Genprex : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

03/20/2020 | 07:07pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

0104

Estimated average burden

0.5

SECURITIES

hours per

response:

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person

*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

(Month/Day/Year)

Genprex, Inc.[ GNPX ]

Wilson William R Jr.

Requiring Statement

03/18/2020

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to

5. If Amendment, Date of Original

Issuer

Filed (Month/Day/Year)

1601 TRINITY STREET

(Check all applicable)

BLDG B, SUITE 3.322

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing

Officer (give

Other (specify

(Check Applicable Line)

title below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

(Street)

Person

AUSTIN

TX

78712

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Beneficially Owned (Instr.

Form: Direct

Ownership (Instr. 5)

4)

(D) or Indirect

(I) (Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Conversion

Ownership

Indirect Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

or Exercise

Form:

Ownership (Instr.

Price of

Direct (D)

5)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock Option (right to buy)

03/18/2021(1)

03/17/2030

Common Stock

11,775

2.67

D

Explanation of Responses:

1. (1) One hundred percent (100%) of the shares subject to the option shall vest upon the earlier of (a) the one (1) year anniversary of March 18, 2020 and (b) the day prior to the next annual meeting of Genprex, Inc. stockholders occurring after March 18, 2020, in each case, provided that the optionee continues to serve as a Service Provider (as defined in the Genprex, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan) through the applicable vesting date.

/s/ Will R. Wilson Jr.

03/20/2020

** Signature of Reporting

Date

Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Genprex Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:06:00 UTC
