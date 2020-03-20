Genprex : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
03/20/2020 | 07:07pm EDT
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
0104
Estimated average burden
0.5
SECURITIES
hours per
response:
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Date of Event
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
(Month/Day/Year)
Genprex, Inc. [ GNPX ]
Wilson William R Jr.
Requiring Statement
03/18/2020
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
5. If Amendment, Date of Original
Issuer
Filed (Month/Day/Year)
1601 TRINITY STREET
(Check all applicable)
BLDG B, SUITE 3.322
X Director
10% Owner
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
Officer (give
Other (specify
(Check Applicable Line)
title below)
below)
X
Form filed by One Reporting
(Street)
Person
AUSTIN
TX
78712
Form filed by More than One
Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
Beneficially Owned (Instr.
Form: Direct
Ownership (Instr. 5)
4)
(D) or Indirect
(I) (Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4.
5.
6. Nature of
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security
Conversion
Ownership
Indirect Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 4)
or Exercise
Form:
Ownership (Instr.
Price of
Direct (D)
5)
Amount
Derivative
or Indirect
or
Security
(I) (Instr. 5)
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Stock Option (right to buy)
03/18/2021
(1)
03/17/2030
Common Stock
11,775
2.67
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. (1) One hundred percent (100%) of the shares subject to the option shall vest upon the earlier of (a) the one (1) year anniversary of March 18, 2020 and (b) the day prior to the next annual meeting of Genprex, Inc. stockholders occurring after March 18, 2020, in each case, provided that the optionee continues to serve as a Service Provider (as defined in the Genprex, Inc. 2018 Equity Incentive Plan) through the applicable vesting date.
/s/ Will R. Wilson Jr.
03/20/2020
** Signature of Reporting
Date
Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Genprex Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:06:00 UTC
