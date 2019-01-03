Genprex : to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company
developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel
proprietary technology platform, today announced that it will present at
Biotech Showcase™ 2019, to be held January 7–9, during the most
important week in healthcare finance at the Hilton San Francisco Union
Square.
Genprex will present at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:
Date: Monday, January 7, 2019
Time: 3:30pm (PST)
Room: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)
Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O’Farrell
Street, San Francisco, CA
Genprex is pioneering a new approach to treating cancer–based upon a
novel proprietary technology platform–that includes the company’s
initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy. The company
holds a portfolio of 30 issued patents, and two pending patents covering
its proprietary platform technologies–and it has seen tremendous promise
from pre-clinical research and clinical trials of those technologies at
the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The Clinical and pre-clinical research conducted to date indicates that
Genprex’s lead candidate, Oncoprex, is synergistic with and may enhance
the efficacy of commercially approved and highly successful epidermal
growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors and immune checkpoint
inhibitors. To date, multiple clinical trials have demonstrated
potential for the intravenous, systemic delivery of Oncoprex, which is
comprised of the tumor suppressor gene TUSC2 (also known as FUS1)
encapsulated in a lipid nanovesicle.
“Genprex stands at the forefront of the new age in the fight against
cancer, and I am immensely proud to be with a company operating in that
position,” said Rodney Varner, CEO of Genprex. “In my three decades of
professional experience, I’ve never worked with another company that has
the innovative, dedicated, and multi-faceted talent we have at Genprex.
It is inspiring to work with such a tireless group in such a
revolutionary sector of the biomedical field.”
Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor
and networking conference devoted to providing private and public
biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present
to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the
course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor
conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.
“We are delighted that Genprex will be presenting at Biotech Showcase
this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Biotech Showcase is the
perfect platform for life science companies to showcase their innovation
and seek out their next deal. We are thrilled to, once again, be hosting
what we believe will be the great strategic networking opportunity of
2019.”
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding the effect of Oncoprex or TUSC2 on cancer, and
statements regarding the synergies obtained by combining Oncoprex with
EGFR inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors. Risks that contribute to the
uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence
and level of TUSC2’s effect on cancer, as well as the timing and success
of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of TUSC2 and Oncoprex
and our other potential product candidates and the timing and success of
obtaining FDA approval of Oncoprex and our other potential product
candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more
fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and
reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as
of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to
update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances
that exist after the date on which they were made.
