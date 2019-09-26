Genmab: FDA OKs Darzalex Frontline Combo in Multiple Myeloma

By Colin Kellaher

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Darzalex combination treatment in the frontline setting for multiple myeloma patients who are eligible for transplants.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company said the approval covers Darzalex in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone for patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Genmab's licensing partner, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ)Janssen Biotech Inc. unit, had filed a supplemental biologics-license application for the indication in March.

Janssen has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement with Genmab.

Darzalex was already approved in the U.S. for several indications in multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells and causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com