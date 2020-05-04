Genprex : Issues April 2020 Shareholder Letter

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that it has issued an April 2020 Shareholder Letter. The letter highlights the Company’s progress with Oncoprex™, its lead drug candidate with an initial targeted indication for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), its license agreement for a diabetes gene therapy drug candidate, and other operational and business achievements.

Recent Company Highlights Include:

Receiving Fast Track Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Oncoprex™ in combination with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®) for the treatment of patients with NSCLC

Signing an exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a preclinical diabetes gene therapy candidate that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

Obtaining encouraging preclinical data from research collaborators and independent third parties with the TUSC2 gene, the active agent in Oncoprex, in lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer

Raising more than $26 million in gross proceeds from institutional investors in three separate equity offerings

To read the letter in its entirety, view a digital copy of the Company’s Shareholder Letter, which can be found on the Company’s website here.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to in-license and develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™, is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex immunogene therapy for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®). For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effect of Genprex’s product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, regarding potential, current and planned clinical trials, regarding our current and potential commercial partnerships and intellectual property licenses and regarding our financial resources. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence and level of the effect of our product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer; the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of Oncoprex™, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, and whether our other potential product candidates, including our gene therapy in diabetes, advance into clinical trials; our ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the success of those partnerships; the timing and success of obtaining FDA approval of Oncoprex™ and our other potential product candidates, including whether we receive fast track or similar regulatory designations; whether patents will ever be issued under patent applications that are the subject of our license agreements; and the extent and duration of the current and future economic and pandemic related challenges we may face. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005095/en/