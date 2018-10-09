Genocea Announces Upcoming Presentations at SITC 2018

Log in
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC (GNCA)
News 
News

10/09/2018 | 02:36pm CEST

Posters showcase ability of ATLAS™ platform to identify neoantigens for inclusion in and exclusion from personalized immunotherapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced the titles and times of its presentations at the upcoming 33rd Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2018) taking place November 7 to 11, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The following posters will be located in Poster Hall E. While the Poster Hall will be open on Friday, November 9 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 10 from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., the three Genocea posters will be presented simultaneously on Saturday, November 10 from 12:20 – 1:50 p.m. and 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Poster Number: P154
Title: Empiric profiling of neoantigen-specific T cell responses in NSCLC patients with ATLAS™ reveals unexpected neoantigen and inhibitory antigen profiles

Poster Number: P166
Title: Ex vivo ATLAS-identified inhibitory neoantigens promote mouse melanoma tumor progression

Poster Number: P174
Title: A phase 1/2a study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and anti-tumor activity of GEN-009 adjuvanted neoantigen vaccine in adult patients with selected solid tumors

Per SITC policy, full abstracts are embargoed until 8 am ET on November 6, 2018.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea's mission is to help conquer cancer by designing and delivering targeted cancer vaccines and immunotherapies. While traditional immunotherapy discovery methods have largely used predictive methods to propose T cell targets, or antigens, Genocea has developed ATLAS™, its proprietary technology platform, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Genocea is currently studying the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of its lead neoantigen cancer vaccine, GEN-009, in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. For more information, please visit www.genocea.com.

Contact:
Jennifer LaVin
617-715-6687
jennifer.lavin@genocea.com

Genocea Logo_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
