Genie Energy : To Present at NobelConXV

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading independent retail energy provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Avi Goldin, will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' annual investor conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Monday, January 28th, at 1 PM EST.

A video webcast of Mr. Goldin's presentation will be available the following day on the Genie Energy website https://genie.com/investors/investor-relations/ and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: http://www.nobleconference.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

Investors will be able to download Genie Energy's investor presentation at Genie's website immediately prior to Mr. Goldin's presentation. Please contact Genie Energy investor relations (invest@genie.com) for additional details.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. Genie's Retail division supplies electricity and natural gas primarily to residential and small business customers in the United States. Genie's International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. Genie's Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial brokerage and marketing services company, and Genie Solar Energy, a provider of solar generation systems. For more information, visit Genie.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.:

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets' 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

