Genfit: GENFIT: Dr. Carol L. Addy Joins as Chief Medical Officer

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), September 9, 2019 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases, today announced that Dr. Carol L. Addy has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Addy, who is based in the Cambridge, M.A. office, will drive the medical strategy of the Company, including clinical development and medical affairs.

She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the healthcare space, and over 10 years leading clinical development teams in the pharmaceutical industry, supporting early and late-stage investigation of novel drugs and creating innovative solutions for the life-cycle management of approved therapies in obesity and diabetes. Dr. Addy is ideally positioned to actively contribute to GENFIT’s growth, on a global scale. An endocrinologist by training, she has a comprehensive understanding of the holistic clinical management of metabolic and chronic diseases associated with obesity.

Prior to joining GENFIT, Carol held various leadership roles, including most recently, Chief Medical Officer at Health Management Resources, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., and as Associate Director, Director and Senior Principal Scientist at Merck Research Laboratories. In addition to an M.D. degree, she holds a Masters of Medical Science from Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, and has also been an endocrinology consultant for MIT Medical, Cambridge, MA.

Dr. Carol L. Addy, MD, Chief Medical Officer of GENFIT, commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining GENFIT at this exciting time for the company. There is significant unmet medical need in NASH, and elafibranor could become one of the first drugs to be approved in this indication. I am looking forward to helping bring this therapeutic option to patients with NASH, and GENFIT’s forward-looking approach to NASH diagnosis, with NIS4, is also a potential game changer for the whole field and is surely the right way to go if we want to facilitate the identification of patients with NASH.”

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT (effective on September 16, 2019), added: “Having Carol on board is great news. She brings not only significant leadership experience but also a deep understanding of the complex dynamics driving metabolic diseases such as NASH.”

Dr. Addy’s contribution as CMO will be invaluable as GENFIT pivots to a commercial organization and pursues its ambitious clinical development program, as shown below with updated expected catalysts and timelines:

Adult NASH Phase 3: Last patient last biopsy Q4 2019; Interim results Q1 2020 PBC Phase 3: Trial initiation Q1 2020 Pediatric NASH Phase 2: Enrolling NAFL Phase 2 POC: Enrolling NASH Combinations Phase 2 POC: Trial initiation Q1 2020 NASH Fibrosis (NTZ) Phase 2: Results Mid-2020 NASH Diagnosis (NIS4) Commercialization by central lab (LabCorp) Q4 2019

ABOUT ELAFIBRANOR

Elafibranor is GENFIT’s lead pipeline product candidate. Elafibranor is an oral, once-daily, first-in-class drug acting via dual peroxisome proliferator-activated alpha/delta pathways developed to treat, in particular, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which it has been granted Fast Track Designation. GENFIT believes, based on clinical results to date, that elafibranor has the potential to address multiple facets of NASH, including inflammation, insulin sensitivity, lipid/metabolic profile, and liver markers. Phase 2 clinical trial results have also shown that elafibranor may be an effective treatment for PBC, a severe liver disease. Elafibranor was granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation in this indication.

ABOUT NASH

“NASH” is a liver disease characterized by an accumulation of fat (lipid droplets), along with inflammation and degeneration of hepatocytes. The disease is associated with long term risk of progression to cirrhosis, a state where liver function is diminished, leading to liver insufficiency, and also progression to liver cancer.

ABOUT RESOLVE-IT

RESOLVE-IT is a phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of elafibranor 120mg versus placebo in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. It is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 2 arms. It is conducted under Subpart H (FDA) and conditional approval (EMA). Treatment duration until interim analysis for accelerated approval is 72 weeks.

ABOUT PBC

“PBC” is a chronic disease in which bile ducts in the liver are gradually destroyed. The damage to bile ducts can inhibit the liver’s ability to rid the body of toxins, and can lead to scarring of liver tissue known as cirrhosis. Elafibranor has shown promising results for the treatment of PBC in a Phase 2 clinical trial, and was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in this indication.

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases where there are considerable unmet medical needs, corresponding to a lack of approved treatments. GENFIT is a leader in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning almost two decades. Its most advanced drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (“RESOLVE-IT”) as a potential treatment for NASH, and GENFIT plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in PBC later this year following its positive Phase 2 results. As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of NASH patients, the company is also developing a new, non-invasive and easy-to-access blood-based in vitro diagnostic test to identify patients with NASH who may be appropriate candidates for drug therapy. With facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, the Company has approximately 160 employees. GENFIT is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



