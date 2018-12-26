GenMark Diagnostics Receives FDA 510(k) Market Clearance for its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen Panel

Two of Three ePlex Blood Culture Identification Panels Now Cleared for Marketing in the U.S.



CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that it has received FDA 510(k) market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ePlex Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen (BCID-FP) Panel. This panel, together with the ePlex Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive (BCID-GP) and Gram-Negative (BCID-GN) Panels, were developed for the diagnosis and disease management of bloodstream infections (BSI) that can lead to sepsis.

The BCID-FP Panel has the broadest coverage of fungal pathogens compared to other commercially available molecular panels and includes many resistant and emerging strains, including Candida auris. Fungal pathogens are a growing cause of BSI and are associated with some of the highest mortality rates.

“Receiving FDA clearance for two of our three ePlex BCID panels is an exciting way to end the year,” said Hany Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our third panel is currently under review by FDA and we continue to expect its clearance in the early part of next year. We expect BCID to be a key contributor to our 2019 performance, driving both ePlex placements and assay sales.”

GenMark’s BCID-GN Panel was submitted to the FDA in September 2018 and is still currently under review.

