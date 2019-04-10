Log in
Genius Brands International to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

04/10/2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands") (GNUS), announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, will host an investor update conference call on Monday, April 15 at 10 AM ET; 7 AM PT.

Conference Call Information:
When: Monday, April 15 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT
Dial-in: U.S.: 877-407-8291 and International: 201-689-8345

Please join the conference call at least 15 minutes early to register. A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the completion of the call until July 31, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or for international callers, 201-612-7415 and using the Conference ID: 13689847.

About Genius Brands International
Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's "content with a purpose" brand portfolio, which is led by award-winning creators and producers, includes preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand, Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and financial literacy and entrepreneurship series, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. The Company’s content catalog also includes the animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Seeing the need to provide kids and parents with a safe viewing environment that offers premium enriching and engaging programming, Genius Brands launched the Genius Brands Network – comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV, as well as an exclusive Kid Genius Cartoons Plus subscription channel on Amazon Prime. The Network channels are available in approximately 80 million U.S. households via a variety of distribution platforms, such as OTT, set-top box, internet, and mobile. Through licensing agreements with category leading partners, characters from the Company’s properties also appear on a wide range of consumer products for retail. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Michael Porter
PLR Investor Relations
212.564.4700
mike@plrinvest.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
