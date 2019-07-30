Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GenSight Biologics    SIGHT   FR0013183985

GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS

(SIGHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GenSight Biologics : Corporate presentation, July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Corporate Presentation

July 2019

A LEADING GENE THERAPY BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY

GENSIGHT-BIOLOGICS.COM

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates made by the GenSight Biologics S.A. (the "Company"), including with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the market in which they operate. They include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including the terms "developments," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "milestones," "potential," "value," "time to market," "targeting," "on track," "planned," "will," "move to," or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy and funding, as well as the Company's, its subsidiaries' and affiliates' technology, and are based on financial and non-financial information, including projections as to the future regulatory situation and other information and assumptions. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may

depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates or industry results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Forward- looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this forward-looking statement, and no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any events, or changes in conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based.

2 May 2019 - Non-Confidential

Corporate Overview

Clinical-stage gene therapy company

  • Focused on severe retinal degenerative pathologies leading to blindness as well as CNS diseases
  • Well positioned to advance disruptive gene therapy technologies in ophthalmology to commercialization

Two disruptive technology platforms

  • Mitochondrial targeting sequence (MTS)
  • Optogenetics

Lead projects target:

  • GS010 - Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Phase III)
  • GS030 - Retinitis pigmentosa and dry-AMD (Phase I/II)

Listed on Euronext Paris (SIGHT)

  • Established in 2012, IPO in July 2016 (EUR45m)
  • GenSight Biologics Inc incorporated in the US in May 2017

3 May 2019 - Non-Confidential

Executive Team

Bernard Gilly

Chief Executive Officer

PIXIUM VISION (Since 2011) Chairman of the Board, Founder

FOVEA PHARMA (2005-2009)Chairman & CEO - sold to Sanofi

SOFINNOVA PARTNERS (2000-2005)Managing Partner

TRANSGENE (1992-2000) Chairman & CEO

Ph.D. in biology and bio-economics

4 May 2019 - Non-Confidential

Thomas Gidoin

Chief Financial Officer

DBV TECHNOLOGIES (2012-2015)

VP of Finance

IPSEN (2008-2011)

UK Operations Controller (London)

Senior Financial Analyst (Paris)

ERNST & YOUNG (2007-2008)

Auditor

Barrett Katz

Chief Medical Officer

MONTEFIORE MED CENTER & A. EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE, NY, USA (2011-2017)

Prof. of Ophthalmology, Neurology and Neurosurgery

DANUBE PHARMA (2009-2011)

CEO

FOVEA PHARMA(2007-2009)

CMO

EYETECH (2005-2007)

VP of Medical Affairs andStrategy

MD, Board-certified ophthalmologist & neurologist

Our target: degenerative retinal diseases with underlying genetic causes

Unmet need: high

LEBER HEREDITARY OPTIC

NEUROPATHY (LHON)

1. Degeneration of RGCs

1

  • Inexorable progression to blindness for most patients
  • No approved treatments*

Genetic mutations

The eye: an ideal laboratory

Intravitreal injections to introduce of genetic

Immune-privileged, closed system

Aging

material close to target cells

Slow turnover of retinal cells support long-

term expression of transduced genes

2. Degeneration of photoreceptors

2

AAV: proven vector for gene therapy

RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA (RP)

Proven safety and proof of effect in humans

Efficient transduction of retinal cells

GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY

No need to screen patients for Nab before

(Late stage form ofAge-Related

treatment

Macular Degeneration - AMD)

Validated manufacturing process

Source: Company

5 May 2019 - Non-Confidential

*Except for exceptional circumstances for idebenone in Europe

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gensight Biologics SA published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
08:45aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Corporate presentation, July 2019
PU
07/11GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : completes enrollment of GS010 REFLECT Phase III trial in th..
PU
06/19GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Announces Presentation of Results from the REVERSE Phase II..
AQ
05/28GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Corporate presentation, May 2019
PU
05/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : BALO prior notification
PU
05/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Nominees to the Board of Directors
PU
05/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2019
PU
05/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Explanatory Statement – 2019 General Meeting
PU
05/21GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Notice of General Meeting on June 11, 2019
PU
05/18GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : reports positive results from GS010 trial for LHON treatmen..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7,10 M
EBIT 2019 -26,6 M
Net income 2019 -26,6 M
Finance 2019 1,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,56x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,88x
EV / Sales2019 5,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 41,1 M
Chart GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
Duration : Period :
GenSight Biologics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,80  €
Last Close Price 1,43  €
Spread / Highest target 528%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Wyzga Independent Chairman
Thomas Gidoin Chief Financial Officer
Barrett Katz Chief Medical Officer
Harvey N. Masonson Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS-56.94%46
GILEAD SCIENCES8.51%86 300
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.31%42 575
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.06%33 409
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC35.73%10 984
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC235.79%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group