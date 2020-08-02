Log in
Genscript Biotech : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

08/02/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

金斯瑞生物科技股份有限公司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1548)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Genscript Biotech Corporation (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms. WANG Ye (President)

Mr. MENG Jiange (Secretary of the Board)

Non-Executive Directors

Dr. ZHANG Fangliang (Chairman)

Dr. WANG Luquan

Mr. PAN Yuexin

Ms. WANG Jiafen

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. GUO Hongxin

Mr. DAI Zumian

Mr. PAN Jiuan

1

The Board has established three committees, and the directors of the Company are serving on the respective committees as below:

Board

Committee

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Audit Committee

Committee

Committee

Dr. ZHANG Fangliang

/

/

C

Ms. WANG Ye

/

M

/

Mr. GUO Hongxin

M

C

/

Mr. DAI Zumian

C

M

M

Mr. PAN Jiuan

M

/

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 2 August 2020

*  For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

GenScript Biotech Corporation published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 11:56:01 UTC
