Coronavirus: At present, Genmab intends to conduct the Annual General Meeting as planned. However, to comply with guidance provided by the Danish Government, all shareholders are asked to view the general meeting via a live webcast transmission by using the webcast links provided below, rather than attending the meeting in person. Genmab will be represented by a minimum of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management. This measure is aimed to address the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and instructions from public health authorities.



Genmab is closely monitoring and following the recommendations from the Danish authorities and may have to implement even stricter precautionary measures prior to the general meeting to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.



Live webcast: To jointhe live webcast transmission of the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 14:00 PM CET, please use one of the following links:



English webcast

Danish webcast



The Annual General Meeting 2020 is taking place Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 14.00 PM CET at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark and via the live webcast transmission as described above. Please click on the links below for information concerning Genmab A/S' Annual General Meeting 2020:

The total number of voting rights and total share capital per February 27, 2020 are:

Total Number of Voting Rights: 65,156,578

Total Share Capital: DKK 65,156,578



