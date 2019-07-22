Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GenMark Diagnostics, Inc    GNMK

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC

(GNMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 7472679 approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC
04:06pGenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conferenc..
GL
06/04GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
06/03GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : GNMK) COO Scott Mendel Sells 1,907 Shares
AQ
05/23GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/01GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Car..
AQ
04/30GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
04/30GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
04/30GenMark Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/30GenMark Diagnostics Expands Commercial Team
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 87,3 M
EBIT 2019 -42,4 M
Net income 2019 -46,0 M
Debt 2019 32,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,39x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC
Duration : Period :
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,14  $
Last Close Price 6,16  $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hany Massarany President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Charles Fox Chairman
Brian Mitchell Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Mendel CFO & Principal Accounting Office
Daryl Jay Faulkner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC26.75%351
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.51%115 923
DANAHER CORPORATION37.33%101 586
INTUITIVE SURGICAL10.42%61 050
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.55%58 755
ILLUMINA-2.24%43 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group