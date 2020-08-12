Genmab A/S : Investor Presentation - August 2020 0 08/12/2020 | 03:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives Investor Presentation August 2020 Forward Looking Statement This presentation contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. Further, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this presentation nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law. 2 Our Core Purpose, Strategy & Vision Guide Our Work Core Purpose Our Strategy Vision To improve the lives of patients Turn science into medicine By 2025, our own product has by creating & developing innovative transformed cancer treatment and antibody products Build a profitable & successful biotech we have a pipeline of knock-your- socks off antibodies Focus on Core Competence 3 The Genmab Difference Innovation Powerhouse Transforming Cancer Treatment & Creating Value Strong pipeline of 1st-in-class /best-in-class products Proprietary technologies Deep insight into allow us antibody biology to build a & disease targets world-class pipeline Match in-house expertise with strategic partnerships 4 Track Record & Growth Over 20 Years of Achievement 36 Cumulative INDs since 1999 21 Genmab created product candidates in Ongoing Clinical Trials 3 Genmab-created Products Approved 7 Years of Profitability Expanding Top Line

Dual-listed in US & DK with 2019 US IPO 5 Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline Potential 1st-in-Class/Best-in-Class Our Own Clinical Pipeline • Tisotumab Vedotin4 • DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB6 • Enapotamab Vedotin • DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB6 • HexaBody®-DR5/DR5 • DuoHexaBody®-CD375 • Epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20)5 • DuoBody-CD3x5T45 R&D Engine Technologies & Pre-Clinical (innovaTV • DuoBody technology 206) study • HexaBody technology • in ® technology HexElect Japanese ® • DuoHexaBody technology population 8 • Rich Pre-Clinical Pipeline incl. HexaBody-CD38 Solid Financial Base Approved Partnered Products •DARZALEX® (daratumumab) / DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)1 Arzerra ® (ofatumumab) 2 •TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab)3 Programs Built on Genmab's Innovation Partner-owned Programs in the Clinic 11 product candidates in clinical development w/ partners

Incl. 6 DuoBody products with Janssen, 1 with Novo Nordisk

Ofatumumab 7 (RMS) 6 1In dev. by Janssen; 2with Novartis; 3In dev. by Horizon; 450:50 w/ Seattle Genetics; 550:50 w/ AbbVie; 650:50 w/ BioNTech, GEN1046 & GEN1042 respectively; 7In dev. by Novartis . 8Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc DARZALEX® (daratumumab) & DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj): Redefining Treatment of Multiple Myeloma First-in-class CD38 antibody in development to treat cancer Collaboration with Janssen: Genmab entitled to tiered royalty of 12-20% of net sales Approved in certain territories for various multiple myeloma (MM) indications1 DARZALEX FASPRO first and only SC CD38 mAb approved in U.S. for treatment of MM $ 2019 WW net sales by J&J: $2,998M 7 See local country prescribing information for approved indications DARZALEX Approvals: US and EU On Track for Approval Across All Lines of MM Treatment US Approvals US Submissions: November November June 2017, May 2018, September 2019, May 2020, June 2019, 2015, 2016, RRMM RRMM FLMM NTE February 2019, FLMM TE DARZALEX FASPRO • RRMM (D-Kd) Feb. 2020 (CASTOR; FLMM NTE (COLUMBA; Monotherapy (EQUULEUS), (ALCYONE), Split dosing (CASSIOPEIA), POLLUX), (MAIA), D-Rd PLEIADES) (SIRIUS) D-Vd,D-Rd D-Pd D-VMP D-VTd Subcutaneous EU Approvals EU Submissions: April 2016, February 2017, June 2018, FLMM December November January 2020, June 2020, Monotherapy RRMM (CASTOR; NTE (ALCYONE), 2018, 2019, FLMM FLMM TE Subcutaneous (SIRIUS) POLLUX), D-Vd, D-VMP Split dosing NTE (MAIA), (CASSIOPEIA), (COLUMBA; D-Rd D-Rd D-VTd PLEIADES) 8 Daratumumab Proving to be the Critical Driver Across Different Combinations & Treatment Lines sCR Odds Ratio1 or CR+2 MRD-neg rate PFS risk reduction Frontline Relapsed/Refractory Transplant Eligible Transplant Ineligible Ph 3 Ph 2 Ph 3 Ph 3 Ph 3 Ph 3 CASSIOPEIA1,3 GRIFFIN1,4 ALCYONE2,4 MAIA2,4 POLLUX2,4 CASTOR2,4 (D-VTd vs. VTd) (D-VRd vs VRd) (D-VMP vs. VMP) (D-Rd vs. Rd) (D-Rd vs. Rd) (D-Vd vs Vd) 1.60 1.57 ~2x ~2x >2x 3x 1.5x 2.5x 4x >3x ~5x >7x 53% NA 58% 44% 56% 69% (HR, 0.47) (HR, 0.42) (HR, 0.56) (HR, 0.44) (HR, 0.31) Ongoing Phase 3: CEPHEUS (D-VRd, NDMM NTE), PERSEUS (D-VRd, NDMM TE) 3Data as per ASCO 2019; 4Data as per ASH 2019 9 Improved Survival for Patients with Multiple Myeloma Overall Survival Analysis from ALCYONE Trial Kaplan-Meier estimates of overall survival in intention-to-treat population. Mateos, MV et al, 'Overall survival with daratumumab, bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly 10 diagnosed multiple myeloma (ALCYONE): a randomized, open-label, phase 3 trial,' The Lancet, published online December 9, 2019 Ofatumumab (OMB 157) Potential in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Human CD20 Antibody - well validated target Positive data Phase 3 (ASCLEPIOS I&II) relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) Primary and key secondary endpoints met ASCLEPIOS I&II: SubQ dosing, 20mg monthly after initial dosing on weeks 0, 1 and 2 Developed by Novartis: Regulatory submissions made in US & EU $ Genmab 10% royalty payment of net sales Second Genmab-created product with blockbuster potential 11 Tisotumab Vedotin Genmab's Most Advanced Asset with Potential in Solid Tumors Fully human antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Tissue Factor (TF) in development to treat solid tumors License and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics 50:50 Very favorable topline results, Phase 2 recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Ongoing trials in cervical, ovarian cancer, other solid tumors Expanding development, additional studies planned 12 Tisotumab Vedotin in Cervical Cancer Designed to Address a High Unmet Medical Need Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Encouraging Antitumor Activity Observed* N=55 • Poor prognosis advanced / recurrent cervical IRC-Assessed INV-Assessed cancer ORR confirmed + unconfirmed (95% CI), % 35 (22-49) 31 (19-45) • RR standard therapies generally <15% ORR confirmed (95% CI), % 22 (12-35) 24 (13-37) • Median OS 6-8 months • Data ORR & survival after progression on 1L CR, n (%) 1 (2) 0 bevacizumab + doublet chemotherapy are limited PR, n (%) 11 (20) 13 (24) SD, n (%) 19 (35 21 (38) Conclusions* PD, n (%) 17 (31) 17 (31) (previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer) Not evaluable, n (%) 5 (9) 4 (7) • Manageable AEs + encouraging antitumor activity DCR confirmed (95% CI), % 56 (42-70) 62 (48-75) • ORR 35% (confirmed + unconfirmed, IRC) Median DOR (range), months 6.0 (+1.0 -9.7) 4.2 (+1.0 -9.7) • Confirmed ORR 22% Median PFS (95% CI, months 4.1 (1.7-6.7) 4.2 (2.1-5.3) • Median DOR 6.0 months 6-month PFS rate (95% CI), % 40 (24-55) 29 (17-43) • 6-month PFS of 40% *Data from innovaTV 201 study, Hong DS, et al. Tisotumab Vedotin in Cervical Cancer, SGO March 16-19, 2019 13 Enapotamab Vedotin Potential in Solid Tumors Fully human ADC, targets tumor-associated AXL AXL over-expressed on many resistant tumors Ph 1/2 study ongoing solid tumors Expansion cohorts recruiting ADC technology license from Seattle Genetics Fully owned by Genmab 14 Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) Potential for Improved Efficacy & Safety in B Cell Malignancies Potential best-in-class therapeutic T cell-mediated killing of CD20-expressing cells SubQ Ph 1/2 trial in B cell malignancies ongoing 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 15 Epcoritamab: Dose Escalation Data Presented at EHA25 Virtual Congress 2020* Anti-tumor activity 86% ORR in FL ≥ 0.76mg

60% ORR, incl. 3 pts who failed prior CAR-T treatment, in DLBCL/HGBCL ≥12 mg

CAR-T treatment, in DLBCL/HGBCL ≥12 mg Emerging prelim. data highly encouraging with substantial single-agent efficacy

single-agent efficacy Induces rapid and deep responses in heavily pretreated pts with B-NHL across different subtypes Safety No DLTs observed; MTD has not been reached

No treatment-related deaths

treatment-related deaths No discontinuation due to AEs unrelated to disease progression

No Grade ≥ 3 CRS events observed T cell Target B cell CD3 CD20 Cytotoxic activity Dose-escalation data with subcutaneous epcoritamab indicate potential for best-in-class therapy *Dose escaltion data presented on EHA25 Virtual Congress 2020 poster, Data cut-off dates: safety, April 24 2020; efficacy, May 14 2020 16 DuoHexaBody-CD37 (GEN3009) Building Our Pipeline: First DuoHexaBody in the Clinic Combination of DuoBody & HexaBody platforms Novel target for hematologic malignancies Unique mechanism-of-action Dose escalation ongoing 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 17 DuoBody-CD3x5T4 (GEN1044) Latest in the Clinic Based on proprietary DuoBody technology CD3 bispecific, T cell mediated cytotoxicity of 5T4+ tumor cells 5T4 expressed on multiple solid tumors limited expression in healthy tissue Potent anti-tumor activity in diversity pre-clinical models 50:50 co-development Genmab and AbbVie 18 DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) Bispecific Next Generation Checkpoint Immunotherapy Bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 & 4-1BB (CD137) Potential as differentiated Genmab PD-L1 product Combining checkpoint blockade with T cell stimulation Ph 1/2 study ongoing in solid tumors 50:50 co-development Genmab and BioNTech 19 DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB (GEN1042) Bispecific Agonistic Antibody Bispecific antibody targeting CD40 & 4-1BB (CD137) Conditionally activates T cells and APC in presence of CD40-expressing cells Phase 1/2 study ongoing in solid tumors 50:50 co-development Genmab and BioNTech See local country prescribing information for approved indications 20 HexaBody-DR5/DR5 (GEN1029) First HexaBody in Clinical Development Targets 2 distinct DR5 epitopes HexaBody platform - DR5 clustering & DR5 agonist activity First 100% Genmab-owned HexaBody product in clinic Phase 1/2 study ongoing in multiple solid tumors 21 2020 Guidance*: Recurring Revenue R&D Investments Income DKKM ~USDM** Statement Revenue 9,100 - 9,700 1,400 - 1,492 Operating Expenses (3,850) - (3,950) (592) - (608) Operating Income 5,200 - 5,800 800 - 892 Growth and Focused Key Observations Summary P&L DARZALEX royalties of ~DKK 4.1bn to ~DKK 4.5bn to drive recurring revenue growth

Nearly 90% of USD 750M upfront from AbbVie collab. recognized immediately

Growth in operating expenses driven by expanding and accelerating our clinical pipeline DARZALEX Sales of USD 3.9bn - USD 4.2bn Significant opportunity for growth in 1L MM market

SubQ DARZALEX approvals in H1 in U.S. & EU

Market share gain in the U.S. and RoW driven by uptake in all lines of treatment

7 approved indications in U.S., late stage to 1L MM

Growth expected to normalize in H2 2020 22 * 2020 Guidance does not take into account potential impact of COVID-19. **2020 Guidance - August 12, 2020 / USD 1.00 = DKK 6.50. Key 2020 Priorities Building a Strong Differentiated Product Pipeline Priority ✓ Targeted Milestones Genmab proprietary* » Tisotumab vedotin1 - Phase 2 innovaTV 204 safety & efficacy analysis in recurrent/metastatic products cervical cancer and engage U.S. FDA for BLA submission subject to trial results » Tisotumab vedotin - data on other solid tumor types » Enapotamab vedotin - data to support late stage development ✓ » Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)2 Phase 1/2 - decision on recommended Phase 2 dose & initiate expansion cohorts » HexaBody-DR5/DR5 Phase 1/2 - advance dose escalation ✓ » DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB3 Phase 1/2 - initiate expansion cohorts » DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB initial data in H2 2020 » File INDs and/or CTAs for 2 new products Daratumumab4 ✓ » U.S. FDA and EMA decision on Phase 3 COLUMBA multiple myeloma SubQ submission » sBLA and MAA Submission Phase 3 ANDROMEDA amyloidosis » sBLA and MAA submission Phase 3 APOLLO multiple myeloma Ofatumumab5 » U.S. FDA decision on regulatory dossier submission in multiple sclerosis Teprotumumab6 ✓ » U.S. FDA decision on Phase 3 OPTIC active thyroid eye disease submission *Certain product candidates in development with partners, as noted. 23 1. 50:50 dev. w/ Seattle Genetics; 2. 50:50 dev w/ AbbVie; 3. 50:50 dev. w/ BioNTech; 4. In dev. by Janssen; 5. In dev. by Novartis; 6. In dev. by Horizon Therapeutics Delivering on Genmab's Promise: Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives Developing new capabilities to bring own product to market Pipeline of 1st-in-class /best-in- class therapies advancing through clinic World-class team with track record of success Creating Substantial Value Unique R&D engine & Significant earnings potential from marketed products strategic alliances 24 Innovating Antibodies, Improving Lives Appendix A Leading International Biotech With Large Free Float Approx. Approx. Warrants ADSs, Nasdaq Market Cap outstanding: Global Select DKK 146bn USA USD ~23bn ~1.2M (~2%) Ordinary Shares Shares Diluted shares: shares Nasdaq world-wide incl: outstanding: ~66M Copenhagen, DK USA, UK, DK, NL ~65M As of August 4, 2020 26 Genmab & AbbVie: Collaboration Overview broad, long-term oncology collaboration with Genmab and AbbVie working together to jointly make all strategy, clinical development and commercialization decisions *Source: Company information and filings. 50/50 partnership across three clinical next- generation bispecific antibody product candidates (epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37,DuoBody-CD3x5T4) Genmab to book epcoritamab sales in the U.S. and Japan; AbbVie to commercialize epcoritamab RoW - Genmab to receive tiered royalties on RoW net sales Worldwide co-commercialization and profit split of all other programs Discovery Research Collaboration Fourth* largest oncology partnership with total potential value ~USD 3.9bn (up-front cash + milestone payments) to Genmab 27 Advancing Pipeline: Delivering on Our Promise & Creating Value Accelerating Development of Potential "Next Winners" Delivering on Genmab's Promise to Patients DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (epcoritamab) Potential best-in-class: SubQ administration

best-in-class: Pre-clinical / preliminary clinical data shows encouraging safety & efficacy

preliminary clinical data shows encouraging safety & efficacy Expeditious and comprehensive clinical development plan

RP2D decision & expansion cohorts initiation

50:50 AbbVie DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) • Potential first-in-class:Next generation IO • Unmet medical need • FiH clinical study: escalation phase is ongoing • 50:50 BioNTech Delivering on Genmab's Promise for Patients Track Record of Success 28 Advancing Pipeline: Delivering on Our Promise & Creating Value Delivering on Genmab's Promise to Patients Bolstering early stage portfolio •DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB1;DuoHexaBody-CD372;DuoBody-CD3x5T42;HexaBody-CD383 Adding new technologies Data sciences Expanding early stage discovery programs Enhancing clinical development capabilities Track Record of Success 29 1GEN1042, 50:50 w/ BioNTech; 250:50 w/ AbbVie; 3Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement w/ Janssen Biotech, Inc Genmab's Commitment to Society Building a Socially Responsible & Sustainable Company Anchored in our Core Purpose CSR Committee comprised Focus on four main areas of representatives from & Vision variety of functions, chaired by CEO • To improve the lives of • Ensures that Genmab carries • Employee well-being, including patients by creating and out CSR activities effectively health, safety & development developing innovative & communicates clearly and • Ethics in relation to pre-clinical antibody products openly and clinical studies • By 2025 our own product has • Focus on Environment, • Environment, including waste transformed cancer Society and Governance management & recycling treatment and we have a reporting • Business ethics & transparency pipeline of knock-your-socks- off antibodies 30 Innovation Powerhouse: Cutting Edge Proprietary Technologies Technology Principle Applications DuoBody Bispecific antibodies Dual targeting HexaBody Target-mediated Enhanced potency enhanced hexamerization DuoHexaBody Bispecific antibodies with target- Dual targeting + mediated enhanced enhanced potency hexamerization HexElect Two co-dependent antibodies Dual targeting + with target-mediated enhanced enhanced potency & selectivity hexamerization 31 Innovative Clinical and Pre-Clinical Pipeline Genmab's Proprietary1 Products Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved Tisotumab vedotin TF 50:50 Genmab / Seattle Genetics Enapotamab vedotin AXL Genmab Epcoritamab CD3, CD20 50:50 Genmab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) / AbbVie DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB PD-L1, 50:50 Genmab (GEN1046) 4-1BB / BioNTech HexaBody-DR5/DR5 DR5 Genmab (GEN1029) DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB CD40, 50:50 Genmab (GEN1042) 4-1BB / BioNTech DuoHexaBody-CD37 CD37 50:50 Genmab (GEN3009) / AbbVie DuoBody-CD3x5T4 CD3, 5T4 50:50 Genmab (GEN1044) / AbbVie IND/CTAs in 2020 Genmab HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014)2 Cervical cancer Ovarian cancer Solid tumors Solid tumors Hematological malignancies Solid tumors Solid tumors Solid tumors Hematologic malignancies Solid tumors 32 1Certain product candidates in development with partners, as noted. 2Genmab is developing HexaBody-CD38 in an exclusive worldwide license and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc Products Created by Genmab* Including Proposed Label Expansions for Marketed Products Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase DARZALEX CD38 Janssen (Tiered (daratumumab) & royalties to Genmab DARZALEX on net global sales) FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Daratumumab Arzerra CD20 Novartis (Royalties (ofatumumab) to Genmab on net global sales) TEPEZZA Horizon (teprotumumab-trbw) Therapeutics (under IGF-1R sublicense from Roche, royalties to Genmab on net global sales) Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved Multiple myeloma1 AL Amyloidosis Non-MM blood cancers Chronic lymphocytic leukemia1,2 Thyroid eye disease1 *Out-licensed products marketed by partner 1See local country prescribing information for precise indications, 2Not in active development Partner-owned Products Incorporating Genmab's Innovation* Product Target Developed By Disease Indications Most Advanced Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 Approved Ofatumumab CD20 Novartis (OMB157) Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) CD25 ADC Therapeutics Mim8 FIX(a), FX Novo Nordisk Amivantamab EGFR, cMet Janssen (JNJ-61186372) JNJ-63709178 CD123, CD3 Janssen Teclistamab BCMA, CD3 Janssen (JNJ-64007957) Talquetamab GPRC5D, CD3 Janssen (JNJ-64407564) JNJ-67571244 CD33, CD3 Janssen JNJ-63898081 PSMA, CD3 Janssen HuMax-IL8 IL8 BMS Lu AF82422 alpha-Synuclein Lundbeck ~20 active pre-clinical programs *Out-licensed Products under development by a third-party incorporating Genmab technology and innovation Relapsing MS Relapsed /Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma Solid tumors Healthy volunteers & hemophilia A Non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Relapsed or refractory MM Relapsed or refractory MM Relapsed or refractory AML or MDS Solid tumors Advanced cancers Parkinson's disease Partnered & proprietary programs: HuMab, DuoBody, DuoHexaBody 34 and HexaBody Solid Foundation Built on a Differentiated Pipeline Tisotumab Vedotin Clinical Program innovaTV 204 Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer Potentially registrational 102 pts

Single arm, monotherapy

1° endpoint: confirmed ORR

2° endpoints: duration of response, PFS, OS innovaTV 205 Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer In combo or mono w/ bevacizumab, pembrolizumab, or carboplatin or weekly monotherapy recurrent or stage IVB cervical cancer Up to 170 pts

1° endpoint: ORR

2° endpoints: Safety, duration of response, time to response,

PFS, OS innovaTV 207 Solid tumors Basket study

Up to 250 pts

Single arm, monotherapy

1° endpoint: ORR

2° endpoints: Safety, disease control rate, duration of response, time to response,

PFS, OS innovaTV 208 Ovarian cancer Ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, peritoneal cancer

Up to 182 pts, incl 12 pt safety run-in

run-in Monotherapy

2 schedules: q3wk & dose dense

1° endpoints: Safety & ORR 35 Tisotumab Vedotin Cervical Cancer Market Size United States3 Japan6 Europe2 New Diagnoses Deaths New Diagnoses Deaths New Diagnoses Deaths 12,578 4,115 9,390 3,654 58,373 24,404 3rd most common gynecologic 2nd most common gynecologic 3rd most common gynecologic cancer in US4 cancer in Japan6 cancer in Europe2* In developed countries, incidence rates are low (<7.9 per 100,000 women) compared with developing countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America, where incidence is especially high (>30 per 100,000 women)5 *Europe is defined as the 40 countries in the four United Nations-defined areas of Europe and the European Union (EU-27). References: 1. American Cancer Society 2. .EUCAN (2012) 3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cervical Cancer Statistics (2017) 4. UpToDate.36 5. Ginsburg O et al. Lancet 2017 6. HPV Information Centre Japan (2017) HexaBody-CD38 (GEN3014) Expanding the Potential of CD38 Antibodies Incorporates Highly promising Could potentially IND/CTA planned proprietary data pre-clinical add to and broaden in H2 2020 HexaBody models for MM, DARZALEX technology lymphoma & AML franchise 37 Covering All Stages of MM and Beyond: Key Ongoing* Industry Sponsored Trials Disease High Risk Smoldering MM Front line MM (transplant & non- transplant) Relapsed or Refractory MM ALL Therapy Subcutaneous Monotherapy Dara + VRd Dara + VMP (Asia Pacific) Dara + VRd Dara + R (maintenance) Dara + combinations Dara + I.O. (PD1 & PDL1) Dara + SoC chemo Development Phase Pre-Clinical 1 1/2 2 3 ✓AQUILA ✓CENTAURUS ✓CEPHEUS ✓OCTANS ✓PERSEUS AURIGA NINLARO® (Ph II), Venclexta® (Ph II), Selinexor (Ph I/II) Opdivo® (Ph I/II), Tecentriq® (Ph I) DELPHINUS V = Velcade® , MP = melphalan-prednisone , T = thalidomide d = dexamethasone, R = Revlilmid®, K = Kyprolis®, Pom = Pomalyst® Fully recruited *Does not include trials that may still be ongoing but have clinical data and/ or 38 are the basis for an existing approval. Daratumumab Efficacy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Updated Phase 3 MAIA Trial (D+Rd, NTE): ASH Dec 2019 • Median PFS not reached in D-Rd arm • MRD-negativity significantly higher with D-Rd vs. Rd (29% vs 9%; P<0.0001) • No new safety concerns • Results continue to support use of D-Rd in 1st line treatment of TIE pts with NDMM 39 D = daratumumab; R = lenalidomide; d = dexamethasone; PFS = progression free survival; MRD - minimal residual disease Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Janssen Sponsored Phase 3 & 4 Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase Sponsor Indication Therapy NCT03768960 4 J&J Private Ltd Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab (MMY4008) NCT02252172 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + Rd (MAIA) NCT02195479 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VMP (ALCYONE) NCT02541383 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VTd (CASSIOPEIA) NCT02076009 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Rd (POLLUX) NCT02136134 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Vd (CASTOR) NCT03180736 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Pom-d (APOLLO) NCT03201965 3 Janssen Amyloidosis Daratumumab + CyBorD (ANDROMEDA) NCT03217812 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VMP (Asia Pacific) (OCTANS) NCT03234972 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Vd vs Vd (LEPUS) NCT03277105 3 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab SubQ vs IV (COLUMBA) NCT03301220 3 Janssen Smoldering MM Daratumumab SC (AQUILA) NCT03652064 3 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (CEPHEUS) NCT03710603 3 Janssen/EMN Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (PERSEUS) NCT03901963 3 Janssen Untreated MM / Maintenance Daratumumab + R (AURIGA) 40 Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Janssen Sponsored Phase 1 & 2 Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase Sponsor Indication Therapy NCT03384654 2 Janssen Relapsed / Refractory ALL / LL Dara + Vincristine + Prednisone + Doxorubicin (DELPHINUS) NCT02951819 2 Janssen Untreated and Relapsed MM Daratumumab + CyBorD (LYRA) NCT02874742 2 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + VRd (GRIFFIN) NCT02316106 2 Janssen Smoldering MM Monotherapy (CENTAURUS) NCT02927925 2 Janssen NKTCL, Nasal Type Monotherapy (VOLANS) NCT03412565 2 Janssen Newly diag. & relapsed / refractory MM Daratumumab SubQ + Rd, VMP & VRd (PLEIADES) NCT03871829 2 Janssen Dara retreatment Daratumumab SubQ+ Kd vs Kd (LYNX) NCT03011034 2 Janssen MDS Daratumumab (or talacotuzumab) (MDS2002) NCT01615029 1/2 Janssen Relapsed and Refractory MM Daratumumab + Rd (GEN503) NCT02852837 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Monotherapy (in China) (MMY1003) NCT02519452 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Monotherapy, subcutaneous (PAVO) NCT02918331 1 Janssen Untreated MM Daratumumab + Rd (Japan) (MMY1006) NCT03242889 1 Janssen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab subq (Japan) (MMY1008) NCT01998971 1 Janssen Various MM Daratumumab + backbone regimens (Vd, VMP, VTd, Pom-d, Kd, KRd) (EQUULEUS) NCT04108195 1 Janssen Multiple Myeloma Daratumuamb + either talquetamab or teclistamab (MMY1002) NCT04121260 1 Janssen Multiple Myeloma Subcutaneous monotherapy (in China) (MMY1010) 41 Ongoing Daratumumab Clinical Trials Other Industry Sponsored Trials Daratumumab Trials Sponsored by Pharma / Biotech Ct.gov Identifier Phase NCT03158688 3 NCT01946477 2 NCT02807454 2 NCT03439293 2 NCT03314181 2 NCT02807558 2 NCT02773030 1/2 NCT02343042 1/2 NCT03481556 1/2 NCT01592370 1/2 NCT03837509 1/2 NCT03989414 1/2 NCT02431208 1 NCT03068351 1 NCT04045028 1 NCT04136756 1 Sponsor Indication Therapy Amgen Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Kd (CANDOR) Celgene Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Pom-d Celgene Relapsed and Refractory MM Daratumumab + Imfinzi (FUSION) Takeda Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + NINLARO (ixazomib) + Dex AbbVie Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Venetoclax + Dex (w/ or w/out bortezomib) Syros Pharma AML or MDS Daratumumab + SY-1425 Celgene Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + CC-220 + Dex Karyopharm Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Selinexor + Dex (STOMP) Oncopeptides Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Melflufen + Dex (ANCHOR) AB BMS Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + nivolumab Incyte Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + INCB001158 Celgene Various MM Daratumumab + CC-92480 Roche Resistant or Refractory MM Daratumumab + Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Roche Resistant or Refractory MM Daratumumab + RO6870810 Genentech Relapsed or Refractory MM Daratumumab + tiragolumab Nektar Thera. Salvage for MM Daratumumab + NKTR-255 42 www.genmab.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Genmab A/S published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 19:32:08 UTC 0 Latest news on GENMAB A/S 03:33p GENMAB A/S : Investor Presentation - August 2020 PU 11:43a GENMAB A/S : Quarter End Results Presentation PU 11:24a Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 GL 09:38a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Orsted, Foxconn 08/07 GENMAB A/S : half-yearly earnings release 08/04 Nasdaq-Owned Danish Market Is Thriving -- WSJ DJ 08/03 GENMAB A/S : Announces European Myeloma Network and Janssen Achieve Positive Top.. AQ 08/03 Nasdaq Indexes Lead Way on Both Sides of Atlantic DJ 07/31 GENMAB A/S : Announces European Myeloma Network and Janssen Achieve Positive Top.. AQ 07/24 GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK's blood cancer drug wins European panel thumbs-up RE