Genpact : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The same day, Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the company's performance for the third quarter 2018. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Thereafter, callers will be prompted to provide the conference ID, 4276952.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

Contacts:



Investors Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media Gail Marold +1 (919) 345-3899 gail.marold@genpact.com

