ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITIES We are a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Australia. A majority of our directors and executive officers are non-residents of the United States, and all or substantially all of the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. As a result, it may not be possible for you to: effect service of process within the United States upon any of our directors and executive officers or on us;

enforce in U.S. courts judgments obtained against any of our directors and executive officers or us in the U.S. courts in any action, including actions under the civil liability provisions of U.S. securities laws;

enforce in U.S. courts judgments obtained against any of our directors and executive officers or us in courts of jurisdictions outside the United States in any action, including actions under the civil liability provisions of U.S. securities laws; or

to bring an original action in an Australian court to enforce liabilities against any of our directors and executive officers or us based upon U.S. securities laws. You may also have difficulties enforcing in courts outside the United States judgments obtained in the U.S. courts against any of our directors and executive officers or us, including actions under the civil liability provisions of the U.S. securities laws. INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN INFORMATION BY REFERENCE The SEC allows us to "incorporate by reference" information into this prospectus, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to other documents which we have filed or will file with the SEC. The information incorporated by reference is considered a part of this prospectus and should be read carefully. Certain information in this prospectus supersedes information incorporated by reference that we filed with the SEC prior to the date of this prospectus. Certain information that we file later with the SEC will automatically update and supersede the information in this prospectus. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this prospectus. We incorporate by reference into this prospectus and the registration statement of which it is a part the following documents, including any amendments to such filings: our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 ;

our Report on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC on February 27, 2020 (excluding the information set forth in "Auditor's Independence Declaration" on page 4 and the "Independent auditor's review report to the members of Genetic Technologies Limited" on page 23 of such Exhibit thereto); 21 Table of Contents the description of ADSs representing our ordinary shares contained in our Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on August 31, 2005, including any amendments or reports filed for the purpose of updating such description. We are also incorporating by reference all subsequent Annual Reports on Form 20-F that we file with the SEC and certain reports on Form 6-K that we furnish to the SEC after the date of this prospectus (if they state that they are incorporated by reference into this prospectus) prior to the termination of this offering. In all cases, you should rely on the later information over different information included in this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement. Unless expressly incorporated by reference, nothing in this prospectus shall be deemed to incorporate by reference information furnished to, but not filed with, the SEC. Copies of all documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus, other than exhibits to those documents unless such exhibits are specifically incorporated by reference in this prospectus, will be provided at no cost to each person, including any beneficial owner, who receives a copy of this prospectus on the written or oral request of that person made to: Jerzy Muchnicki 60-66 Hanover Street Fitzroy, Victoria, 3065, Australia Tel: 011613-9415-1135 You may also access these documents on our website, www.gtlabs.com.The information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not a part of this prospectus. We have included our website address in this prospectus solely as an inactive textual reference. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION We have filed with the SEC a registration statement (including exhibits to the registration statement) on Form F-3 under the Securities Act. This prospectus, which is part of the registration statement, does not contain all of the information set forth in the registration statement and the exhibits and schedules to the registration statement. For further information, we refer you to the registration statement and the exhibits and schedules filed as part of the registration statement. If a document has been filed as an exhibit to the registration statement, we refer you to the copy of the document that has been filed. Each statement in this prospectus relating to a document filed as an exhibit is qualified in all respects by the filed exhibit. We are subject to the informational requirements of the Exchange Act. Our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending June 30, 2019 has been filed with the SEC. The company has also filed reports with the SEC on Form 6-K. The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains reports and other information about issuers, like us, that file electronically with the SEC. The address of that website is www.sec.gov. As a foreign private issuer, we are exempt under the Exchange Act from, among other things, the rules prescribing the furnishing and content of proxy statements, and our executive officers, directors and principal shareholders are exempt from the reporting and short-swing profit recovery provisions contained in Section 16 of the Exchange Act. In addition, we are not required under the Exchange Act to file periodic reports and financial statements with the SEC as frequently or as promptly as U.S. companies whose securities are registered under the Exchange Act. 22 Table of Contents $75,000,000 American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares Preference Shares Warrants Units GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED PROSPECTUS , 2020 Table of Contents PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS Item 8. Indemnification Of Directors And Officers Except as hereinafter set forth, there is no provision of the Company's Constitution or any contract, arrangement or statute under which any director or officer of the Company is insured or indemnified in any manner against liability which he may incur in his capacity as such. Rule 22 of the Company's Constitution provides: To the extent permitted by law, the Company shall indemnify each person who is or has been an officer of the Company or an officer of a related body corporate of the Company, on a full indemnity basis against any liability incurred by the person: in his capacity as an officer of the Company or a related body corporate; and

to a person other than the Company or a related body corporate of the Company, unless the liability arises out of conduct of the officer which involves a lack of good faith. To the extent permitted by law, the Company shall indemnify each person who is or has been an officer of the Company or an officer of a related body corporate of the Company, on a full indemnity basis against any liability for costs and expenses incurred by the person in connection with proceedings involving the person in his or her capacity as an officer of the Company or a related body corporate. The Company may: enter into, or agree to enter into; and

pay, or agree to pay, a premium in respect of, a contract insuring a person who is or has been an officer of the Company or of a related body corporate of the Company against a liability incurred by the person as such an officer, except in circumstances prohibited by the Law. Without limiting a person's right under this Rule 22, the Company may enter into a deed agreeing with the person to give effect to the rights of the person conferred by this rule or the exercise of a discretion under this rule, on such terms and conditions as the directors think fit and which are not inconsistent with this Rule 22. This Rule 22 does not limit any right the person otherwise has. In this Rule 22, an officer means a director or secretary of the Company and such other persons as the directors decide from time to time. The Company maintains liability insurance policies insuring the Company's directors and officers against certain liabilities that they may incur in such capacities. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Company pursuant to the charter provision, by-law, contract, arrangements, statute or otherwise, we have been informed that, in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities II-1 Table of Contents Item 9. Exhibits See the Exhibit Index included herewith which is incorporated herein by reference. Item 10. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: (a) To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20 percent change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (1)(i), (1)(ii) and (1)(iii) do not apply if the registration statement is on Form S-3 or Form F-3 and the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of the registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. That, for the purpose of determining liability under the Securities Act to any purchaser: Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5) or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii) or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, II-2 Table of Contents for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which the prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however, that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date; or That, for the purpose of determining liability of the undersigned registrant under the Securities Act to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser: Any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424; Any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant; The portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and Any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the

purchaser. That, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act), that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes to supplement the prospectus, after the expiration of the subscription period, to set forth the results of the subscription offer, the transactions by the underwriters during the subscription period, the amount of unsubscribed securities to be purchased by the underwriters, and the terms of any subsequent reoffering thereof. If any public offering by the underwriters is to be made on terms differing from those set forth on the cover page of the prospectus, a post-effective amendment will be filed to set forth the terms of such offering. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. II-3 Table of Contents The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that: For purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, the information omitted from the form of prospectus filed as part of this Registration Statement in reliance upon Rule 430A and contained in a form of prospectus filed by the Registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(1) or (4) or 497(h) under the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of this Registration Statement as of the time it was declared effective. For the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each post-effective amendment that contains a form of prospectus shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes to file an application for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the trustee to act under subsection (a) of Section 310 of the Trust Indenture Act in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the SEC under Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act. EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit No. Exhibit Description 1.1** Form of Underwriting Agreement 3.1Constitution (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1.1 of the Company's Registration Statement on Form 20-Ffiled with the SEC on December 21, 2010) 4.1 Deposit Agreement, dated as of January 14, 2002, by and among Genetic Technologies Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary, and the Owners and Holders of American Depositary Receipts (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1 of the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-6 relating to the ADSs filed with the SEC on September 12, 2012) 4.2Form of American Depositary Receipt (incorporated by reference to Rule 424(b)(3) filing (File No. 333-183861),filed with the SEC on August 15, 2019) 4.3** Form of ADS Warrant Agent Agreement 4.4** Form of Certificate of Designation of Preference Shares 4.5** Form of Global Warrant to Purchase ADSs (included in Exhibit 4.3) 4.6** Form of Unit Agreement (including form of Unit Certificate) 5.1* Opinion of K&L Gates , Australian counsel to Company 23.1* Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers 23.2* Consent of K&L Gates , Australian counsel to Company (included in Exhibit 5.1) 24.1Power of Attorney (included on signature page to this registration statement) Filed herewith.

To be filed, if applicable, by amendment, or as an exhibit to a report on Form 6-K and incorporated herein by reference. II-4 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form F-3 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in Victoria, Australia, on March 13, 2020. GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED By: /s/ Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki Interim Chief Executive Officer POWER OF ATTORNEY Each person whose signature appears below does hereby constitute and appoint Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki and Phillip Hains and each of them singly (with full power to act alone), as his true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents, each with full power of substitution and re-substitution, for him and in his name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, in connection with this registration statement, including to sign and file in the name and on behalf of the undersigned as director or officer of the registrant, any and all amendments and supplements (and any and all prospectus supplements, stickers and post-effective amendments) to this registration statement with all exhibits thereto, and sign any registration statement for the same offering covered by this registration statement that is to be effective upon filing pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and all post-effective amendments thereto and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto, and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any applicable securities exchange, securities self-regulatory body or other regulatory entity, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them (with full power to act alone) full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith and in and about the premises, as fully to all intents and purposes as he might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or any of them, or their or his substitutes may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director March 13, 2020 Dr. Jerzy Muchnicki (principal executive officer) /s/ Phillip Hains Chief Financial Officer March 13, 2020 Phillip Hains (principal financial and accounting officer) /s/ Dr. Lindsay Wakefield Director March 13, 2020 Dr. Lindsay Wakefield /s/ Peter Rubinstein Director March 13, 2020 Peter Rubinstein /s/ Nick Burrows Director March 13, 2020 Nick Burrows II-5 Table of Contents SIGNATURE OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE IN THE UNITED STATES Pursuant to the requirement of the Securities Act, the duly authorized representative in the United States of Genetic Technologies Limited, has signed this registration statement in the City of Newark, Delaware, on March , 2020. By: /s/ DONALD J. PUGLISI Name: Donald J. Puglisi Title: Managing Director Authorized Representative in the United States II-6 Exhibit 5.1 Partner: Andrew Gaffney andrew.gaffney@klgates.com T +61 3 9640 4329 Our ref: gaffnea.7377758.000## March 13, 2020 The Directors Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street FITZROY VIC 3065 Dear Sirs 1. Form F-3 Registration Statement We have acted as Australian legal counsel for Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 ("Company"), a company organised under the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia, in connection with its filing of a registration statement on Form F-3 ("Registration Statement") under the Securities Act of 1933 (USA), as amended (the "Securities Act"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Registration Statement relates to the proposed offer and sale by the Company from time to time, as set out in the prospectus contained in the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus") and as, we are instructed, will be set out in one or more supplements to the Prospectus (each a "Prospectus Supplement"), of the Company's ordinary shares without par value ("Shares") represented by American Depositary Shares (as evidenced by American Depositary Receipts, each representing 600 Shares) ("ADS"), preference shares ("Preference Shares"), or warrants ("Warrants"), in such amounts as will have an aggregate offering price not exceeding US$75,000,000 (the Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants being referred to herein as the "Securities"). The Registration Statement (including the Prospectus) and the Prospectus Supplement are hereinafter referred to as the "Documents". This opinion is given in relation to a proposed offering of the Securities under Rule 415 of the Securities Act. 2. Assumptions in providing our opinion As to various questions of fact relevant to this opinion, we have relied on and assumed the accuracy of, without independent verification: information contained in oral or written statements and representations from officers or representatives of the Company; and a search of the records available at Australian Securities Investments Commission (" ASIC ") conducted on ####. K&L GATES LEVEL 25 SOUTH TOWER 525 COLLINS STREET MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA GPO BOX 4388 MELBOURNE VIC 3001 DX 405 MELBOURNE T +61 3 9205 2000 F +61 3 9205 2055 klgates.com We have relied conclusively on a copy of the Company's Constitution as provided to us by the Company. For the purpose of the opinions set out below, we have also assumed, with your agreement and without independent investigation or verification, that: the genuineness of all signatures and the authenticity of all documents, instruments and certificates submitted to us as originals and the exact conformity with the authentic originals of all documents, instruments and certificates submitted to us as copies or forms or originals; each party to each document has all the requisite power and authority (corporate and otherwise) to execute and deliver and perform its obligations thereunder; all matters of internal management required by the Company's Constitution have been duly attended to (including, without limitation, the holding of properly constituted meetings of the Company's Board of Directors and the passing at those meetings of appropriate resolutions); any documents which purport to be governed by the law of any jurisdiction other than the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia are legal, valid and binding obligations on all of the parties thereto and under the applicable law and that none of the execution, delivery or performance of any document by any party thereto violates or contravenes or is rendered invalid, not binding or unenforceable under any applicable law under any jurisdiction other than the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia; the issuance, sale, number or amount, as the case may be, and terms of the Securities, or any combination thereof, to be offered from time to time under the Documents will be duly authorised by the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's shareholders, in accordance with the Constitution of the Company, the listing rules of the ASX Limited (" ASX Listing Rules" ) and applicable Australian law (each a " Corporate Action "), although not all required Corporate Actions in relation to issuance of the Securities have been taken as at the date of this opinion; no party has contravened or will contravene any provision of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (including Chapter 2E or Chapter 2J or Chapter 6) (" Corporations Act ") by entering into a Document or giving effect to a transaction in connection with a Document or undertaking or being involved in a transaction related to or connected with the Documents; the Company will not engage in fraudulent or unconscionable conduct or conduct which is misleading or deceptive or which is likely to mislead or deceive in relation to the issuance or sale of the Securities; there is no bad faith, fraud, undue influence, coercion or duress or similar conduct on the part of the Company in relation to the issuance or sale of the Securities; all information provided to us by or on behalf of officers of the Company was true and correct when provided and remains so at the date of this letter; the Company will at all times duly comply with all its obligations under the Corporations Act, the ASX Listing Rules and otherwise required by law, including the lodgement of an Appendix 3B and a cleansing notice under 708(5) of the Corporations Act upon each issue of Securities under the Documents; the Company is and will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due and 2 is otherwise solvent as at the time the Securities are issued or sold; and all public records which we have examined are accurate and that the information disclosed by the searches conducted by us is true and complete and that such information has not since then been altered and that such searches did not fail to disclose any information which had been delivered for registration or filing against the Company's records but which did not appear on the public records at the date of our search. 3. Limitations and Qualifications This opinion, which is governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Victoria, Australia, is given only with respect to laws of the Commonwealth of Australia that are in effect on the date of this opinion. We have not investigated the laws of any jurisdiction other than Australia. We express no opinion as to tax law or international law and no opinion or representation is given in respect of the application of any foreign laws to the issue of the Securities or the contents or generally the compliance of the Documents with any applicable US laws or tax laws. We have assumed that any applicable law (other than the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia) does not affect this opinion. We are qualified to practice law in Victoria, Australia and do not express any opinions in this letter concerning any laws other than the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia to the extent necessary to render the opinions set out below. We are not opining on, and we assume no responsibility as to the applicability to or effect on any of the matters covered in this letter of the laws of any other jurisdiction. We express no opinion in respect of the Documents and we have not been, nor are we, responsible for verifying the accuracy of the facts, or the reasonableness of any statements of opinion, contained in the Documents, or ensuring that no material facts have been omitted from any of them. Furthermore, we express no opinion as to whether the Documents contain all the information required in order for the offer, issuance and sale of Securities not to constitute misleading or deceptive conduct within the meaning of the Corporations Act or any analogous prohibited conduct under any other law. Our opinion is subject to any laws from time to time in effect relating to bankruptcy, liquidation, receivership, administration, re- organisation, reconstruction, moratoria, court schemes or other similar laws affecting generally the enforcement of creditors' rights. We have relied on the assumptions contained in section 129 of the Corporations Act with respect to the Company. We have not made any investigations or searches other than the searches referred to in Assumption (ii) above. The ASIC records searched by us may not be complete or up to date as some documents may not be filed at the relevant offices immediately, some documents may no longer be on file and some might be replaced or might otherwise not appear on file. Our liability for the opinion provided in this letter is limited in accordance with our terms of engagement with the Company. This opinion is provided for the sole benefit of the Company and we do not undertake or assume any liability to any third parties in respect of the subject matter of this opinion. The aggregate liability of K&L Gates, its partners and employees (collectively, "We" or "Us" or "our") for all losses (including, without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, indirect, consequential or economic loss), damages or costs suffered or incurred, directly or indirectly, under or in connection with this letter including, but not limited to, losses, damages or costs arising as a result of breach of contract, statutory duty, negligence or any other act or omission will be limited (to the extent permitted by law) as follows: We will only be liable for losses, damages or costs to the extent that they arise from our negligent or wilful failure to prepare this letter in accordance 3 with the scope of this letter and subject to the scope, assumptions and qualifications of this letter; our liability for all losses, damages or costs suffered or incurred under or in connection with this letter is limited to a maximum aggregate liability equal to our fees paid by the Company in relation to the Documents(" Cap "); and if We are held liable to any other third party in connection with this letter, our aggregate liability to all third parties (in aggregate) will not exceed the difference between our liability to the Company and the Cap. The Company agrees to release Us from all claims arising from or in connection with this letter to the extent that such claims would cause Our aggregate liability to exceed the Cap, and to indemnify Us for any claims or liabilities in excess of this Cap. 4. Opinion Subject to (i) the Registration Statement (including the Prospectus), as amended (including all necessary post-effective amendments), becoming effective under the Securities Act (and on the assumption it will remain effective at the time of issuance of any Securities thereunder), (ii) an appropriate Prospectus Supplement with respect to the offering of the Securities (if applicable) being prepared, delivered and timely filed in compliance with the Securities Act and the applicable rules and regulations thereunder, (iii) the Securities to be sold pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement being duly authorized, executed and delivered by each of the Board of Directors, the Company's shareholders and, where applicable, all other parties thereto (and will be in full force and effect at all times at which the Securities are offered or sold by the Company), (iv) the Board of Directors, the Company shareholders and appropriate officers of the Company have taken all necessary Corporate Action to approve the issuance of the Securities on the definitive terms established thereunder, (v) the agreed upon consideration being received for the issue of the Securities and related matters, and (vi) the terms of the issuance and sale of the Securities being in conformity with the Company's Constitution, the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules so as not to violate any applicable law or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company and so as to comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company- in our opinion: the Shares will be legally issued, fully paid and non-assessable. the Preference Shares will be legally issued, fully paid and non-assessable. in the case of any Warrants, pursuant to a warrant agreement or agreements, approved by, or on behalf of, the Company's Board of Directors and duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and between the Company and a warrant agent, the Warrants will be valid and binding obligations of the Company, subject to bankruptcy, insolvency, fraudulent transfer, reorganization, moratorium and similar laws of general applicability relating to or affecting creditors' rights and to general equity principles. upon the exercise of any Warrants and the Company receiving any additional consideration which is payable upon the exercise of the Warrants, the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants will be legally issued, fully paid and non-assessable. Applicability This opinion is given as at the date of this letter and we undertake no obligation to investigate or review any matters arising after the date of this opinion nor to advise you of any changes or events (including but not limited to any subsequently enacted, published or 4 reported laws, regulations or individual decisions) that may occur or come to our attention after the date of this opinion which may affect our opinion. This opinion letter is limited to the matters stated herein, and no opinion is implied or may be inferred beyond the matters expressly stated. This opinion may not be relied upon by any person or entity other than you, quoted in whole or in part or otherwise referred to in any report or document or relied upon for any purpose other than in connection with the offer, issuance and sale of Securities under the Registration Statement or any Prospectus Supplement from time to time without our prior written approval. We consent to the reference to this firm under the caption "Legal Matters" in the Registration Statement, and we consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement. In giving such consent, we do not thereby admit that we are included in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the SEC promulgated thereunder. Yours faithfully /s/ Andrew Gaffney Partner K&L Gates 5 Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form F-3 of Genetic Technologies Limited of our report dated October 3, 2019 relating to the financial statements, which appears in Genetic Technologies Limited's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30,2019. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading "Experts" in such Registration Statement. /s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers Melbourne, Australia March 13, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:46:02 UTC 0 Latest news on GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT 03/13 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Receipt of Delisting Notification Lett.. GL 03/06 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3G PU 02/27 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts PU 02/27 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (6-K) PU 01/31 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C PU 01/13 Genetic Technologies to provide Corporate & Strategic Update at 2020 Biotech .. GL 01/07 20 Medical centers across 8 US states set to offer Breast Cancer Test GL 01/07 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Breast Cancer Test US Sales Update PU 2019 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Change of Director's Interest Notices PU 2019 GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Updated Form F-1 Prospectus SEC Filing PU Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Managers Name Title Jerzy Muchnicki Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Phillip Allen Hains Chief Financial Officer Richard Allman Chief Scientific Officer Lindsay Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Director Peter Rubinstein Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 9.09% 13 CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -19.72% 77 780 HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. -29.45% 35 296 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -11.43% 19 293 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS -10.73% 14 694 QUEST DIAGNOSTICS -9.38% 12 914