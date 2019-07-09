Log in
GENFIT: Half-Year report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

07/09/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), July 9, 2019 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

  • 54 112 shares
  • € 384 222,99

During the first half 2019, the following transactions were carried out:

  • Number of executions on buy side: 1 751
  • Number of executions on sell side: 2 430
  • Traded volume on buy side: 387 272 shares for € 7 771 810,66
  • Traded volume on sell side: 361 071 shares for € 7 386 184,22

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2018:

  • 27 911 shares
  • € 769 849,43

             

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases where there are considerable unmet medical needs, corresponding to a lack of approved treatments. GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning almost two decades. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH, and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in PBC later this year following its positive Phase 2 results. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of NASH patients, the company is also developing a new, non-invasive and easy-to-access blood-based in vitro diagnostic test to identify patients with NASH who may be appropriate candidates for drug therapy. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 160 employees. GENFIT is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Naomi EICHENBAUM – Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com

PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Hélène LAVIN – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | helene.lavin@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com       

