Genpact : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/02/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

The same day, Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the company's performance for the third quarter 2018. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Thereafter, callers will be prompted to provide the conference ID, 4276952.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call.  A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 80,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

 

Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


roger.sachs@genpact.com

 



Media

Gail Marold

+1 (919) 345-3899

gail.marold@genpact.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2018-results-300722831.html

SOURCE Genpact


© PRNewswire 2018
