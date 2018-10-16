Log in
Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2018

10/16/2018 | 12:45pm CEST

Company Announcement

  • Net sales of DARZALEX in the third quarter of 2018 totaled USD 498 million
  • Genmab will receive royalties on worldwide net sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Copenhagen, Denmark; October 16, 2018 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) announced today that worldwide net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 498 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to USD 317 million in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 57%. The 2018 third quarter net sales were USD 318 million in the U.S. and USD 180 million in the rest of the world.

Johnson & Johnson reported worldwide operational growth (excluding the impact of foreign currency movements) between the two third quarter periods of 60%.The growth was partially offset by a one-time adjustment outside the U.S. related to accruals for retroactive pricing adjustments which negatively impacted this worldwide operational growth by 16 percentage points.

Genmab will receive royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop, manufacture and commercialize DARZALEX.

About Genmab
Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.  Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications.  Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications and other blood cancers.  A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis.  Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline.  Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies and the HexElect™ platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products.  Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.  For more information visit www.genmab.com.


Contact:          
Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
T: +45 33 44 77 20; M: +45 25 12 62 60; E: rcg@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody™; HexElect™; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.


Company Announcement no. 30
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

Attachment

logo.jpg


