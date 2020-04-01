Genpact : Named a Leader in Business Process Outsourcing for AML and KYC by IDC MarketScape Report

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Process Outsourcing for AML and KYC 2019 Vendor Assessment*.

"Genpact leverages its digital business platform, Genpact Cora to create optimal business process designs for its clients," said Steven D'Alfonso, Research Director, Compliance, Fraud and Risk Analytics Strategies. "Genpact's digital process expertise, financial services industry expertise, and experience from running complex business processes for clients, enables their financial services clients to digitally transform operations."

The IDC MarketScape report recognized Genpact's investments in financial crime management including the acquisition of riskCanvas. It further highlights Genpact's distribution of clients across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions such as Australia, and Japan, underscoring a solid global delivery system. Genpact has established eight centers of excellence (COEs) between the United States, India, and the Philippines.

Genpact's end-to-end capabilities across digital technology, consulting services, and intelligent operations help financial institutions reimagine their AML, KYC, and fraud functions. Genpact is focused on driving Financial Crime Risk Management as a Service: with integrated solutions focused on outcomes, providing a robust environment to drive valuable and regulator-ready innovation, risk mitigation, quality operations, and better customer experience.

"Regulators are becoming more comfortable with financial institutions using innovation to combat money laundering," said Manish Chopra, global risk and analytics leader, Genpact. "Our anti-financial crimes as-a-service bundles investigations with enhanced prioritization on our cloud-based platform to drive better productivity and compliance."

Risk and compliance services require specialized professionals who can keep pace with constantly evolving regulations and practices. To continue to foster skills in this area, Genpact recently created its Financial Crimes and Compliance Talent Academy. This program helps build a training ecosystem to encourage early careers, chart out learning journeys for existing talent, and provide certifications to upskill talent.

See these links for more information about Genpact's financial crimes and compliance capabilities, Genpact Cora, and the *IDC MarketScape report US#44398519 (December 2019).

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

