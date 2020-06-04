Genmab A/S : Gets Europe OK for Subcutaneous Darzalex in Multiple Myeloma

By Colin Kellaher

Genmab A/S on Thursday said the European Commission approved the subcutaneous formulation of the cancer drug Darzalex for adults with the blood cancer multiple myeloma.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company said the approval covers Darzalex in all current intravenous-formulation indications in frontline and relapsed/refractory settings.

Genmab said the subcutaneous formulation is administered as a fixed dose over three to five minutes, while intravenous Darzalex is given over several hours.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech Inc. unit has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement with Genmab.

