Genprex : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235- INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF 0104 Estimated average burden 0.5 SECURITIES hours per response: Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol (Month/Day/Year) Genprex, Inc.[ GNPX ] Wilson William R Jr. Requiring Statement 03/18/2020 (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Issuer Filed (Month/Day/Year) 1601 TRINITY STREET (Check all applicable) BLDG B, SUITE 3.322 X Director 10% Owner 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing Officer (give Other (specify (Check Applicable Line) title below) below) X Form filed by One Reporting (Street) Person AUSTIN TX 78712 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Beneficially Owned (Instr. Form: Direct Ownership (Instr. 5) 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security Conversion Ownership Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 4) or Exercise Form: Ownership (Instr. Price of Direct (D) 5) Amount Derivative or Indirect or Security (I) (Instr. 5) Number Date Expiration of Exercisable Date Title Shares Stock Option (right to buy) 03/18/2021(1) 03/17/2030 Common Stock 11,775 2.67 D Explanation of Responses:

1. (1) One hundred percent (100%) of the shares subject to the option shall vest upon the earlier of (a) the one (1) year anniversary of March 18, 2020 and (b) the day prior to the next annual meeting of Genprex, Inc. stockholders occurring after March 18, 2020, in each case, provided that the optionee continues to serve as a Service Provider (as defined in the Genprex, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan) through the applicable vesting date.

/s/ Will R. Wilson Jr. 03/20/2020

