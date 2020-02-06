Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Genocea Biosciences, Inc.    GNCA

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(GNCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genocea to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, will host its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and corporate update conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 13th at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (844) 826-0619 (domestic) or (315) 625-6883 (international) and referring to conference ID number 7319557. To join the live webcast, please visit the presentation page of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available on the Genocea website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types.  Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor.  ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect.  We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in Q2/Q3 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the second quarter of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:31aGenocea to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcas..
GL
01/13GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2019GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
2019Genocea to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference
GL
2019GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Preclinical Data at SITC Demonstrate that Inhibitory Neoan..
AQ
2019Genocea Preclinical Data at SITC Demonstrate that Inhibitory Neoantigens in a..
GL
2019GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Presents Preclinical Research that Shows Inhibitory Neoant..
AQ
2019GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
2019Genocea Presents Preclinical Research that Shows Inhibitory Neoantigens Stifl..
GL
2019GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -39,2 M
Net income 2019 -40,0 M
Finance 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,12x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 55,2 M
Chart GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,40  $
Last Close Price 2,20  $
Spread / Highest target 1 355%
Spread / Average Target 645%
Spread / Lowest Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Bate Chairman
Diantha Duvall Chief Financial Officer
Jessica Baker Flechtner Chief Scientific Officer
Thomas Andrew Davis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.6.28%54
LONZA GROUP14.47%30 777
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.40%30 464
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.54%18 830
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 712
INCYTE CORPORATION-12.96%15 754