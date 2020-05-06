Log in
GeNeuro    GNRO   CH0308403085

GENEURO

(GNRO)
GeNeuro: Availability of Documents and Information for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2020

05/06/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurologic and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting will be held on May 27, 2020 at 9.30am at its head office, 3, chemin du Pré-Fleuri, 1228 Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland.

Based on article 6b of the Swiss Ordinance on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) (COVID-19 Ordinance 2, version April 30, 2020), the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders of the Company may exercise their rights at this Ordinary General Meeting exclusively through the Independent Proxy. This measure allows the Company to hold the Ordinary General Meeting as planned despite the pandemic. The conduct of the Ordinary General Meeting remains subject to additional measures that may be issued by the Swiss authorities.

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions put to the vote, has been published today in the Feuille Officielle Suisse du Commerce.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on the website of the Company: www.geneuro.com, under the section Investors / Documentation / Shareholders meeting.

It is also possible to consult the documents at the Company’s headquarters, chemin du Pré-Fleuri 3, 1228 Plan-les-Ouates. Each shareholder has the right to request a hard copy of those documents.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 21 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Jesús Martin-Garcia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Payro Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Perron Chief Scientific Officer
David Leppert Chief Medical Officer
Jean-Jacques Laborde Independent Director
