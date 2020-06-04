Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Genmab A/S    GMAB   DK0010272202

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genmab A/S : Gets Europe OK for Subcutaneous Darzalex in Multiple Myeloma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:18am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Genmab A/S on Thursday said the European Commission approved the subcutaneous formulation of the cancer drug Darzalex for adults with the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company said the approval covers Darzalex in all current intravenous-formulation indications in frontline and relapsed/refractory settings.

Genmab said the subcutaneous formulation is administered as a fixed dose over three to five minutes, while intravenous Darzalex is given over several hours.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech Inc. unit has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement with Genmab.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENMAB A/S -1.46% 1917.5 Delayed Quote.31.49%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.57% 147.1 Delayed Quote.1.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENMAB A/S
10:18aGENMAB A/S : Gets Europe OK for Subcutaneous Darzalex in Multiple Myeloma
DJ
09:43aGenmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for the Subcutaneous Formul..
GL
08:10aGENMAB A/S : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs 41st..
AQ
06/03GENMAB A/S : Grant of Restricted Stock Units and Warrants to Employees in Genmab
AQ
06/03GENMAB A/S : - U.S. FDA Extends Review of sBLA, Submitted by Novartis, for Ofatu..
AQ
06/02GENMAB A/S : U.S. FDA Extends Review of sBLA, Submitted by Novartis, for Ofatumu..
AQ
05/28GENMAB : Darzalex Meets Main Endpoint in Light-Chain Amyloidosis Study
DJ
05/28Genmab Announces Positive Topline Results in Phase III ANDROMEDA Study of Dar..
GL
05/14Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at the EHA25 Virtual Congress
GL
05/14GENMAB A/S : has published its Articles of Association
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 232 M 786 M 786 M
Net income 2020 1 257 M 189 M 189 M
Net cash 2020 11 494 M 1 728 M 1 728 M
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 127 B 19 164 M 19 113 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 889,58 DKK
Last Close Price 1 948,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Anthony Mancini Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael K. Bauer SVP, Head-Operations, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMAB A/S31.49%19 164
GILEAD SCIENCES14.50%93 325
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.52%71 822
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.94%61 367
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.32%19 498
BEIGENE, LTD.1.98%13 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group