Genocea Announces Pricing of $36,750,000 Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Genocea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $36,750,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Genocea. All of the shares are being sold by Genocea. The offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



SVB Leerink and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus included in the registration statement declared effective by the SEC.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com ; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy and there shall not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Genocea

Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify immunotherapy targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude so-called “inhibitory” antigens that appear to exert an immunosuppressive effect on the patient. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed underwritten public offering and the completion of such proposed offering within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to market conditions, completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering filed with the SEC on June 18, 2019 and Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Jennifer LaVin

617-715-6687

jennifer.lavin@genocea.com