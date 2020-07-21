GeNeuro : Announces the Publication in Science Advances of Data Establishing Clear Link Between Human Endogenous Retroviral Proteins and Psychotic Disorders

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, today announced data showing the etiological interplay between human endogenous retroviral (HERV) proteins and the emergence of psychotic phenomena in mice.

This translational study, published in Science Advances1, found that these proteins, which have been previously found in patients with inflammatory psychosis, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, induce glutamate receptor disorganization and behavioral deficits in vitro and in vivo. This leads to disruption of synaptic glutaminergic communication and results in the emergence of psychosis symptoms.

HERV-W gene expression has been previously found in patients with psychotic disorders. This translational study has now established a clear link between the presence of a human endogenous retrovirus envelope protein and corruption of nerve pathway development. This leads to disruption of synaptic glutaminergic communication and results in the emergence of inflammatory psychosis symptoms. The study is available here. GeNeuro’s contribution to the study consisted of providing new antibodies that neutralize the HERV-Env protein identified by the consortium’s research work.

“We are very proud that we were able to contribute to this study, which shows the impact of human endogenous retroviruses on inflammatory psychosis. We congratulate the research teams for the quality of this translational study, and for its publication in the prestigious journal Science Advances. The study’s conclusions confirm, once again, the relevance of GeNeuro’s approach, based on the link between human endogenous retroviruses and neurological disorders. These results open a new path for treating inflammatory psychosis by developing a drug candidate that neutralizes causal factors arising from human endogenous retroviruses,” said Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer at GeNeuro.

The data publication is the result of a collaboration between teams associated with Fondation FondaMental, including the Institut Interdisciplinaire des Neurosciences de Bordeaux, Université de Bordeaux, CNRS, Université Paris Est Créteil, Inserm U955, Université de Grenoble-Alpes, Université de Lyon and GeNeuro’s GeNeuro Innovation subsidiary. The study received financial support from the Marcel Dassault Prize for Mental Health Research.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France.

1 Science Adv. Human endogenous retroviral protein triggers deficit in glutamate synapse maturation and behaviors associated to psychosis. E. M. Johansson, D. Bouchet, R. Tamouza, P. Ellul, AS. Morr, E. Avignone, R. Germi, M. Leboyer, H. Perron, L. Groc

