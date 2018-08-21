Genprex : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
GENPREX INC (GNPX)
08/21/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, announced today that company management will present at the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 6, 2018
Time: 5:30 PM EDT
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: Dr. Julien Pham, President and COO
Event: Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry
Date: September 7, 2018
Time: 1:30 PM EDT
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: Dr. Julien Pham, President and COO

About Genprex, Inc.
Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing a new approach to treating cancer, based upon a novel proprietary technology platform, including Genprex’s initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex’s platform technologies are designed to administer cancer fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at https://twitter.com/genprex and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/genprexinc/.


© Business Wire 2018
