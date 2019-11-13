Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.    GNMK

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(GNMK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 04:05pm EST

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

GenMark’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum in New York, New York on November 21, 2019 at 2:00pm ET.

GenMark’s management is also scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on December 5, 2019 at 2:45pm ET.

Interested parties can access live and archived webcasts of each of these presentations at ir.genmarkdx.com.   

About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections.  For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
04:05pGenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/06GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/06GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
11/06GenMark Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/23GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference..
GL
08/06GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/05GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 88,2 M
EBIT 2019 -41,4 M
Net income 2019 -46,9 M
Debt 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,60x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,95x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,29  $
Last Close Price 5,44  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hany Massarany President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Charles Fox Chairman
Scott Mendel Chief Operating Officer
Johnny Ek CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daryl Jay Faulkner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.16.05%334
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.16%118 120
DANAHER CORPORATION30.45%96 867
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.71%64 046
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.64%56 756
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION56.26%49 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group