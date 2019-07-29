WeissLaw LLP Investigates Genomic Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Genomic Health, Inc. ("Genomic Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GHDX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Exact Science Corp. ("EXAS") (NASDAQ: EXAS). Under the terms of the agreement, Genomic Health shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in EXAS shares for each GHDX share held, representing consideration of $72.00 per GHDX share.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Genomic Health's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $77.00, or $5.00 above the per-share consideration. Additionally, according to the acquisition announcement, the deal will propel EXAS as a global leader in the industry, forming a "best-in-class commercial research, development and clinical organization, with enhanced scale and scope in cancer diagnostic." Moreover, the Company recently announced revenue of $114.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing an impressive 19.4% year-over-year growth when compared to the figures reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

Finally, upon completion of the transaction, EXAS shareholders will own 91% of the combined company, leaving a meager 9% for GHDX and its shareholders.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Genomic Health's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

