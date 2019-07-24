Log in
Genpact Limited : Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
07/24/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.085 per common share for the third quarter of 2019.  The dividend is payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019.  The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor
Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors identified in Genpact's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

Contacts:




Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com

 



Media

Danielle D'Angelo

+1 (914) 336-7951

danielle.dangelo@genpact.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-limited-board-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300890635.html

SOURCE Genpact Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
