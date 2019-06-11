Genmab : J&J's Janssen in Pact for HexaBody-CD38 License

By Colin Kellaher



Genmab on Tuesday said it signed an exclusive world-wide license and option agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Biotech Inc. to develop and commercialize HexaBody-CD38, a human CD38 monoclonal antibody product incorporating Genmab's HexaBody technology.

The Danish drug developer said it will fund HexaBody-CD38 research-and-development activities until completion of proof-of-concept studies in multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The company said Janssen can then acquire a world-wide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize HexaBody-CD38 in exchange for a $150 million option exercise fee and up to $125 million in development milestones, along with royalties on sales.

The agreement builds on a 2012 collaboration between the companies under which Janssen has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize the multiple myeloma drug Darzalex.

If Janssen doesn't exercise its HexaBody-CD38 option, Genmab will have the right to continue to develop and commercialize the drug for Darzalex-resistant patients and in all other indications except those where Darzalex is approved or being developed, Genmab said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com