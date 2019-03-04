Genpact : Wins Two Prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has won two awards at the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Genpact received a Gold award for Best Use of Technology in Sales and a Silver award for Sales Operations Team of the Year.

With the use of design thinking, simplification, and automation, Genpact successfully built a digital ecosystem to optimize and augment sales activities enhancing the customer experience. The reimagined processes are built on a new digital infrastructure and a unique organizational model. Genpact transformed its sales operations to Growth Operations implementing a hub-and-spoke model leveraging six centers of excellence to seamlessly engage with client-facing teams across the sales value chain, resulting in its recognition of Sales Operations Team of the Year.

'In this current business environment, sales teams are challenged to perform, adapt, and outperform their peers. Through our end-to-end digital sales platform, we created a compelling experience to empower our sales teams, from first client contact all the way to contract closure, with the right rigor and insights to make them agile and deliver value to their clients. Digital transformation in our processes is powered through automation, AI, and predictive techniques to drive scalability and better business outcomes,' said Ahmed Mazhari, chief growth officer, Genpact. 'As we respond to clients' rapidly-changing buying behavior, we are continuously focusing on strengthening our front line teams to connect, predict, and adapt to the new landscape with a high digital quotient. The breadth and depth of our capabilities and processes has transformed our sales operations into award-winning Growth Operations.'

Genpact established its Growth Operations function to accelerate its ability to target new growth engines and go deeper in its chosen markets. Our design thinking approach, consolidation of all sales processes and enablement units across the organization, led to the creation of Growth Operations. It is underpinned by breadth and depth of capabilities we provide on the solid foundation of solution, framework and technology assets.

'All of the Stevie® Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,' said Stevie® Awards President and Founder Michael Gallagher.

The Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the United States and several other nations attended. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details - all 87,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 25 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you - accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results - because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-wins-two-prestigious-stevie-awards-for-sales-and-customer-service-300805668.html

SOURCE Genpact