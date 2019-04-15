GenKyoTex : Reverse Stock Split Takes Effect

Completion of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split

Technical change has no impact on value of shares held by shareholders

GKTX ticker on Euronext remains unchanged

ARCHAMPS, France, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 - GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today announced the completion of its reverse stock split, effective today.

After closing of the market on March 28, 2019, the old Genkyotex shares (ISIN code: FR0011790542) have been delisted from Euronext and have been replaced by the new Genkyotex shares (ISIN code: FR0013399474) beginning at the start of trading on March 29, 2019. Every 10 shares with a par value of €0.10 of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock have automatically been combined into one share with a par value of €1.00. The number of shares of common stock underlying Genkyotex' options, warrants, convertible securities or other rights to acquire shares of common stock was adjusted accordingly. The ticker symbol (GKTX) remains unchanged.

This technical adjustment is purely arithmetical and has no impact on the value of Genkyotex shares held by the shareholders.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex's platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.

Media relations

Sophie Baumont

LifeSci Advisors

+336 2774 74 49

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com Investors relations

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LCC

+1-212-915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

