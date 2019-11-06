Log in
GENPACT LIMITED

Genpact : Appoints Stacey Cartwright to Board of Directors

11/06/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that Stacey Cartwright, former deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Harvey Nichols Group, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately.

Stacey Cartwright, Genpact Board Member

"It is an honor to have Stacey join the Genpact Board," said Robert Scott, chairman of the Board, Genpact. "Her extensive experience as a transformative leader will be extremely valuable to Genpact. We look forward to her contributions."

After studying economics and finance at The London School of Economics, Cartwright spent three years in the audit practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers before being recruited to join Granada, a media and leisure conglomerate in the United Kingdom. Cartwright spent more than a decade at Granada in various leadership positions where she helped lead substantial growth and widened her experience across many industries. She then became the chief financial officer (CFO) at EGG Plc, an internet bank company before becoming the CFO and then executive vice president of the luxury brand, Burberry Group Plc. Cartwright was most recently the deputy chairman of Harvey Nichols Group, a chain of retail stores that offers fashion and beauty products as well as food and wine. Under Cartwright's leadership, Harvey Nichols underwent significant brand rejuvenation and increased its digital capabilities.

"We are excited to have Stacey join our board. Her impressive track record of leading and transforming numerous companies, combined with experience serving on public company boards, will be a great asset to our company," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Michael Schneider
Genpact, Vice President, Integrated Communications
+1 (217) 260-5041
michael.schneider@genpact.com

Investor Contact

Roger Sachs, CFA
Genpact, Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (203) 808-6725
roger.sachs@genpact.com

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-appoints-stacey-cartwright-to-board-of-directors-300953113.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2019
