GeNeuro : enrolls first patient in temelimab Phase 2 multiple sclerosis trial in collaboration with the Karolinska Institutet's Academic Specialist Center (ASC)

06/25/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announces the inclusion of the first patient in its Phase 2 trial of temelimab in MS at the Karolinska Institutet’s Academic Specialist Center (ASC), in Stockholm, Sweden.

The one-year single center trial is planned to enrol 40 patients whose disability progresses without relapses, the key unmet medical need in multiple sclerosis, as patients’ disability builds-up over time despite the use of effective anti-inflammatory drugs. The study will assess safety, tolerability and efficacy measures based on the latest biomarkers associated with disease progression. Earlier long-term data from the phase 2 ANGEL-MS trial has shown that temelimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pathogenic retroviral envelope protein, pHERV-W Env, has a neuroprotective effect in MS patients.

The start of this Phase 2 trial had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to safeguard the wellbeing of MS patients and to prioritize treatment of COVID-19 patients. Thanks to the Karolinska Institutet, the trial resumed promptly after the situation allowed, and results remain expected in the second half of 2021.

“We are pleased to be able to resume this Phase 2 trial in collaboration with the respected researchers of the Karolinska Institutet and Stockholm’s Academic Specialist Center, following a necessary COVID-19-related postponement. Temelimab has already been shown to have a neuroprotective effect in MS and it has the potential to address the key unmet medical need of disability progression. We are looking forward to further exploring its therapeutic properties in this important study,” said Prof. David Leppert, Chief Medical Officer of GeNeuro.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 22 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
