WARREN BUFFETT, JENNIFER GARNER, AND GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL PRODUCE ANIMATED PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS AIMED AT TEACHING CHILDREN SAFE HYGIENE PRACTICES TO HELP PREVENT AGAINST COVID-19

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to provide valuable information to parents and children in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (Nasdaq: GNUS) has produced a series of Public Service Announcements (PSAs), starring Warren Buffett and Jennifer Garner , to inform children about safe hygiene, utilizing brands from the Company’s catalog, including Llama Llama (NETFLIX), Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club (AMAZON PRIME), and Rainbow Rangers (NICKELODEON).



Genius Brands has produced seven PSAs focusing on teaching children how to practice handwashing and social distancing to help keep our family, friends, and community safe. The messaging is presented in a manner that children can easily understand. Warren Buffett, who co-created and stars in Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, and Jennfer Garner, who stars in Netflix’s Llama Llama, have lent their voices and donated their time to participate in the production of the PSAs. The PSAs will be distributed to Genius Brands’ media partners around the world, as well as on Genius Brands’ network of channels, which are distributed across Comcast, Cox, Amazon Prime, Roku, DISH and available in over 100M U.S. television households.

“I am proud to participate in these PSAs with Genius Brands to deliver the overarching message to children everywhere that the best investment they can make, is an investment in themselves and today that means safe hygiene,” commented Warren Buffett.

“Given where we are today, we recognize we had an opportunity and obligation to utilize our well recognized brands we have to deliver an extremely important message to parents and children, particularly those in vulnerable situations. I am extremely grateful to Warren and Jennifer, for their generosity in working with us to develop this PSA campaign, as well as the many talents behind the scenes donating their time and effort to bring these to the marketplace in record time,” said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, Genius Brands.

About Llama Llama

Starring Jennifer Garner, and based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by celebrated author and illustrator Anna Dewdney, Llama Llama is an animated preschool series about first childhood experiences and adventures, as well as the special connections between the lead character, Llama, his Mama and his grandparents. Llama Llama tells heart-warming tales of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him. Two seasons of the series are available on Netflix in 20 different languages.

Llama Llama also features an all-star team of award-winning producers, including Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted, Tuck Everlasting, The Indian In The Cupboard, The Magic School Bus series), Andy Heyward (Inspector Gadget, The Real Ghostbusters, Strawberry Shortcake, Madeline, Carmen Sandiego) and Reed Duncan. Emmy Award-winning writer Joe Purdy (Arthur, Hey Arnold!) serves as the head writer and legendary Disney alum Ruben Aquino (Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan) as art director for the series.

About Secret Millionaires Club

Secret Millionaires Club, created in partnership with and starring an animated Warren Buffett, features a group of kids who have adventures in business. Secret Millionaires Club empowers kids by helping them understand the world they live in, teaching them about the impact their decisions have on their own lives…and teaching them to have the confidence to be the best they can be. The series makes it fun for kids to learn to think like entrepreneurs and features a robust list of guest talent including, Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Shaquille O’Neal, Nick Cannon, Gisele Bündchen and Kelly Rowland. The celebrities play themselves; provide their own voiceovers and lend the lessons of their own life experiences in the context of stories that are relatable and inspirational to kids.

About Rainbow Rangers

Available on Nick Jr. in the U.S., Cartoonito in Italy, Nickelodeon Latin America, and more, Rainbow Rangers is an adventure series that follows seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world.

Rainbow Rangers boasts a unique and highly-accomplished team of creators from the animated motion picture and television worlds, including Rob Minkoff (Disney’s The Lion King director), Shane Morris (Disney’s Frozen co-writer), Tim Mansfield, and New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy Award-nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard, Barbie specials), who serves as head writer and co-creator. Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani directs the series, and Genius Brands' Chairman and CEO and multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Genius Brands network of channels, including Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Plus!, are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a multitude of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

