Genprex : to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019, to be held January 7–9, during the most important week in healthcare finance at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Genprex will present at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019

Time: 3:30pm (PST)

Room: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Genprex is pioneering a new approach to treating cancer–based upon a novel proprietary technology platform–that includes the company’s initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy. The company holds a portfolio of 30 issued patents, and two pending patents covering its proprietary platform technologies–and it has seen tremendous promise from pre-clinical research and clinical trials of those technologies at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The Clinical and pre-clinical research conducted to date indicates that Genprex’s lead candidate, Oncoprex, is synergistic with and may enhance the efficacy of commercially approved and highly successful epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors and immune checkpoint inhibitors. To date, multiple clinical trials have demonstrated potential for the intravenous, systemic delivery of Oncoprex, which is comprised of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2 (also known as FUS1) encapsulated in a lipid nanovesicle.

“Genprex stands at the forefront of the new age in the fight against cancer, and I am immensely proud to be with a company operating in that position,” said Rodney Varner, CEO of Genprex. “In my three decades of professional experience, I’ve never worked with another company that has the innovative, dedicated, and multi-faceted talent we have at Genprex. It is inspiring to work with such a tireless group in such a revolutionary sector of the biomedical field.”

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

“We are delighted that Genprex will be presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is the perfect platform for life science companies to showcase their innovation and seek out their next deal. We are thrilled to, once again, be hosting what we believe will be the great strategic networking opportunity of 2019.”

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a groundbreaking approach to battling cancer, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprex’s initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company’s web site at genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex and Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc/.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effect of Oncoprex or TUSC2 on cancer, and statements regarding the synergies obtained by combining Oncoprex with EGFR inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence and level of TUSC2’s effect on cancer, as well as the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of TUSC2 and Oncoprex and our other potential product candidates and the timing and success of obtaining FDA approval of Oncoprex and our other potential product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

