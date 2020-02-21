Genprex, Inc. : Announces Closing of $17,500,000 Common Stock Offering At-The-Market and Without Warrants

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company utilizing a unique, non-viral proprietary platform designed to deliver tumor suppressor genes to cancer cells, announced today that it closed its previously announced common stock offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company sold an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $17.5 million, before deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses. There were no warrants issued in the offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the lead placement agent for the offering, and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as co-placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance its drug development programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“The successful closing of this transaction is further evidence that our corporate vision and proprietary technology in the gene therapy cancer treatment market are gaining traction with institutional investors,” commented Rodney Varner, Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. “This offering will provide additional resources for further development of our technologies, including the planned clinical trial of our Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy in combination with osimertinib (marketed as Tagrisso® by Astra Zeneca) for which we recently received a U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation, and our planned clinical trial of Oncoprex immunogene therapy combined with pemrolizumab (marketed as Keytruda by Merck & Co), both in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as further development of our pre-clinical gene therapy for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes which we recently in-licensed from the University of Pittsburgh. We are excited to advance these new drug candidates toward potential availability for treatment of these serious diseases in large patient populations with unmet medical needs.”

The securities were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233774) previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 28, 2019 and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236504) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act 1933, as amended, filed with the SEC.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from either A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com or Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC, 30 Broad Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10004 or by email at investmentbanking@jgunnar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients with cancer and other serious diseases. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and other serious diseases who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to in-license and develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches for patients with cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), uses the company's unique, proprietary platform which delivers cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. In January 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex in combination with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso® for the treatment of NSCLC. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Genprex’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Genprex’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially and include statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the offering. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any of our product candidates will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Genprex’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

