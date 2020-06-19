GENFIT : Meeting notice of second convocation - Ordinary Meeting of June 30, 2020

June 19, 2020 FRENCH OFFICIAL LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT PUBLICATION «BALO»

Bulletin N°74

This document has been translated in English for information only. In the event of any differences between the French text and the English text, the French language version shall supersede.

SHAREHOLDERS' AND UNITHOLDERS' MEETINGS

GENFIT

French public limited company (Société Anonyme)

governed by a Board of Directors

with share capital of 9,714,654.25 euros Registered Office: 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos 424 341 907 R.C.S. Lille Métropole

Notice of second convocation

Following the notice of meeting serving as convocation published in the French Official Legal

Announcement Publication"BALO"Bulletin No. 55 of May 6, 2020, Ladies and Gentlemen, the fellow shareholders of the company GENFIT S.A.(the "Company")are informed that the ordinaryshareholders' meetingconvened at theCompany's headquarters located Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenueEugène Avinée in Loos (59120), on June 11, 2020 at 10 am, could not be deliberate due to the required quorum not being reached.

Consequently, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the shareholders of the Company are notified of the holding of an ordinaryshareholders'meeting convened on second convocation (the "Shareholders'Meeting"), on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 3 pm,at the Company'sheadquarters located Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée in Loos (59120), in order to deliberate on the same agenda. The text of the draft resolutions to be proposed to the shareholders'

meeting remains unchanged.

In view of the governmental measures for the lockdown and prohibition of gatherings currently in force to fight against the spread of the epidemic of Coronavirus (Covid-19), upon decision of theBoard of Directors of the Company, the Shareholders' Meeting willexceptionally be held behind closed doors, that is to say without the presence of shareholders and other persons who are usually entitled to attend, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

The description of the procedureswhich will allow shareholders to participate in the Shareholders'Meeting notwithstanding these exceptional measures required in order to comply with regulatory constraints and preserve the health of each person is set out in the second part of thisconveying'snotice.

AGENDA

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

-

Presentation of the Board of Directors' management report on the Company's activity and on the financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019, the Statutory Auditors' general report on the accounts for the year ended on December 31, 2019;

-Presentation of the Group's management reportby the Board of Directors and reading of the Statutory Auditors' general report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019;

-Presentation of the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

-Approval of the annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019 (Resolution n°1);

-Approval of the consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2019 (Resolution n°2);

-Allocation of the results for the year ended on December 31, 2019 (Resolution n°3);

-Reading and approval of the Statutory Auditors' special report on the regulated agreements within the meaning of article L. 225-38et seq.of the FrenchCode de commercepreviously authorised and entered into and whose execution continued during the past financial year (Resolution n°4);

-Reading of the Board of Directors' special report on the options to subscribe or purchase Company's shares in accordance with article L. 225-184 of the FrenchCode de commerce;

-Reading of the Board of Directors' special report on the granting of free shares in accordancewith article L. 225-197-4 of the FrenchCode de commerce;

-Reading of the table summarizing the delegations of authority and powers granted by the shareholders'meeting to the Board of Directors in respect of capital increases, in accordance with articles L. 225-129-1 et seq. of the FrenchCode de commerce;

-Reading of the Board of Directors' supplementary report on the use ofdelegations of powers granted by the shareholders'meeting, in accordance with article R. 225-116 of the FrenchCode de commerce;

-Appointment of Mrs. Katherine KALIN as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°5);

-Appointment of Mr. Eric BACLET as a member of the Board of Directors (Resolution n°6);

-Approval of the information relating to the components of overall compensation paid during the 2019 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to all of the Company's corporate officers (Resolution n°7);

-Approval of the components of overall compensation paid during the 2019 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to Mr. Jean-François MOUNEY, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Resolution n°8);

-Approval of the components of overall compensation paid during the 2019 financial year, or allocated for the same financial year, to Mr. Pascal PRIGENT, Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Resolution n°9);

-Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2020 applicable to all of the Company's corporate officers (Resolution n°10);

-Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2020 applicable to Mr. Jean-François MOUNEY, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (Resolution n°11);

-Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2020 applicable to Mr. Pascal PRIGENT, Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Resolution n°12);

-Approval of the compensation policy for financial year 2020 applicable to the Directors of the Company (Resolution n°13); and

-Powers to carry out formalities (Resolution n°14).

* * *

I. Preliminary formalities to complete in order to participate to theShareholders' Meeting

Within the framework of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (the "Covid-19 Ordinance")adapting the rules for meeting and deliberation of meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and entities without legal personality of private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic, and with the constant concern of ensuring, as far as possible, the security and protection of all stakeholders (including those of investors) at theShareholders' Meeting, this meeting will be held without the physical attendance of the shareholders.

Under these conditions and in accordance with the Covid-19 Ordinance, in order to exercise your rights, you must:

favour the use of the Internet for the completion of participation formalities,

express your choices before the meeting with respect to the resolutions that are proposed to you, namely by: ovoting by post, oappointing a proxy who will vote before theShareholders' Meeting(the latter then having the option of communicating his voting instructions to the following address:paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com), ogranting a power of attorney to the President of theShareholders' Meeting,



only options now available due to the circumstances and imperatives above-mentioned.

You may also ask questions in writing. These questions must:

be sent by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to the following address: GENFIT, Service Financier, Parc Eurasanté, 885 avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos or by electronic communication to the following address:investors@genfit.comat the latest on the fourth business day preceding the date of theShareholders' Meeting;

be accompanied by a shareholding certificateof your GENFIT's sharesto be taken into account.

Please be reminded that the proxy and postal voting forms received by the company for the June 11, 2020 meeting remain valid for thisShareholders' Meeting.

Finally, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020Shareholders'Meeting on the Company's website:www.genfit.com.

II.Participation's terms totheShareholders' Meeting

TheShareholders' Meetingis composed of all shareholders regardless of the number of shares they hold.

Each shareholder may be represented at theShareholders' Meetingby another shareholder, by their spouse or by the partner with whom they have concluded a civil solidarity pact. They may also be represented by any other natural or legal person of their choice (article L. 225-106 of the FrenchCode de commerce).

The proxy thus designated will vote remotely under the conditions set out in III. below.

In accordance with article R. 225-85 of the FrenchCode de commerce, the right to participate in theShareholders'Meeting is justified by registering the securities in the name of the shareholder or the intermediary registered on their behalf (in application of the seventh paragraph of article L. 228-1 of the FrenchCode de commerce), on the second day preceding theShareholders' Meetingat midnight, Paris time, either in the registered securities accounts kept by the Company (or its agent ), or in the bearer (au porteur) securities accounts kept by the authorized intermediary.

The registration of the securities in the bearer (au porteur) securities accounts kept by the financial intermediaries is evidenced by a participation certificate issued by the latter (if necessary by electronic means) under the conditions provided for in article R. 225-85 of the FrenchCode de commerce(with reference to article R. 225-61 of the sameCode), in the appendix:

the remote voting form;

the voting proxy.

III. Vote by post or proxy

A. Postal voting

Shareholders wishing to vote by post or be represented by giving a proxy to the Chairman of theShareholders' Meetingor to a proxy may:

For registered shareholders: return the postal or proxy voting form, which will be sent to them with the invitation, to the following address: BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.

For bearer (au porteur) shareholders: request this postal or proxy voting form from the intermediary who manages their securities as of the date of theShareholders' Meeting. Once filled by the shareholder, this form will be returned to the account-keeping establishment, which will include a participation certificate and send it to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 , rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex. To be taken into account, the postal voting forms must be received by the Company or theShareholders'Meetings Service of BNP Paribas Securities Services, at the latest on 27 June 2020.

The appointments or revocations of agents expressed on paper must be received no later than the fourth day preceding the date of theShareholders' Meeting,i.e.June 26, 2020.

B. Electronic voting

Shareholders also have the possibility of transmitting their voting instructions, of granting a power of attorney to the President of theShareholders' Meetingbefore theShareholders' Meeting, and of appointing or removing a proxy by Internet before theShareholders' Meetingon the Votaccess website, in accordance with the conditions described below:

For registered shareholders (actionnaires au nominatif):

Holders of pure or administered registered shares who wish to vote by Internet will access theVotaccess'website via the Planetshares site, the address of which is as follows:https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.

Holders of pure registered shares must connect to the Planetshares site with their usual access codes.

Holders of administered registered shares will have to connect to the Planetshares site using their identification number, which is found at the top right of their paper voting form. In the event that the shareholder is no longer in possession of their username and / or password, they may contact the number made available to them, being either 01 57 43 02 30 from France or +33 1 57 43 02 30 from abroad, or use the contact form on the Planetshares website:https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.

After logging in, the registered shareholder must follow the instructions given on the screen in order to access the Votaccess'website and vote, or appoint or dismiss a proxy.

The appointments or revocations of proxies must be received no later than the fourth day preceding the date of theShareholders' Meeting,i.e.June 26, 2020.

For bearer shareholders (actionnaires au porteur):

It is up to the bearer shareholder to inquire in order to know whether his account-keeping establishment is connected or not to theVotaccess' websiteand, if necessary, if this access is subject to specific conditions of use.

If the shareholder's account-keeping establishment is connected to theVotaccess' website, the shareholder must identify himself on the Internet portal of his account-keeping establishment with his usual access codes. He must then click on the icon which appears on the line corresponding to his actions and follow the indications given on the screen in order to access theVotaccess' websiteand vote, grant a power of attorney to the President of theShareholders' Meetingor appoint or dismiss a proxy.

If the shareholder's account-keeping establishment is not connected to theVotaccess' website, it is specified that the notification of the appointment and the revocation of a proxy may however be made electronically in accordance with the provisions of the article R. 225-79 of the FrenchCode de commerce, in the following ways:

the shareholder must send an email toparis.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com. This email must contain the following information: name of the Company concerned, date of the Shareholders'Meeting, last name, first name, address, bank references of the principal as well as the name, first name and if possible the address of the agent; and

the shareholder must obligatorily ask their financial intermediary who manages their securities account to send a written confirmation to the Shareholders'Meetings department of BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Service Assemblées - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9, rue du Débarcadère - 93761 Pantin Cedex.

Only notifications of designation or revocation of mandates may be sent to the aforementioned email address, any other request or notification relating to another object that cannot be taken into account and/or processed.

In order for appointments or revocations of proxies expressed by electronic means to be validly taken into account, confirmations must be received no later than the fourth day preceding the date of the meeting,i.e.June 26, 2020.

The Votaccess'website will be reopened from June 19, 2020.