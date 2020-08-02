Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Genscript Biotech Corporation    1548   KYG3825B1059

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

(1548)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legend names founder Frank Zhang as chief executive officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Legend Biotech Corp, a cell therapy unit of Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech Corp, said on Sunday it appointed Frank Zhang as chief executive officer and that he will step down as Genscript's CEO.

Outgoing Legend CEO Yuan Xu resigned for personal reasons, according to the U.S.-based Biotech firm, adding that Xu also resigned from Legend's board.

Zhang, who founded Legend in 2014, has been the board chairman for past five years. He will continue in the position and take charge as CEO effective immediately.

The leadership change came about two months after the firm's U.S. stock market debut. Legend raised $423.8 million in the initial public offering.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION 0.24% 16.8 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION -1.54% 35.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.9879 Delayed Quote.0.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORAT
12:00pLegend names founder Frank Zhang as chief executive officer
RE
07:57aGENSCRIPT BIOTECH : List of directors and their role and function
PU
07:52aGENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Change of chief executive officer and redesignation of direc..
PU
07/23GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Announces Publication of Clinical Data On New Method for Det..
PR
07/23GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : TRANSFER OF DISTRIBUTION ADSs AND DESPATCH OF CHEQUES FOR CA..
PU
05/29Legend Biotech Sets IPO at 18.4 Million ADSs; Sees Pricing at $18-$20 Each
DJ
05/14GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Duke-NUS, GenScript and A*STAR launch first-in-the-world SAR..
AQ
04/07GENSCRIPT PROBIO : and Eutilex Enter into Exclusive Strategic Collaboration on P..
PR
02/28Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
RE
02/11GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Donates Protective Supplies to Fight Coronavirus, Calls for ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 326 M - -
Net income 2020 -145 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -29,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 157 M 4 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 738
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Genscript Biotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,84 $
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fang Liang Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ye Wang President, COO & Executive Director
Jian Ge Meng Executive Director & VP-Investor Relations
Lu Quan Wang Non-Executive Director
Yue Xin Pan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION-5.08%4 157
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION2.45%14 228
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.9.01%8 424
SEEGENE INC--.--%5 674
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.73%5 010
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.5.02%4 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group