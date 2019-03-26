Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genpact Limited    G   BMG3922B1072

GENPACT LIMITED

(G)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genpact : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

The same day, Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance for the first quarter 2019. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country.  Callers will be prompted to provide the conference ID, 5659253.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call.  A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics.  Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 87,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 25 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com

 



Media

Danielle D'Angelo

+1 (914) 336-7951

danielle.dangelo@genpact.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2019-results-300818610.html

SOURCE Genpact Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENPACT LIMITED
10:31aGENPACT : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 ..
PR
03/19GENPACT : Pitney Bowes Partners with Genpact to Leverage Best-in-Class Digital T..
BU
03/07GENPACT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04GENPACT : Wins Two Prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service
PU
03/01GENPACT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/28GENPACT : Facebook content reviewers in India complain of low pay, high pressure
AQ
02/14GENPACT LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/12GENPACT : Announces Secondary Equity Offering on Behalf of Selling Shareholders
PR
02/12GENPACT : Integrates HOVER's 3D Technology as Part of its Virtual Adjusting Prop..
PR
02/11GENPACT : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.