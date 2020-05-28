Log in
GENMAB A/S

GENMAB A/S

(GMAB)
Genmab : Darzalex Meets Main Endpoint in Light-Chain Amyloidosis Study

05/28/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Genmab A/S on Thursday said a phase 3 study of the cancer drug Darzalex met its primary endpoint in the most common type of amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein called amyloid builds up in a body's tissues and organs.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company said subcutaneous Darzalex in combination with cyclophosphamide, bortezomib and dexamethasone for patients with newly diagnosed light-chain amyloidosis met the primary endpoint of percentage of patients with hematologic complete response.

Genmab said the study was conducted by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Biotech Inc. unit, which has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement.

Genmab said Janssen will discuss with health authorities the potential for a regulatory submission for the indication, adding that there are currently no approved treatments for the progressive disease.

Darzalex is already approved in several indications in multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells and causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow.

U.S.-listed shares of Genmab were recently up 4.6% to $31.06. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 2.1% to $147.90.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
GENMAB A/S 4.49% 2073 Delayed Quote.33.92%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.01% 147.84 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 237 M 778 M 778 M
Net income 2020 1 249 M 186 M 186 M
Net cash position 2020 11 562 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
P/E ratio 2020 106x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 130 B 19 208 M 19 250 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GENMAB A/S
Duration : Period :
Genmab A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMAB A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 790,74 DKK
Last Close Price 1 984,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan G. J. van de Winkel President & Chief Executive Officer
Deirdre P. Connelly Chairman
Anthony Mancini Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony Pagano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael K. Bauer SVP, Head-Operations, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMAB A/S33.92%19 063
GILEAD SCIENCES15.30%93 953
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.20%72 211
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.88%60 581
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.46%32 727
BEIGENE, LTD.-2.92%12 479
