Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - August 2020

This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.
Our Core Purpose, Strategy & Vision Guide Our Work
Core Purpose
Our Strategy
Vision
To improve the lives of patients
Turn science into medicine
By 2025, our own product has
by creating & developing innovative
transformed cancer treatment and
antibody products
Build a profitable & successful biotech
we have a pipeline of knock-your-
socks off antibodies
Focus on Core Competence
The Genmab Difference
Innovation Powerhouse Transforming Cancer Treatment & Creating Value
Strong pipeline of 1st-in-class /best-in-class products
Proprietary
technologies
Deep insight into
allow us
antibody biology
to build a
& disease targets
world-class
pipeline
Match in-house
expertise with
strategic
partnerships
Track Record & Growth
Over 20 Years
of Achievement
36 Cumulative INDs since 1999
21 Genmab created product candidates in Ongoing Clinical Trials
3 Genmab-created Products Approved
7 Years of Profitability
Expanding Top Line
Dual-listed in US & DK with 2019 US IPO
Solid Foundation Built
on a Differentiated Pipeline
Potential 1st-in-Class/Best-in-Class
Our Own Clinical Pipeline
•
Tisotumab Vedotin4
•
DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB6
•
Enapotamab Vedotin
•
DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB6
•
HexaBody®-DR5/DR5
•
DuoHexaBody®-CD375
•
Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20)5
•
DuoBody-CD3x5T45
R&D Engine
Technologies & Pre-Clinical
(innovaTV
•
DuoBody technology
206) study
•
HexaBody technology
•
in
®
technology
HexElect
Japanese
®
•
DuoHexaBody technology
population
• Rich Pre-Clinical Pipeline incl. HexaBody-CD38
Solid Financial Base
Approved Partnered Products
•DARZALEX® (daratumumab) / DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)1
Arzerra® (ofatumumab)2
•TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab)3
Programs Built on Genmab's Innovation
Partner-owned Programs in the Clinic
11 product candidates in clinical development w/ partners
Incl. 6 DuoBody products with Janssen, 1 with Novo Nordisk
Ofatumumab7 (RMS)
1In dev. by Janssen; 2with Novartis; 3In dev. by Horizon; 450:50 w/ Seattle Genetics; 550:50 w/ AbbVie; 650:50 w/ BioNTech, GEN1046 & GEN1042 respectively; 7In dev. by Novartis . 8Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc
DARZALEX® (daratumumab) & DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj): Redefining Treatment of Multiple Myeloma
First-in-class CD38 antibody in development to treat cancer
Collaboration with Janssen: Genmab entitled to tiered royalty of 12-20% of net sales
Approved in certain territories for various multiple myeloma (MM) indications1
DARZALEX FASPRO first and only SC CD38 mAb approved in U.S. for treatment of MM
$
2019 WW net sales by J&J: $2,998M
See local country prescribing information for approved indications
DARZALEX Approvals: US and EU
On Track for Approval Across All Lines of MM Treatment
US Approvals
US Submissions:
November
November
June 2017,
May 2018,
September 2019,
May 2020,
June 2019,
2015,
2016, RRMM
RRMM
FLMM NTE
February 2019,
FLMM TE
DARZALEX FASPRO
• RRMM (D-Kd) Feb. 2020
(CASTOR;
FLMM NTE
(COLUMBA;
Monotherapy
(EQUULEUS),
(ALCYONE),
Split dosing
(CASSIOPEIA),
POLLUX),
(MAIA), D-Rd
PLEIADES)
(SIRIUS)
D-Vd,D-Rd
D-Pd
D-VMP
D-VTd
Subcutaneous
EU Approvals
EU Submissions:
April 2016,
February 2017,
June 2018, FLMM
December
November
January 2020,
June 2020,
Monotherapy
RRMM (CASTOR;
NTE (ALCYONE),
2018,
2019, FLMM
FLMM TE
Subcutaneous
(SIRIUS)
POLLUX), D-Vd,
D-VMP
Split dosing
NTE (MAIA),
(CASSIOPEIA),
(COLUMBA;
D-Rd
D-Rd
D-VTd
PLEIADES)
Daratumumab
Proving to be the Critical Driver Across Different Combinations & Treatment Lines
*Out-licensed Products under development by a third-party incorporating Genmab technology and innovation
Relapsing MS
Relapsed /Refractory Hodgkin
Lymphoma
Solid tumors
Healthy volunteers & hemophilia A
Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Relapsed or refractory MM
Relapsed or refractory MM
Relapsed or refractory AML or MDS
Solid tumors
Advanced cancers
Parkinson's disease
Partnered & proprietary programs:
HuMab, DuoBody, DuoHexaBody
34
and HexaBody
Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline
Tisotumab Vedotin Clinical Program
innovaTV 204
Recurrent or metastatic
cervical cancer
Potentially registrational 102 pts
Single arm, monotherapy
1° endpoint: confirmed ORR
2° endpoints: duration of response, PFS, OS
innovaTV 205
Recurrent or metastatic
cervical cancer
In combo or mono
w/ bevacizumab, pembrolizumab, or carboplatin or weekly monotherapy recurrent or stage IVB cervical cancer
Up to 170 pts
1° endpoint: ORR
2° endpoints: Safety, duration of response, time to response,
PFS, OS
innovaTV 207
Solid tumors
Basket study
Up to 250 pts
Single arm, monotherapy
1° endpoint: ORR
2° endpoints: Safety, disease control rate, duration of response, time to response,
PFS, OS
innovaTV 208
Ovarian cancer
Ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, peritoneal cancer
Up to 182 pts, incl 12 pt safety run-in
Monotherapy
2 schedules: q3wk & dose dense
1° endpoints: Safety & ORR
Tisotumab Vedotin
Cervical Cancer Market Size
United States3
Japan6
Europe2
New Diagnoses
Deaths
New Diagnoses
Deaths
New Diagnoses
Deaths
12,578
4,115
9,390
3,654
58,373
24,404
3rd most common gynecologic
2nd most common gynecologic
3rd most common gynecologic
cancer in US4
cancer in Japan6
cancer in Europe2*
In developed countries, incidence rates are low (<7.9 per 100,000 women) compared with developing countries
in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America, where incidence is especially high (>30 per 100,000 women)5
*Europe is defined as the 40 countries in the four United Nations-defined areas of Europe and the European Union (EU-27).
HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014)
Expanding the Potential of CD38 Antibodies
Incorporates
Highly promising
Could potentially
IND/CTA planned
proprietary
data pre-clinical
add to and broaden
in H2 2020
HexaBody
models for MM,
DARZALEX
technology
lymphoma & AML
franchise
Covering All Stages of MM and Beyond: Key Ongoing* Industry Sponsored Trials