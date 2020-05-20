Genpact : Brian Stevens Appointed to Genpact's Board of Directors; James Madden Becomes Chairman

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that Brian Stevens, executive chairman of Neural Magic, has joined its board of directors . The appointment is effective immediately.

In addition, James Madden has become chairman of the board, replacing Robert Scott, who has retired.

"I would like to thank Bob Scott for his stellar service, including nearly a decade of strong and thoughtful leadership as chairman. Genpact has benefitted substantially from his extensive business acumen, wisdom, and keen intellect, and we wish him all the best," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. "I look forward to working closely with Jim Madden as chairman, and continuing to build on the great counsel he has provided as a long-standing Genpact board member."

At Neural Magic, Stevens works with a team of professors, research scientists, and former graduate students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who are co-innovating to create groundbreaking algorithms to make deep learning on commodity central processing units that outperforms proprietary graphics processing units. Previously, he was vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) of Google Cloud. He also worked at Red Hat for more than 12 years, most recently as executive vice president of worldwide engineering and CTO.

"It is an honor to have Brian join our board," said James Madden, chairman of the board, Genpact. "His deep experience in leadership roles at both big tech and startups will provide valuable insights to Genpact. We look forward to his contributions."

Stevens also serves on the board of directors of Nutanix, a cloud-computing company, and as an advisor to ClimaCell, a micro weather forecasting company, and CapitalG, a private growth equity investment fund that is part of Alphabet. He has a master's degree in computer systems from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of New Hampshire.

"Brian's extensive experience at cutting-edge technology companies and proven background in driving innovation in areas like cloud-based technologies, virtualization, and machine learning will be critical in how businesses will operate in the 'new normal' as the deployment of cloud-based solutions and services rapidly increases," said Tyagarajan. "His track record in leading digital transformation initiatives with insights from roles as a technologist, board member, and advisor will be a great asset to Genpact."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here . Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

Contacts:





Media Michael Schneider +1 (217) 260-5041 michael.schneider@genpact.com



Investors Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

roger.sachs@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-stevens-appointed-to-genpacts-board-of-directors-james-madden-becomes-chairman-301063005.html

SOURCE Genpact