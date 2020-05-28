Log in
GeNeuro : Announces the Approval of All Resolutions Proposed at The AGM

05/28/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Audio webcast dedicated to investors and shareholders to be held to discuss the AGM decisions and provide update on activities

  • 74.37% of the Company’s share capital was represented at the AGM and resolutions were all approved with a majority exceeding 95% of the voting shares
  • GeNeuro will hold a conference call and webcast Tuesday, June 2 at 2:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am EDT, to discuss the AGM decisions and provide an update on its activities

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, today announced the approval by shareholders of all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of May 27, 2020. These included among others:

  • Approval of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019
  • Re-election of the Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors
  • Approval of maximum aggregate Board of Directors and Managerial compensation for 2021
  • Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Geneva, as auditors
  • Renewal of authorized capital to provide financial flexibility

74.37% of the Company’s share capital was represented at the AGM and resolutions were all approved with a majority exceeding 95% of the voting shares.

Due to all investor events having been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly had to be held exclusively by proxy, with no opportunity for shareholders to interact with management. Therefore, GeNeuro will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00pm CEST / 8:00am EDT to review and discuss the decisions voted on at the General Assembly, to also provide an update on the latest developments and share the Company’s next steps. A question & answer session will follow the presentation.

The dial in details are as follows:

The call will be accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the Conference ID#: 58850584#

- France: +33 172727403
- Switzerland: +41445831805
- UK: +442071943759
- USA: +1 6467224916

The webcast can be followed live online via the link: https://www.anywhereconference.com?Conference=418938125&PIN=58850584&UserAudioMode=DATA

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 21 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology. For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
