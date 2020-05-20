Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genpact Limited    G   BMG3922B1072

GENPACT LIMITED

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genpact : Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0975 per common share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 11, 2020. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release regarding Genpact's intention to pay dividends on its common shares from time to time are forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, Genpact's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Genpact's financial condition, and other factors identified in Genpact's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

Contacts:




Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media

Michael Schneider

+1 (217) 260-5041

michael.schneider@genpact.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-limited-board-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301062996.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENPACT LIMITED
04:06pGENPACT : Brian Stevens Appointed to Genpact's Board of Directors; James Madden ..
PR
04:02pGENPACT : Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/11GENPACT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/11GENPACT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11GENPACT LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/11GENPACT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/11GENPACT : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
05/08GENPACT : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/07GENPACT : Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual General M..
PR
05/06GENPACT LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group