GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
Genmab A/S : Annual General Meeting 2020

03/26/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Coronavirus: At present, Genmab intends to conduct the Annual General Meeting as planned. However, to comply with guidance provided by the Danish Government, all shareholders are asked to view the general meeting via a live webcast transmission by using the webcast links provided below, rather than attending the meeting in person. Genmab will be represented by a minimum of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management. This measure is aimed to address the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and instructions from public health authorities.

Genmab is closely monitoring and following the recommendations from the Danish authorities and may have to implement even stricter precautionary measures prior to the general meeting to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

To view our most recent Media Release related to the Annual General Meeting, please click here.

Live webcast: To jointhe live webcast transmission of the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 14:00 PM CET, please use one of the following links:

English webcast
Danish webcast

The Annual General Meeting 2020 is taking place Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 14.00 PM CET at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, DK-1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark and via the live webcast transmission as described above. Please click on the links below for information concerning Genmab A/S' Annual General Meeting 2020:

The total number of voting rights and total share capital per February 27, 2020 are:
Total Number of Voting Rights: 65,156,578
Total Share Capital: DKK 65,156,578

We process your personal data in accordance with applicable rules. Please click here to read our privacy policy.

Please note that Genmab A/S, as a general rule, no longer sends the calling to Annual General Meetings by postal mail. If you wish to receive the invitation to future Annual General Meetings via e-mail, please register your e-mail address at the InvestorPortal. If you do not have access to an e-mail address please contact VP Investor Services at: +45 4358 8866.

Disclaimer

Genmab A/S published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 08:07:00 UTC
