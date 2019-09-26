Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Genmab    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB

(GMAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genmab: FDA OKs Darzalex Frontline Combo in Multiple Myeloma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Darzalex combination treatment in the frontline setting for multiple myeloma patients who are eligible for transplants.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company said the approval covers Darzalex in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone for patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Genmab's licensing partner, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ)Janssen Biotech Inc. unit, had filed a supplemental biologics-license application for the indication in March.

Janssen has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement with Genmab.

Darzalex was already approved in the U.S. for several indications in multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells and causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENB AS -1.65% 20.4 Delayed Quote.25.04%
GENMAB 0.85% 1417.5 Delayed Quote.32.60%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -1.89% 128.54 Delayed Quote.1.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENMAB
12:31pGENMAB : FDA OKs Darzalex Frontline Combo in Multiple Myeloma
DJ
11:44aGenmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Combination ..
GL
09/24BioNTech SE Sees IPO Range of $18-$20/ADS
DJ
09/16GENMAB : Announces Positive Topline Results in Phase III Study of Daratumumab in..
AQ
09/16GENMAB A/S : - Detailed Results from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II Studies of..
AQ
09/13GENMAB : Announces Positive Topline Results in Phase III Study of Daratumumab in..
AQ
09/13Detailed Results from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I & II Studies of Ofatumumab in..
GL
09/09Genmab and Tempus Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement
GL
09/02GENMAB : Partner for Ofatumumab, Novartis, Reports that Ofatumumab Demonstrates ..
AQ
08/30Ofatumumab Demonstrates Superiority Versus Teriflunomide in Two Head-to-Head ..
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 4 779 M
EBIT 2019 2 246 M
Net income 2019 1 800 M
Finance 2019 9 963 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,7x
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
Capitalization 91 343 M
Chart GENMAB
Duration : Period :
Genmab Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 494,30  DKK
Last Close Price 1 405,50  DKK
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Mats Gunnar Pettersson Chairman
Michael K. Bauer SVP, Head-Operations, Research & Development
David Andrew Eatwell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Gersel Pedersen Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMAB32.60%13 401
GILEAD SCIENCES2.64%81 306
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.11%44 082
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.25%31 366
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.34.17%8 774
HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC--.--%6 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group