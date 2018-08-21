Genprex : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Genprex,
Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company
developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel
proprietary technology platform, announced today that company management
will present at the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
|
Event: H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment
Conference
|
Date: September 6, 2018
|
Time: 5:30 PM EDT
|
Location: New York, NY
|
Presenter: Dr. Julien Pham, President and COO
|
Event: Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry
|
Date: September 7, 2018
|
Time: 1:30 PM EDT
|
Location: New York, NY
|
Presenter: Dr. Julien Pham, President and COO
About Genprex, Inc.
Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene
therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon
a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex’s initial
product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC). Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to
administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale
hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered
intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins
that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal
mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that
cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes
pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and
modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also
been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the
company’s web site at www.genprex.com
or follow Genprex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/genprex
and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genprexinc/.
